ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: First-class experience, rich talent pool make India formidable title contenders

Two words best describe India’s under-19 team, picked for the ICC under-19 World Cup 2018: First Class. Not only is it a fine collection of talent, but it is a team featuring six players who have played first-class cricket this season. For perspective, defending champions the West Indies have only one player with first-class experience on their roster.

This backbone of players gives India’s side the look of a broadsword rather than an epee, whose sharp point can be betrayed by its flimsy spine. 18-year-old skipper Prithvi Shaw adds more ballast than any other player in the side, having set the domestic circuit alight with five centuries and three fifties in eight games, including tons on both Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy debut. It made him the second youngest to do so, behind only his role model, Sachin Tendulkar. Yet another run-machine from Mumbai, Shaw’s form will be central to India’s attempt to win their fourth World Cup.

The others who have made appearances in the Ranji Trophy this year are vice-captain Shubman Gill (2 matches), Himanshu Rana (3), Abhishek Sharma (4), Ishan Porel (2) and Riyan Parag (1).

Ranji Trophy matches present a significantly higher standard of cricket as compared to international under-19 cricket, and all these players will wear their domestic experience, however limited, like a badge of honour in the World Cup that will be played in New Zealand in January and February 2018.

The value of first-class cricket has clearly been appreciated by the current staff and management, foremost by head coach Rahul Dravid. They preferred that Shaw play Ranji Trophy rather than represent India in the under-19 Asia Cup, where an under-strength side failed to make the semis. Shaw and Porel will also miss the first few days of India’s preparatory camp in Bengaluru to play the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals for Mumbai and Bengal respectively.

It is a far cry from the situation in 2014 when then under-19 captain Vijay Zol was told to miss the Ranji Trophy final and instead attend the World Cup training camp, only to be released at the last minute.

Players to look out for

The batting looks in good hands. While Shaw is having a dream season, Parag, Abhishek and Rana were at the top three positions in the under-19 Challenger Trophy that concluded on Saturday. Fast bowler Shivam Mavi was joint highest wicket-taker in the same tournament, and generated good pace. He should form a potent opening combination with the skiddy Porel with the ball, with the left-arm swing of Arshdeep Singh providing variety. Leg-spinner Pankaj Yadav pipped Rahul Chahar — who turned out for Rising Pune Supergiants in the last IPL — courtesy of joining Mavi on top of the wicket-takers' chart.

Seam bowling all-rounder Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who has a List A hat-trick to his name, will provide flexibility to the side, as will the left-arm spin of Abhishek. Nagarkoti was highest wicket-taker in the Youth Tests on India’s tour of England earlier this year. For him and the rest of the squad, that tour could prove invaluable; the experience gained in English conditions will come in handy in New Zealand, where the ball tends to move both in the air and off the pitch.

New Policy

This World Cup will be the first since the BCCI introduced the rule mandating that a player can make no more than one under-19 World Cup experience. While no explanation was given as to why this policy was put in place, it is believed to be a deterrent to age-fudging, an issue which has dogged Indian teams in the past. This eliminates talented players like Washington Sundar, who is still only 18 years old, from the selection fray.

While it would have been easy to pick a pool of 20 youngsters and trim it down to 15 leading into the World Cup, Dravid and Co. have made a concerted effort to nurture a large pool of players with international experience at the under-19 level. After India won the under-19 Asia Cup in 2016, Dravid reiterated that numerous players would be given an opportunity to stake their claim for the World Cup.

“There’s a lot of other boys who may not be in this team but who have every opportunity if they perform well in domestic cricket and under-19s. With this tournament and some of the other matches we will have over the course of the year, we will start building a team and giving the boys enough exposure…Hopefully we will give nearly 20 25 boys an opportunity to get themselves selected through sheer performances”, he told the BCCI website then.

The policy has seen an incredible 45 different players represent India under-19 since the 2016-17 season, prompting a high level of competition among the group, simultaneously erasing complacency. In line with this, India sent a less than full strength squad to the under-19 Asia Cup, where they suffered shock defeats to Nepal and Bangladesh. Eight changes have been made to that squad, bringing India back to full strength.

As one of the two most successful countries in the tournament’s history (three titles, tied with Australia), and with a strong line-up, India have every chance to improve on the runners-up medal they obtained last time. How they adapt to less than batting-friendly conditions sometimes found in New Zealand will play a key role in their campaign.