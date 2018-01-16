First Cricket
ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018, LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Papua New Guinea at Mount Maunganui: PNG lose fourth wicket

Date: Tuesday, 16 January, 2018 07:34 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

52/4
Overs
12.3
R/R
4.23
Fours
6
Sixes
0
Extras
11

  • OUT!  Edged and gone, Arshdeep Singh has his first wicket of the tournament and he gets it in his first over. Good length delivery outside the off-stump, Karaho flirts with it and nicks it behind with Aryan Juyal diving sideways and pouching a good catch. Karaho c Aryan Juyal b Arshdeep Singh 6(13)

  • Arshdeep Singh comes into the attack

  • After 10 overs, PNG 40/3 (Ovia Sam 7,  Vagi Karaho 5 ) Spin. Anukul Roy into action. Couple of comical forward defence for Sam, more importantly he has managed to block the ball from thudding into his pads. Gets a brace off the third ball working it away on the leg side.

  • After 9 overs, PNG 38/3 (Ovia Sam 7,  Vagi Karaho 5 ) Mavi continuing, starts off with a wide delivery. Chance of a run out only if the throw was little better and at the right end, there was huge-mix up in the middle for the second run off the last ball.

  • FOUR!  Sam earns his first boundary. Glances away to fine leg where fielder misfields it, in fact it went through him into the boundary.

  • After 8 overs, PNG 30/3 (Ovia Sam 0,  Vagi Karaho 4 ) Captain Karaho is in early and looks solid in defence, the boundary off the last ball will certainly help his confidence. 

  • FOUR! Wow!  That was sweetly timed! Opened the face of the bat a touch to run it past point and it had the legs to beat the third man fielder as well. Vagi gets off the mark with an amazing shot.

  • Vagi Karaho the captain is the new man in.

  • After 7 overs, PNG 26/3 (Ovia Sam 0, ) Indian boys are all over PNG. Two wickets off last two deliveries, courtesy some spectacular bowling and fielding. Atai was looking like he had just got his eye in but he is back in the hut after that stunning throw from Nagarkoti.

  • OUT!   Ovia Sam, the new batsman, tucked it on the leg side, non-striker, Atai took a couple of yards and started running only to be sent back, Nagarkoti picks up and throws! Direct-hit! End for Atai. My word, It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant, piece of fielding. Simon Atai run out Nagarkoti 13(26)

  • OUT! Well, that was as good as a yorker you will see! Tailed back in slightly bowled at 140 clicks, Heagi Toua had absolutely no answer to that. Mavi gets his second wicket. Heagi Toua b Shivam Mavi 0(8)

  • After 6 overs, PNG 25/1 (Simon Atai(w) 13, Heagi Toua 0 ) PNG get a move on with couple of well-timed pull shots by Atai. Nagarkoti persisted with the shot ball and Atai was upto the task.

  • FOUR! Nagarkoti drops it back of the length again and Atai seemed ready for it. Similar shot in the similar area, it was played slightly aerially but well within control.

  • FOUR! Banged in short and Atai manages to rock back and pull it away to square leg boundary for the first four of the bat.

  • After 5 overs, PNG 15/1 (Simon Atai(w) 3, Heagi Toua 0 ) Mavi tests Atai with a short ball and clearly he had no clue to how he managed to get some bat on it as he unconvincingly tried fending it away. The batsman was so confused that he set off for a run which was never there, but the fielder coming from point, missed the stumps.

  • After 4 overs, PNG 14/1 (Simon Atai(w) 2, Heagi Toua 0 ) Nagarkoti finds his rhythm as he keeps it on and outside the off side with only a single coming off a bye – which really shouldn't have – off the over.

  • After 3 overs, PNG 13/1 (Simon Atai(w) 2, Heagi Toua 0 ) Edge...but safe! The ball comes off from the splice of the bat but no second slip in position means they can run a single to third man. Mavi gets one to come back into the left-hander that hits the pads and the ball rolls onto the leg side for a couple. Heagi Toua is in at number three after Mavi trapped Mahuru.

  • OUT!  Shivam Mavi strikes! Mahuru was beaten neck and crop. Clearly beaten for pace there with the ball jagging back in. The bat came down late and he looked like a dead duck.   Mahuru lbw b Shivam Mavi 4(7)

  • After 2 overs, PNG 9/0 (Simon Atai(w) 1, Igo Mahuru 1) Nagarkoti spraying it down the leg side on more than couple of occasions to the left hander as he looks to get his lines right. Four leg-byes and a wide that wasn't collected cleanly gave an extra run. 

  • Kamlesh Nagarkoti will bowl the second over from the pavilion end 

  • After 1 over, PNG 2/0 (Simon Atai(w) 1, Igo Mahuru 0) All eyes on the speed gun as Mavi begins the first over, warms up with couple of deliveries in lower 130s making his way close to 140 by the end of it. We see some variable bounce on the wicket with the ball climbing over chest to the keeper and scurrying as low as the ankles of the batsmen in the first over straightaway. Suggesting the dampness in the pitch probably because of the rains early morning the pitch is still. A wide and a over throw from point gives them the couple of runs.

  • Shivam Mavi to start the proceedings for India from Mount end. Simon Atai will take strike. Igo Mahuru at the other end.

  • After having lost to Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in their opening game. They are up against a formidable Indian side, how fast can India bowl them out, going by their young bowlers pace, soon. Very soon.

  • How early will they be able to wrap it up or PNG show some fight.

  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer in Tauranga

    Welcome to the live Blog here from Tauranga. The news from the middle, in Ravi Shastri's words, is that India have won the toss and will field. Arshdeep Singh has come in for the injured Ishan Porel, that's the only change for India.  Overcast conditions, (there was a bit of rain this morning) is why India have chosen to field. Besides the fact that they would like to wrap up this match early, that is. 

  • It is overcast condition in Bay Oval with strong winds blowing around the ground will assist the fast bowlers.

  • Toss update : Prthivi Shaw has won the toss and he asks PNG to bat first.

  • After not starting off as they would have liked against Afghanistan in their opening game Pakistan Under-19 have strearolled past Ireland Under-19 with a 9-wicket win. Shaheen Afridi has wrecked havoc in Ireland camp. Have a look in the link below

  • Extremely excited to have another look at these young, fast and steamy Indian U-19 bowlers! Such a revelation seeing them bowl.

  • Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of India's second match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018, against Papua New Guinea. India won the first match convincingly and Prithvi Shaw's boys would look to continue the momentum. 

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018 IND vs PNG, latest updates: Spin. Anukul Roy into action. Couple of comical forward defence for Sam, more importantly he has managed to block the ball from thudding into his pads. Gets a brace off the third ball working it away on the leg side.

Preview: India and Papua New Guinea (PNG) could barely have had more contrasting starts to the tournament. While India’s opening game was an almost-complete performance over much-fancied Australia, Papua New Guinea were thrashed by Zimbabwe in a rain-shortened clash, which means they must win to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

India meanwhile will want not just to win, but to lay down a marker to make sure all the other teams know to be afraid of them. Their one worry will be the fitness of fast bowler Ishan Porel, who hurt his ankle after slipping in his delivery stride against Australia. He will be sent for a scan, but India may well look to rest and rotate regardless of the results.

India will look to continue their winning momentum against Papua New Guinea. Image courtesy: ICC

Players to watch

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Ind)

Most of the pre-match hype was around Prithvi ‘the new Sachin’ Shaw and his band of batsmen. But while they didn't disappoint, perhaps most eye-catching was the pace at which India’s quicks bowled, with Australia largely unable to cope. Skidding the ball on from a low height, with a smooth action and braced front leg, Kamlesh Nagarkoti was the pick and quickest of the bowlers. With Ishan Porel an injury doubt, Nagarkoti may take the new ball, and since PNG will never have faced a bowler nearly as quick as him, he could cause havoc.

Ovia Sam (PNG)

All PNG’s batsmen struggled against Zimbabwe, but Ovia Sam looked the most assured, and also the most likely to succeed in a full-length innings, relying on risk-free singles and doubles - his 24 came at better than a run a ball despite containing no boundaries. With India unlikely to offer many loose deliveries, the ability to rotate the strike will be crucial.

Head to head

India and PNG have faced off three times in the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup, India winning by over 100 runs each time, PNG dismissed for less than 100 every time.

Forecast

There are showers forecast for the morning in Tauranga, but these are set to stop by the time play starts in the afternoon, though clouds may remain.

Squads

PNG: Vagi Karaho (c), Sema Kamea, Eisa Eka, James Tau, Tau Toa Nou, Nou Rarua, Igo Mahuru, Simon Atai, Leke Morea, Kevau Tau, Heagi Toua, Daure Aiga, Ovia Sam, Sinaka Arua, Boge Arua.

India: Prithvi Shaw (C), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh

This article first appeared on ICC-Cricket.com



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6320 115
4 New Zealand 6257 114
5 Australia 6012 113
6 Pakistan 4747 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

