First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play off Jan 31, 2018
SA Vs BAN
South Africa Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 8 wickets
U-19 WC | Super League SF 2 Jan 30, 2018
PAK Vs IND
India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series Feb 03, 2018
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Virat Kohli believes current Indian squad is more confident than 2008 team that won title

Kohli said, "You'll see many people making a strong statement for themselves much earlier than we all did. They've done amazingly well and the semi-final was an amazing game."

PTI, Jan,31 2018

Durban: India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday backed the national U-19 squad to win the World Cup final against Australia and said he will be closely tracking the title clash on Saturday.

"It feels amazing (to see them do well). I interacted with them before they left and its a lovely bunch of boys. Compared to our lot (when India won in 2008 under Kohli), the confidence levels are somewhere else which is a great sign," said Kohli ahead of the first ODI against South Africa on Thursday.

File image of Virat Kohli. AFP

File image of Virat Kohli. AFP

"You'll see many people making a strong statement for themselves much earlier than we all did. They've done amazingly well and the semi-final (against Pakistan) was an amazing game."

Kohli said the boys look set to win a record fourth U-19 world title.

"Playing such a high pressure game (against Pakistan), they really stood up and that's what you want to see. You want to see people standing up when its needed the most. I want to wish them all the very best for the final.

"Well all be following very keenly and well be eagerly waiting to see them lift the cup again. I believe they have the talent, and they believe in that much more than I do, which I think is very, very important," he signed off.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all