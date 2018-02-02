ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Australia replace injured Aaron Hardie with Patrick Rowe for tournament final against India
Wicketkeeper batsman Patrick Rowe will replace injured all-rounder Aaron Hardie in the Australian squad for the finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup against India on Saturday.
PTI,
Feb,02 2018
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AFG Vs PAK Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SA Vs BAN South Africa Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 PAK Vs IND India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NZ Vs ENG England Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 32 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6387
|121
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6871
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|New Zealand
|2582
|123
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Mount Maunganui: Wicketkeeper batsman Patrick Rowe will replace injured all-rounder Aaron Hardie in the Australian squad for the finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup against India on Saturday.
File image of Aaron Hardie. Image courtesy: ICC
Hardie, who himself was a replacement for pacer Jason Ralston, suffered a groin injury.
"The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 has approved right-handed batsman and wicket-keeper Patrick Rowe as a replacement player for Hardie," an ICC media release said.
"The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," it added.
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 includes Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Chris Tetley (ICC representative), Brendan Bourke (Host Tournament Director), Catherine Campbell (Host Nominee), Tom Moody and Ian Bishop (both independent nominees).
Three-time champions Australia had halted Afghanistan's dream run with a six-wicket victory in the semi-finals to set up a summit clash with India.
Published Date:
Feb 02, 2018
| Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018
Also See
ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: India to face Bangladesh in quarter-final, England face Australia
Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup 2018, Canada vs Papua New Guinea, Plate League Quarter-Final Full Cricket Score: CAN snatch win
Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup 2018, Zimbabwe vs Namibia, Plate League Quarter-Final, Full cricket score: ZIM in semi-final playoffs