Mount Maunganui: Three-time champions India stormed into the ICC U-19 World Cup quarterfinals after inflicting a humiliating 10-wicket loss on minnows Papua New Guinea in a low-scoring group B clash on Tuesday.

Skipper Prithvi Shaw slammed a strokeful fifty while spinner Anukul Roy claimed a maiden five-wicket haul to emerge as the architects of India's dominating victory.

Roy was the wrecker-in-chief as he ran through the opposition, returning with impressive figures of 6.5-2-14-5 after skipper Shaw won the toss and elected to field first under overcast conditions.

PNG, who last appeared in the World Cup in 2014 in the United Arab Emirates, looked clueless against India's bowling unit and folded for 64 in 21.5 over, the tournament's lowest score so far.

Ovia Sam (15), opener Simon Atai (13) and Sinaka Arua (12) were the notable contributors for Papua New Guinea, who had qualified for their eighth World Cup after remaining unbeaten in the East Asia Pacific Qualifier in Samoa.

India, who had inflicted a 100-run defeat on former champions Australian in their first match, then overhauled the target, reaching 67 for no loss in 8 overs, riding on Shaw's unconquered 39-ball 57.

Earlier, in conditions that aided swing and bounce, Indian fast bowler Shivam Mavi picked up two wickets, while pace colleagues Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Arshdeep Singh snapped a scalp each.

India will take on Zimbabwe next on 19 January in their last preliminary clash.

Put into bat, Papua New Guinea found the going tough against a quality bowling unit and lost their first wicket when Shivam trapped Igo Mahuru in the third over.

The Indian pacer then cleaned up first down Heagi Toua for a duck and Nagarkoti then ran out opener Atai in the next ball as PNG were reduced to 26-3 in 7 overs.

Skipper Vagi Karaho was then caught behind by Aryan Juyal off Arshdeep's bowling, while Arua too returned to the hut after being bowled by Roy as PNG lost half their side with 61 runs on the board in 15.2 overs.

Sam then became the next victim of Roy, while Leke Morea survived for three balls before being sent packing by Nagarkoti in the next over as they slumped to 62 for 7.

Roy then moped up the tail, getting rid of James Tau (0), Kevau Tau (2) and Semo Kamea (0) to bring an end to PNG's innings and misery.

Chasing the target, Shaw and Manjot Kalra (9) hardly broke a sweat with the skipper toying with the opposition bowlers.

Such was Shaw's dominance that he scored 48 runs of his unbeaten 57 in boundaries — 12 fours in total. It was Shaw's second half-century of the tournament.

None of the bowlers could trouble Shaw as he slapped and pulled the length balls to the square boundaries on either side and brought up the winning runs with successive boundaries.