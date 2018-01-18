First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Match 17 Jan 18, 2018
BAN Vs ENG
England Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 7 wickets
U-19 WC | Match 16 Jan 18, 2018
NAM Vs CAN
Canada Under-19 beat Namibia Under-19 by 4 wickets
PAK in NZ Jan 19, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Basin Reserve, Wellington
ENG in AUS Jan 19, 2018
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018: Captain Harry Brook stars in England's comprehensive win over Bangladesh

England captain, Harry Brook, shines with unbeaten 84-ball 102 in seven-wicket defeat of Bangladesh in heavyweight Group C encounter, almost certain of knockout spot.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,18 2018

England coasted to a seven-wicket victory over fellow Group C heavyweights Bangladesh at the 2018 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup, riding on the back of a century from their captain, Harry Brook, and his unbroken 128-run stand with Euan Woods (48 off 57).

Woods also returned 3/26 in the first innings, including the crucial wickets of Afif Hossain (63) and Aminul Islam (31) – the two had staged a Bangladesh recovery with a 94-run stand for the fifth wicket after their side was reduced to 27/4, with Ethan Bamber returning 3/19.

Harry Brook

Harry Brook's 128-run stand with Euan Woods ensured England chased down Bangladesh's total with ease. Image courtesy: ICC

Victory means England have a foot in the quarter-finals of the tournament, although a very specific set of results could still them fail to qualify. But that is an extremely far-fetched scenario.

After opting to bat, Bangladesh found Bamber and Dillon Pennington in incredible form: they were incisive and disciplined in their opening spell, and the Bangladesh batsmen just weren’t afforded the time to settle in.

Pennington had Pinak Ghosh (4) trapped in front in as early as the second over, pitching it on leg stump and striking him plumb. Bamber had Bangladesh captain Saif Hassan (1) paying a rather rash shot in the next over, and he followed that up with the dismissal of Mohammed Naim Sheikh (1) after inducing an edge.

Tawhid Hridoy (12), who scored a big century against Canada in his previous outing, then looked to lead a recovery, threading a couple of fours, but Bamber steamed one into his pads for his third wicket. At 27/4, Bangladesh faced a real risk of being bundled out for a two-digit score.

However, Hossain and Aminul got together and staged a fine recovery. They first steered clear of anything too risky, stonewalling as much as possible, and after the first drinks they began putting away the occasional boundaries. Soon, the frequency of runs increased, and the pressure slowly shifted back on to England – they needed to break this stand before it caused severe damage.

They did so in the 32nd over, via the off-spin of Woods. Within three deliveries, he drew an edge off Aminul, and went through Hossain to clatter his stumps. Nayeem Hasan and Qazi Onik followed suit in quick succession, but Bangladesh’s tail had life in it. Mahidul Islam Ankon (20) and Hasan Mahmud (23) resisted England long enough to boost the total.

The Bangladesh bowlers started the second innings well, doing their best to make a fight of it. England were reduced to 19/2 with Tom Banton (9) falling to Qazi Onik in the fourth over, and Savin Perera (7) following suit three overs later, when he edged Mahmud to Tipu Sultan. Will Jacks joined Brook in the middle, and the two attempted to stage a revival, with Brook doing most of the early scoring. However, Jacks lasted just ten deliveries before falling to Nayeem, and England were reduced to 49/3.

England were getting the runs, and getting them quickly, but the wickets were hurting them significantly. However, with Woods joining Brook in the middle, Bangladesh were batted out of the game. Woods rode his luck and was dropped twice, but Brook didn’t offer Bangladesh any such favours. His was a chanceless innings during which he displayed excellent timing and temperament. He used his feet well, especially to the spinners, getting to the pitch of the ball and forcing the bowlers to change their lengths.

He brought up his half-century off 56 balls, and promptly shifted gears – the century was brought up in just 28 further deliveries. He hammered sixes of off Sultan, Hassan and Mahmud, even as Woods inched closer to a half-century at the other end. Commendably, Woods yielded strike in what turned out to be the last over, sacrificing his own half-century for his captain’s ton.

Brook became the first England U19 captain to score a century at the ICC U19 CWC after Alastair Cook. We have here a definite future star.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6320 115
4 New Zealand 6404 114
5 Australia 6012 113
6 Pakistan 4811 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all