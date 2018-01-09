First Cricket
ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: India thrash South Africa by 189 runs in warm-up match

Batting first, India U-19 team scored 332 for 8, riding on twin half-centuries by Aryan Juyal (86) and Himanshu Rana (68).

PTI, Jan,09 2018

Christchurch: A four-wicket haul by Bengal pacer Ishan Porel helped India notch up a massive 189-run win over South Africa in a warm-up match ahead of the U-19 World Cup.

Batting first, India U-19 team scored 332 for 8, riding on twin half-centuries by Aryan Juyal (86) and Himanshu Rana (68).

In reply, the Proteas were bundled out for 143 with Porel getting rid of South Africa's top order, claiming four wickets for 23 runs in his eight overs.

Electing to bat, India started off well with openers Prithvi Shaw (16) and Manjot Kalra (31) sharing an opening stand of 54 runs.

India made a rollicking start to their U19 WC campaign with a win over Proteas Image Courtesy: Twitter @CricketWorldCup

However, pacer Akhona Mnyaka got rid of the Indian top order quickly, dismissing Shaw and Shubman Gill in the span of two balls. He claimed Kalra's wicket 10 balls later.

Aryan and Himanshu then steadied the Indian innings as the duo hit eight boundaries and a six each in the 92-ball and 69-ball innings respectively.

Chasing the huge total, the South African batsmen never settled down, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Jean du Plessis scored a lone fifty off 82 balls before he was trapped leg before on a Shiva Singh delivery in the 38th over.

Singh (2/9) along with Kamlesh Nagarkoti (2/15) and Abhishek Sharma (2/16) picked up two wickets each for India.

Brief scores:

India: 332/8 in 50 overs (Aryan Juyal 86, Himanshu Rana 68; Akhona Mnyaka 40/3).

South Africa: 143 all out in 38.3 overs (Jean du Plessis 50, Jiveshan Pillay 29; Ishan Porel 23/4).

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018

