 }
First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICCWC Qualifiers | Super Sixes - Match 2 Mar 15, 2018
UAE Vs SCO
Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by 73 runs
ICCWC Qualifiers | Play-off Mar 15, 2018
NED Vs HK
Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 44 runs
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 16, 2018
IRE vs ZIM
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Nidahas Tri-Series Mar 16, 2018
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018: Afghanistan beat West Indies by three wickets, keep World Cup hopes alive

Mujeeb was the most successful bowler with three for 33, while Nabi bagged two for 43, including the wicket of Marlon Samuels for his 100th ODI scalp.

PTI, March 15, 2018

Afghanistan kept their hopes alive for a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they defeated the West Indies by three wickets in Harare on Thursday.

Afghanistan restricted West Indies to 197 for 8 in 50 overs on a good batting surface and then achieved the target with 14 balls to spare.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman claimed three wickets, including Chris Gayle. Image: Twitter/ @ACBofficials

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman claimed three wickets, including Chris Gayle. Image: Twitter/ @ACBofficials

The feature of Afghanistan's win, which gave them a 2-1 lead in four head-to-head matches against the West Indies, was their four-pronged spin attack that included wrist-spinner Rashid Khan, off-spinners Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Rahman, and left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf. The slow bowlers bowled 39 overs between them in which they conceded 138 runs and snapped up seven wickets.

Mujeeb was the most successful bowler with three for 33, while Nabi bagged two for 43, including the wicket of Marlon Samuels for his 100th ODI scalp.

The slow bowlers were well supported by some outstanding fielding in the deep as the West Indies batsmen tried to break the shackles but only managed to find the alert Afghanistan fields.

Shai Hope was the top scorer with 43, while his 50-run fifth-wicket partnership with Jason Holder (28) was the highest of the West Indies' innings.

Afghanistan, in turn, were wobbling at 17 for two but Rehmat Shah (68) first rebuilt the innings with Samiullah Shenwari (27) and then with Nabi (31). But Nabi's departure created some panic in the Afghanistan camp as they slipped to 168 for six in the 44th over, but Rashid Khan ensured victory with three wickets for 14 balls to spare by scoring 13 invaluable runs.

It was a one-way traffic at the Queens Sports Club after Scotland scored 322 for six and then dismissed the UAE for 249 in 49.4 overs with fast bowler Chris Sole taking four for 68.

The highlight of Scotland's innings was a second career century by Cross in his 40th ODI. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman scored 114 from 135 balls with five fours and four sixes, adding 161 runs for the second wicket with MacLeod, whose 79-ball 78 included eight fours and a six.

Brief Scores (Super Six):

Afghanistan 198/7 in 47.4 overs (Rahmat Shah 68, Mohammad Nabi 31, Samiullah Shenwari 27; Jason Holder 3/39, Keemo Paul 2/29) beat West Indies 197/8 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 43, Marlon Samuels 36, Jason Holder 28, Evin Lewis 27; Mujeeb Rahman 3/33, Mohammad Nabi 2/43) by three wickets.

Published Date: March 15, 2018 | Updated Date: March 15, 2018

Tags : #Afghanistan #Cricket #ICC #ICC World Cup 2019 #ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 #Mohammad Nabi #Mujeeb Ur Rahman #Rashid Khan #West Indies

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7102 116
4 New Zealand 6782 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 3940 119
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all