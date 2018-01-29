First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Super League SF 1 Jan 29, 2018
AUS Vs AFG
Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
U-19 WC | Plate Championship Final Jan 28, 2018
SL Vs WI
Sri Lanka Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 3 wickets
SL in BAN Jan 31, 2018
BAN vs SL
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Playing in a Indo-Pak game will be a good experience for the players, says Rahul Dravid

He knows a thing about the Indo-Pak cricketing rivalry and no wonder Rahul Dravid wants his wards to get an essence of what it means to face the arch-rivals when they square off in the ICC U-19 World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

PTI, Jan,29 2018

Christchurch: He knows a thing about the Indo-Pak cricketing rivalry and no wonder Rahul Dravid wants his wards to get an essence of what it means to face the arch-rivals when they square off in the ICC U-19 World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

File image of India U-19 coach Rahul Dravid. AFP

File image of India U-19 coach Rahul Dravid. AFP

"Our preparation and our planning doesn't change at all. We don't approach this game any differently from how we would any other game. We still approach it to play good cricket, try and execute our skills and hopefully the result will fall our way," Dravid was quoted as saying in a video posted by the ICC.

"But from an experience perspective, I am excited about it.

The fact that, irrespective of the results, we get our U-19 boys to understand what it's like to play an India- Pakistan game. At this level, it is all about experiences," the India U-19 coach added.

The India senior team has had a great record against Pakistan in ICC tournaments barring last year's Champions Trophy final and Dravid knows that even the game at a junior level will be keenly followed.

"It's great that we have been able to, in a way, set up an India-Pakistan game as well. There is a different buzz about it in the sense that we know that the game is followed probably a little bit more closely than some of the other games we have," Dravid said.

"For the last couple of years, we haven't played Pakistan at this level, so it's really nice for our boys to have that experience of actually playing against Pakistan," he added.

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all