- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SA Vs BAN South Africa Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 PAK Vs IND India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NZ Vs ENG England Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 32 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 3 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6871
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4875
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|New Zealand
|2582
|123
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Karachi: Ramiz Raja has praised the role of legendary batsman Rahul Dravid in developing the young Indian players, and said Pakistan need someone like him to unearth talent.
Lamenting the 203-run defeat at the hands of India in the semi-final of the U-19 World Cup, Raja said he was pretty shocked at the margin of loss.
File image of Ramiz Raja. Reuters
He, however, said it was not surprising, given the fact that Indian youngsters were better groomed and prepared to handle pressure situations.
"I am impressed with the temperament shown by some of the Indian players. They have a fine find in Shubman Gill and others. Rahul Dravid deserves lot of credit for preparing and grooming them so effectively," he said.
Ramiz said having someone like Dravid as their coach and mentor was a big boost for the Indian youngsters.
"They learn such a lot from him not just about cricket but about everything else.
How to conduct oneself, how to develop game sense and so on," he said.
Ramiz said he was disappointed with the lack of batting talent in the Pakistan U-19 team.
"The way our players fielded and batted it wasn't pleasant to watch. I think in Pakistan we need a total revamp of our youth cricket system. The cricket board needs to pay a lot more attention to youth cricket," he said.
Raja said a respected former stalwart of Pakistan cricket should be given the responsibility of developing the young players.
"We need to have give someone charge for a proper time period like India has done with Rahul Dravid," he said.
Raja said youth cricket was not about winning but more importantly about scouting new players and then developing them for the future.
Published Date:
Jan 31, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018
