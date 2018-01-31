Durban: India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday backed the national U-19 squad to win the World Cup final against Australia and said he will be closely tracking the title clash on Saturday.

"It feels amazing (to see them do well). I interacted with them before they left and its a lovely bunch of boys. Compared to our lot (when India won in 2008 under Kohli), the confidence levels are somewhere else which is a great sign," said Kohli ahead of the first ODI against South Africa on Thursday.

"You'll see many people making a strong statement for themselves much earlier than we all did. They've done amazingly well and the semi-final (against Pakistan) was an amazing game."

Kohli said the boys look set to win a record fourth U-19 world title.

"Playing such a high pressure game (against Pakistan), they really stood up and that's what you want to see. You want to see people standing up when its needed the most. I want to wish them all the very best for the final.

"Well all be following very keenly and well be eagerly waiting to see them lift the cup again. I believe they have the talent, and they believe in that much more than I do, which I think is very, very important," he signed off.