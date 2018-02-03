First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Final Feb 03, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 8 wickets
U-19 WC | 3rd Place Play-off Feb 01, 2018
AFG Vs PAK
Match Abandoned
IND in SA Feb 04, 2018
SA vs IND
SuperSport Park, Centurion
ZIM and AFG in UAE Feb 05, 2018
AFG vs ZIM
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Twitterati hail one of India's 'strongest' junior teams, respect flows for coach Rahul Dravid

This win put some balm on the heartbreak two years back when the India colts went down meekly to the West Indies in the final. India are now the only country to win the U-19 World Cup four times (2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018).

FirstCricket Staff, Feb,03 2018

Indian cricket added another feather to its cap on Saturday as the U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw defeated Australia by eight wickets in Mount Maunganui to clinch the World Cup. The Indian bowlers did a fantastic job to start with in the final, restricting the Aussies to a modest 216, before Manjot Kalra put the rival bowlers to the sword.

The stylish left-handed opener cracked an unbeaten 101 off 102 balls — an innings studded with eight fours and three sixes. The Australian attack lacked venom and a catch was grassed too. In the end India romped home with plenty to spare. The win on Saturday capped a tremendous campaign for the Indians, which saw them breeze through one match after another. Australia (twice), Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Pakistan all fell by the wayside, as Rahul Dravid's proteges rode roughshhod over all opposition.

This win put some balm on the heartbreak two years back when the India colts went down meekly to the West Indies in the final. India are now the only country to win the U-19 World Cup four times (2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018). They were the runners-up in 2006 and 2016. As was expected, Twitterati went on the overdrive, celebrating India's triumph to their heart's content. Here is a collection of tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6850 120
2 South Africa 6455 120
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all