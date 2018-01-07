ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Prithvi Shaw says India have prepared well and they aim to return home with trophy
Prithvi Shaw, captain of India's U-19 World Cup team, on Sunday said his team has prepared well under the guidance of Rahul Dravid and the goal is to return home with the trophy.
PTI,
Jan,07 2018
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5961
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4622
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Christchurch: Prithvi Shaw, captain of India's U-19 World Cup team, on Sunday said his team has prepared well under the guidance of Rahul Dravid and the goal is to return home with the trophy.
File image of India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw. CNN News18
The ICC U-19 World Cup officially got underway at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch with an impressive ceremony showcasing New Zealand's culture.
Warm-up matches will be held from Monday while the tournament proper gets underway on 13 January with matches spread across seven venues in the cities of Christchurch, Queenstown, Tauranga and Whangarei.
Shaw said, "We've been here a week now, played a couple of games. Everything has gone well, the preparation of the team has been good. Our goal is obviously to win the World Cup but at the same time we are looking forward to our first game (against Australia on 13 January), and let's see how the process goes."
The ceremony was attended by representatives of all the 16 participating sides, Christchurch Councillor Aaron Keown, as well as New Zealand Cricket President Debbie Hockley, who, on behalf of the ICC and NZC, welcomed the teams to the tournament.
The winners will be crowned in Tauranga on 3 February.
Published Date:
Jan 07, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 07, 2018
Also See
ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Rahul Dravid says it will be great if current players go on to play for India A in 6-8 months
ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Virat Kohli gives pep talk to India colts, calls Prithvi Shaw a special talent
ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Arshdeep Singh faces tough task to break into playing XI, but he's no stranger to challenges