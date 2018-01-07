First Cricket
ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Prithvi Shaw says India have prepared well and they aim to return home with trophy

Prithvi Shaw, captain of India's U-19 World Cup team, on Sunday said his team has prepared well under the guidance of Rahul Dravid and the goal is to return home with the trophy.

PTI, Jan,07 2018

Christchurch: Prithvi Shaw, captain of India's U-19 World Cup team, on Sunday said his team has prepared well under the guidance of Rahul Dravid and the goal is to return home with the trophy.

File image of India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw. CNN News18

The ICC U-19 World Cup officially got underway at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch with an impressive ceremony showcasing New Zealand's culture.

Warm-up matches will be held from Monday while the tournament proper gets underway on 13 January with matches spread across seven venues in the cities of Christchurch, Queenstown, Tauranga and Whangarei.

Shaw said, "We've been here a week now, played a couple of games. Everything has gone well, the preparation of the team has been good. Our goal is obviously to win the World Cup but at the same time we are looking forward to our first game (against Australia on 13 January), and let's see how the process goes."

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all the 16 participating sides, Christchurch Councillor Aaron Keown, as well as New Zealand Cricket President Debbie Hockley, who, on behalf of the ICC and NZC, welcomed the teams to the tournament.

The winners will be crowned in Tauranga on 3 February.

