India under-19 team maintained their hundred percent record at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018 by humbling arch-rivals Pakistan by 203 runs. The Indian team showed ruthless efficiency to seal a spot in the final of the Under-19 World Cup. Shubman Gill starred with a magnificent 102 that helped India post a formidable 272/9 after opting to bat. Ishan Porel then ran through the Pakistani top order with figures of 4/17. The Indian spinners too chipped in later to bowl Pakistan all out for just 69. This was their lowest total in the ICC Under-19 World Cup history.

The thumping victory was lauded by many from the cricketing fraternity over social media. Prithvi Shaw and company are tipped to win the title as they take on Australia on Saturday on 3 February, a team they have already beaten in their opening game of the tournament. Here's a look at some of the best tweets:

What a 100 from Shubman Gill.Played with a lot of maturity and responsibility.272 is a good score. Now the onus is on the bowlers. #IndvPak #under19worldcup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 30, 2018

Mighty impressed with this young side. Especially the fielding. And good to see that young Indian bowlers want to bowl quick. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 30, 2018

There is lilt to young Porel's name, and mean swing and seam to his bowling. Cleaned up Pak top order — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 30, 2018

Quality play with great dominance in all departments. Splendid display! Good luck for the finals. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/xdttwr8Y8K — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 30, 2018

In a matter of 7 months India have been in the final of three 50 over ICC events... June 2017 - Champions Trophy July 2017 - Women's World Cup Feb 2018 - #U19WC — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 30, 2018

Dominance at the Under-19 level is a reflection of the successful systems in the place by the BCCI. Also, the money it makes...which in turn allows them to hire the services of someone like Dravid. His guidance at this young age is the differentiator. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 30, 2018

What a routing that was. Brilliant win for our boys in the semi-finals. So proud of them. Best wishes for the finals where India has reached for a record 6th occasion #INDvsPAK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 30, 2018