ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018: Zimbabwe, Canada progress into plate semi-finals

Canada and Zimbabwe progressed to the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Plate semi-finals with convincing victories over Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Namibia, respectively.

PTI, Jan,22 2018

Christchurch: Canada and Zimbabwe progressed to the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Plate semi-finals with convincing victories over Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Namibia, respectively.

All-rounder Akash Gill slammed the first century by a Canada batsman in an ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup match as the North American side defeated PNG by 80 runs.

Zimbabwe

Wessely Madhevere's all round effort helped Zimbabwe secure a comfortable win. ICC

In another match, Wessely Madhevere took two for 11 and then scored 47 as Zimbabwe beat Namibia by seven wickets.

The Super League, featuring the top two sides from each preliminary group, commences with the Australia-England quarter-final in Queenstown.

Gill became the 13th player to notch a century in the 12th edition of the tournament and his performance was the highlight from among the two matches. Gill cracked 12 fours and two sixes as Canada notched a competitive 265 for eight after being asked to bat first.

Captain Arslan Khan and Ashtan Deosammy scored 35 apiece for Canada while fast bowler Faisal Jamkhandi and left-arm spinner Aran Pathmanathan grabbed three wickets each as PNG were bowled out for 185 in 44.3 overs. Simon Atai (81) fought a lone battle for the losing team.

Gill, who was later named man of the match, said: "I didn't really know about that record (first Canada batsman to score a century in the U19 CWC), but it's honestly a great feeling. When I got to that milestone, I was just overwhelmed. It still feels surreal to me, I'm just letting it sink in."

In the other match, Wessely's all-round effort of 47 and two for 11 helped Zimbabwe defeat Namibia by seven wickets. Set a target of 114, Zimbabwe got home in only 19.3 overs.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018

