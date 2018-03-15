- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs SCO Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by 73 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 NED Vs HK Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 44 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG Vs NEP Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs AFG Afghanistan beat West Indies by 3 wickets
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 BAN Vs IND India beat Bangladesh by 17 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe tied with Scotland
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 HK Vs NEP Nepal beat Hong Kong by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs UAE Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 226 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs NED West Indies beat Netherlands by 54 runs (D/L method)
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs ZIM - Mar 16th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 SL vs BAN - Mar 16th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 NED vs NEP - Mar 17th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG vs HK - Mar 17th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs SCO - Mar 18th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 IND vs TBC - Mar 18th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs ZIM - Mar 19th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs AFG - Mar 20th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs SCO - Mar 21st, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 22nd, 2018, 06:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7102
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6782
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|3940
|119
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Afghanistan kept their hopes alive for a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they defeated the West Indies by three wickets in Harare on Thursday.
Afghanistan restricted West Indies to 197 for 8 in 50 overs on a good batting surface and then achieved the target with 14 balls to spare.
Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman claimed three wickets, including Chris Gayle. Image: Twitter/ @ACBofficials
The feature of Afghanistan's win, which gave them a 2-1 lead in four head-to-head matches against the West Indies, was their four-pronged spin attack that included wrist-spinner Rashid Khan, off-spinners Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Rahman, and left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf. The slow bowlers bowled 39 overs between them in which they conceded 138 runs and snapped up seven wickets.
Mujeeb was the most successful bowler with three for 33, while Nabi bagged two for 43, including the wicket of Marlon Samuels for his 100th ODI scalp.
The slow bowlers were well supported by some outstanding fielding in the deep as the West Indies batsmen tried to break the shackles but only managed to find the alert Afghanistan fields.
Shai Hope was the top scorer with 43, while his 50-run fifth-wicket partnership with Jason Holder (28) was the highest of the West Indies' innings.
Afghanistan, in turn, were wobbling at 17 for two but Rehmat Shah (68) first rebuilt the innings with Samiullah Shenwari (27) and then with Nabi (31). But Nabi's departure created some panic in the Afghanistan camp as they slipped to 168 for six in the 44th over, but Rashid Khan ensured victory with three wickets for 14 balls to spare by scoring 13 invaluable runs.
It was a one-way traffic at the Queens Sports Club after Scotland scored 322 for six and then dismissed the UAE for 249 in 49.4 overs with fast bowler Chris Sole taking four for 68.
The highlight of Scotland's innings was a second career century by Cross in his 40th ODI. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman scored 114 from 135 balls with five fours and four sixes, adding 161 runs for the second wicket with MacLeod, whose 79-ball 78 included eight fours and a six.
Brief Scores (Super Six):
Afghanistan 198/7 in 47.4 overs (Rahmat Shah 68, Mohammad Nabi 31, Samiullah Shenwari 27; Jason Holder 3/39, Keemo Paul 2/29) beat West Indies 197/8 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 43, Marlon Samuels 36, Jason Holder 28, Evin Lewis 27; Mujeeb Rahman 3/33, Mohammad Nabi 2/43) by three wickets.
Published Date:
March 15, 2018
| Updated Date: March 15, 2018
