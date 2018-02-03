ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Twitterati hail one of India's 'strongest' junior teams, respect flows for coach Rahul Dravid
This win put some balm on the heartbreak two years back when the India colts went down meekly to the West Indies in the final. India are now the only country to win the U-19 World Cup four times (2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018).
Indian cricket added another feather to its cap on Saturday as the U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw defeated Australia by eight wickets in Mount Maunganui to clinch the World Cup. The Indian bowlers did a fantastic job to start with in the final, restricting the Aussies to a modest 216, before Manjot Kalra put the rival bowlers to the sword.
The stylish left-handed opener cracked an unbeaten 101 off 102 balls — an innings studded with eight fours and three sixes. The Australian attack lacked venom and a catch was grassed too. In the end India romped home with plenty to spare. The win on Saturday capped a tremendous campaign for the Indians, which saw them breeze through one match after another. Australia (twice), Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Pakistan all fell by the wayside, as Rahul Dravid's proteges rode roughshhod over all opposition.
This win put some balm on the heartbreak two years back when the India colts went down meekly to the West Indies in the final. India are now the only country to win the U-19 World Cup four times (2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018). They were the runners-up in 2006 and 2016. As was expected, Twitterati went on the overdrive, celebrating India's triumph to their heart's content. Here is a collection of tweets:
