Indian cricket added another feather to its cap on Saturday as the U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw defeated Australia by eight wickets in Mount Maunganui to clinch the World Cup. The Indian bowlers did a fantastic job to start with in the final, restricting the Aussies to a modest 216, before Manjot Kalra put the rival bowlers to the sword.

The stylish left-handed opener cracked an unbeaten 101 off 102 balls — an innings studded with eight fours and three sixes. The Australian attack lacked venom and a catch was grassed too. In the end India romped home with plenty to spare. The win on Saturday capped a tremendous campaign for the Indians, which saw them breeze through one match after another. Australia (twice), Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Pakistan all fell by the wayside, as Rahul Dravid's proteges rode roughshhod over all opposition.

This win put some balm on the heartbreak two years back when the India colts went down meekly to the West Indies in the final. India are now the only country to win the U-19 World Cup four times (2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018). They were the runners-up in 2006 and 2016. As was expected, Twitterati went on the overdrive, celebrating India's triumph to their heart's content. Here is a collection of tweets:

Congrats to India's talented young cricket team for winning the Under-19 World Cup. Calmness and composure of our boys embellishes their skills. Proud of captain @Shaw_Prithvi and his mates, as well as of coach Rahul Dravid and the hard-working support staff #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 3, 2018

You expect a young Indian side to bat well. And this team batted splendidly. But the big difference lay in the quality of quick bowling. #ICCU19CWC — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 3, 2018

I don't think young players in any other cricketing environment get to play as much cricket as they do in India. Not surprised they look so ready. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 3, 2018

Champions! Congratulations to club ambassador Rahul Dravid and his India U19 cricket team who have just beaten Australia by 8 wickets to win the @ICC U19 @cricketworldcup in New Zealand! #U19CWCFinal #INDvAUS ???? pic.twitter.com/TBWUzgV7z4 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 3, 2018

Every time this man takes charge of something, the job done is a class apart! Thank You, Rahul Dravid! ???????? #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/JHIHwUgPw5 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 3, 2018

Hope these under 19 guys carry that 45 year old guy, Rahul Dravid, on their shoulders and take him around the stadium like this. pic.twitter.com/SuyGcIbE3j — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 3, 2018

Every Indian is delighted, all credit to Rahul Dravid for committing himself to these young kids ,and a legend like him deserves to lay his hands on the WC. Only Fitting. #INDvAUS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2018

One of the strongest U-19 teams we have ever seen. Outplaying every opponent they faced . They came, they saw, they conquered ????. Special mentions to #RahulDravid Sir for inspiring this solid bunch of youngsters ?? #Champions #U19WorldCupFinal #FutureStars — Karun Nair (@karun126) February 3, 2018

“A wise and composed head on the young shoulders.” - A perfect way to describe this brilliant team who has made us all proud. A fearless performance to make us the most successful team in #U19CWC history! Congratulations, #BoysInBlue!#INDvAUS #U19CWCFinal — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) February 3, 2018

Super excited to cover the #U19CWC final tomorrow...an early start to the day. Let’s hope that finally Rahul Dravid has his hands on the World Cup Trophy ?? #IndvAus @StarSportsIndia — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 2, 2018

Bloody hell these Indian Under 19 Batsman look outstanding .... Always nice to see the Aussies getting a bit of tap ... #U19CWCFinal — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 3, 2018

?? for young Manjot Kalra! Those shots remind you of Dhawan? Takes real maturity and guts to step up in the final and steer your team towards victory! #PlayBold#U19CWCFinal #AUSvIND — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) February 3, 2018

India are Under-19 World Cup winners. An unbeaten century from young Manjot Kalra. India didn’t lose a game all tournament. The Dravid imprint unmissable. Well done, boys. #INDvAUS #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/iZm1xrremG — Jamie Alter (@jamie_alterTOI) February 3, 2018

Well played by India's young champions. Throughout the tournament, they played at a different level. #ICCU19CWC — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 3, 2018

India's `Boys In Blue' have excelled with bat and ball, but also how good have they been in the field! #under19worldcup — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 3, 2018