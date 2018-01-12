With the ICC U-19 World Cup, the year 2018 presents a great opportunity for the next generation of players to make their case for the next big names in cricket.

For years, the U-19 World Cup has been a stepping stone for many of today's established stars, such as Virat Kohli, Kagiso Rabada, and the upcoming tournament, which will be played in New Zealand, promises more of the same.

Few of the names featuring in the tournament, like India's Prithvi Shaw, Australia's Austin Waugh and South Africa's Thando Ntini have already attracted many eyeballs.

It will be interesting to have a glimpse of the future of cricket when the 16 participating nations fight it out in the battle to be crowned cricket's next junior champions.

Here's all you need to know about the live coverage of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018.

When and where will ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 be played?

The U-19 World Cup will be played at seven venues across New Zealand from 13 January to 18 February, 2018.

How do I watch the ICC U-19 World Cup matches live?

The tournament will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1.

What time will live coverage of the ICC U-19 World Cup matches start?

The live coverage of the tournament will start from 3.30 or 6.30 am IST, depending on the schedule of specific matches.

Where can I follow the tournament online?

The matches will be streamed online on Hotstar.