ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Triumphant India return home to warm welcome at Mumbai airport

Newly-crowned ICC U-19 World Champions, India on Monday were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, in Mumbai.

PTI, Feb,05 2018

Mumbai: Newly-crowned ICC U-19 World Champions, India on Monday were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, in Mumbai.

File image of the India U-19 team. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Indian Cricket Team

File image of the India U-19 team. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Indian Cricket Team

The Indian team, led by captain Prithvi Shaw, were received at the airport by senior officials of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

The members of the team, coached by legendary Rahul Dravid, came out of the airport at around 3.30 PM local time.

Besides MCA officials, a significant number of fans also assembled at the airport to welcome the young heroes.

India produced a dominant performance in the tournament and remained unbeaten throughout to lift the trophy for a record fourth time in New Zealand.

India humbled Australia by eight wickets to win the title last Saturday.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018

