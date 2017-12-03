ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw appointed India captain for showpiece event in New Zealand

New Delhi: Promising Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw will lead a 16-member Indian team in next year's ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, the BCCI said on Sunday.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked the India U19 team for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018. The 16 -team event will be held in New Zealand from 13th January to 3rd February 2018," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

Last edition's runners-up India have won the U-19 World Cup title thrice in 2000, 2008 and 2012. India lost in the final against the West Indies in Bangladesh last year.

India are the joint-most successful team in the history of the tournament along with Australia (1988, 2002 & 2010).

As part of India's preparation for the coveted tournament, a camp will be held in Bengaluru starting on Friday.

"A preparatory camp will be held in Bengaluru from 8-22 December, 2017," Choudhary said.

"Mumbai's Shaw and Bengal's Porel have been permitted to join their respective Ranji Trophy sides for the quarter-final stage and will join the camp on 12th December."

The India U-19 team:

Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav.

The list of standby players: Om Bhosle, Rahul Chahar, Ninad Rathva, Urvil Patel and Aditya Thakare.