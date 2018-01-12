First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Tri-Series in UAE | Match 1 Jan 11, 2018
UAE Vs IRE
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
PAK in NZ | 2nd ODI Jan 09, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 8 wickets (D/L method)
PAK in NZ Jan 13, 2018
NZ vs PAK
University Oval, Dunedin
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 13, 2018
UAE vs IRE
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: England, Bangladesh favourites to qualify from Group C

With England and Bangladesh look to top the group. While, Namibia hope to go one better after impressive 2016 campaign; Canada will look to upset biggies.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,12 2018

Bangladesh played an attractive brand of cricket to qualify for the semi-finals for the first time ever in the previous edition of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. They got the home crowd involved and made the tournament a massive success. The emergence of Mehedi Hasan, the captain and player of the tournament, was the team’s biggest takeaway.

Image courtesy:

England will look to repeat the heroics of their 1998 campaign Image courtesy: ICC

This time, batsman Pinak Ghosh and captain Mohammad Saif Hassan, who were members of the team in 2016, will be expected to shoulder the responsibility in a team coached by Australia’s. Damien Wright. Recently, Bangladesh beat India in the league stages of the Asia Cup but lost to Pakistan by two runs in a rain-affected semi-final.

Ghosh slammed half-centuries in both outings and was the second-highest run-getter of the tournament with a tally of 199 in four matches. Before that, Bangladesh had played a five-match bilateral series against Afghanistan at home, which they lost 1-2. Chasing 134 in the series decider, Bangladesh were bowled out for 88.

England’s preparations for the U19 CWC got underway with a tour of India before they played the same opposition at home. The team then traveled to South Africa for a triangular series also involving Namibia. In the final, England lost to South Africa by three wickets with two balls remaining in a day-night encounter.

England, champions in 1998 and one of the high-performing sides in the previous U19 CWC, will be led by Harry Brook. Jon Lewis, who represented the England senior team on 16 occasions including in one Test, is the coach, former batsman Jonathan Trott is the batting coach while Neil Killeen is the fast bowling coach.

Namibia were one of the most inspiring stories from the 2016 U19 CWC. They won against Scotland and South Africa to qualify for the quarter-finals, where they lost to England. They then beat Nepal in the seventh-place playoff to earn an automatic qualification for the next edition as the highest placed Associate.

This article first appeared on ICC-Cricket.com, reproduced with permission

Published Date: Jan 12, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 12, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 6109 113
6 Pakistan 4684 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all