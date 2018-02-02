Mount Maunganui: Wicketkeeper batsman Patrick Rowe will replace injured all-rounder Aaron Hardie in the Australian squad for the finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup against India on Saturday.

Hardie, who himself was a replacement for pacer Jason Ralston, suffered a groin injury.

"The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 has approved right-handed batsman and wicket-keeper Patrick Rowe as a replacement player for Hardie," an ICC media release said.

"The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," it added.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 includes Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Chris Tetley (ICC representative), Brendan Bourke (Host Tournament Director), Catherine Campbell (Host Nominee), Tom Moody and Ian Bishop (both independent nominees).

Three-time champions Australia had halted Afghanistan's dream run with a six-wicket victory in the semi-finals to set up a summit clash with India.