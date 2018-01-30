First Cricket
ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018: Shubman Gill, Ishan Porel's performances leave Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina awestruck

India's thumping victory over Pakistan in ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final was lauded by many in the cricketing fraternity over social media. Here's is a look at some of the best tweets:

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,30 2018

India under-19 team maintained their hundred percent record at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018 by humbling arch-rivals Pakistan by 203 runs. The Indian team showed ruthless efficiency to seal a spot in the final of the Under-19 World Cup. Shubman Gill starred with a magnificent 102 that helped India post a formidable 272/9 after opting to bat. Ishan Porel then ran through the Pakistani top order with figures of 4/17. The Indian spinners too chipped in later to bowl Pakistan all out for just 69. This was their lowest total in the ICC Under-19 World Cup history.

The thumping victory was lauded by many from the cricketing fraternity over social media. Prithvi Shaw and company are tipped to win the title as they take on Australia on Saturday on 3 February, a team they have already beaten in their opening game of the tournament. Here's a look at some of the best tweets:

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018

