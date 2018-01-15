First Cricket
ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Meet Shaheen Afridi, the latest to emerge from Pakistan's conveyor belt of fast bowlers

Pakistan's new fast bowling sensation, Shaheen Afridi, talks exclusively to Firstpost about himself, his aspirations, and ICC U-19 World Cup.

Snehal Pradhan, Jan,15 2018

Prodigious fast bowling talent emerging from Pakistan is nothing new. With exciting youngsters cropping year in and year out, Pakistan arguably remains one of the best nurseries for fast bowlers in the world.

Shaheen Afridi, 18, is the latest sensation to burst on the scene. Playing for Khan Research Laboratory against Rawalpindi, the left-arm quick made heads turn after his dream debut in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan's premier domestic competition, last year. Afridi bagged eight for 39 to set a new first-class record in the country, breaking a 43-year old record, set by Nadeem Malik who had taken eight for 58.

Afridi hails from a small town called Landi Kotal in Khyber Agency near the Afghanistan border. The area, a part of the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA), has been marred by insurgency in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US.

He is currently representing Pakistan at the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand. Snehal Pradhan recently caught with the pacer for Firstpost. Here is an excerpt from the interview:

I am 5 feet 11 inches, how tall are you? How do you use your height to your advantage and protect yourself from getting injured?

I am 6 feet 5. I obviously take care of my diet and fitness. So far, I have remained injury-free and by Allah's grace it continues to remain like that. I use my height to generate extra bounce.

In a way it is fair to say that cricket runs in the blood of your family, amongst seven brothers, the eldest went on to represent Pakistan in Test cricket. Talk us about the influence of your family on you.

All the brothers play cricket and certainly having a brother who has played Test cricket helps, so have recieved support from early days. Brother has played county and advised me. Wasim (Akram) bhai, Waqar (Younis) bhai everyone has supported me.

Watch the above video for full interview

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018

