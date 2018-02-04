Dubai: The Indians expectedly dominated the Under-19 World Cup team announced by the ICC on Sunday with five players from the triumphant side making it to the world eleven.

On Saturday, India lifted a record fourth U-19 World Cup trophy after an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the final at Mount Maunganui in New Zealand, underlining their dominant run in the tournament.

The world team has the top three of the Indian batting line-up — captain Prithvi Shaw (261 runs), the man of the match in the final Manjot Kalra (252 runs) and player of the tournament Shubman Gill (372 runs).

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy (14 wickets) and fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti (9 wickets) are the other Indians named in the world team.

The team of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup was picked by a five-person selection panel that comprised former Windies fast bowler Ian Bishop, former India women's captain Anjum Chopra, former New Zealand captain Jeff Crowe, journalist Shashank Kishore and former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody.

South Africa captain Raynard van Tonder was named to lead the side which has representation from six countries. Van Tonder, who aggregated 348 runs in six matches including the highest score of 143 against Kenya, was selected to lead ahead of other captains for his better cricket acumen, the ICC said in a statement.

South Africa went out of the reckoning for the title with a three-wicket loss to Pakistan in the quarter-finals but finished fifth beating Bangladesh by eight wickets in a playoff, which saw Tonder knocking an unbeaten 82.

Apart from van Tonder, the other South Africa players making the team are wicket-keeper Wandile Makwetu and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee. Makwetu had 11 victims during the tournament besides some useful runs while fast bowler Gerald Coetzee finished with eight wickets.

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen was rewarded for a consistent run which saw him get 338 runs while Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (12 wickets) and Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad (14 wickets) are the ones in the playing eleven.

West Indies batsman Alick Athanaze was named the 12th man after finishing as the highest run-getter in the tournament with 418 runs, which included centuries against Sri Lanka and Kenya.

The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Team (in batting order):

Prithvi Shaw (India), Manjot Kalra (India), Shubman Gill (India), Finn Allen (New Zealand), Raynard van Tonder (South Africa, captain), Wandile Makwetu (wicket-keeper) (South Africa), Anukul Roy (India), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India), Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan).

12th man: Alick Athanaze (Windies).