ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Virat Kohli gives pep talk to India colts, calls Prithvi Shaw a special talent

PTI, Dec, 27 2017

Mumbai: He knows how to win an U-19 World Cup and no wonder current coach Rahul Dravid wanted senior team skipper Virat Kohli to have a small session with Prithvi Shaw and Co ahead of their departure for colts World Cup.

India captain Virat Kohli gave a pep talk to the Indian U-19 team ahead of the ICC U-19 World Cup. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI

In fact, the skipper is aware about teenage prodigy Prithvi's exploits in first-class cricket where he has already scored five hundreds.

"I am also excited about Prithvi (Shaw). I have heard a lot about him and Ravi Bhai (Shashtri) has also told me many things about him. He has had a lot of good performances in first-class cricket, which is rarely seen. He has been made the captain ahead of the boys, who have played U-19, there is special ability in him, that we have seen," Kohli told reporters in Mumbai.

Both India senior and U-19s will be travelling to their respective destinations in the same flight via Dubai.

"Yes I will be meeting them (U-19 boys) after my press conference. Rahul bhai spoke to me and said that I should talk to them before leaving."

Published Date: Dec 27, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 27, 2017

