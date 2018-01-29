First Cricket
U-19 WC | Super League SF 1 Jan 29, 2018
AUS Vs AFG
Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
U-19 WC | Plate Championship Final Jan 28, 2018
SL Vs WI
Sri Lanka Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 3 wickets
SL in BAN Jan 31, 2018
BAN vs SL
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Australia halt Afghanistan's dream run, win by six wickets to qualify for final

Australia sauntered into the ICC Under 19 World Cup final by halting Afghanistan's dream run with a six-wicket victory, built around Jack Edward's half-century after a splendid bowling show in Christchurch on Monday.

PTI, Jan,29 2018

Electing to bat, the strife-torn nation, put on board a modest 181, which was never going to be enough for the three- time champions.

It was wicket-keeper batsman Ikram Ali Khil, who resisted the Australian attack with a brave 80 off 119 balls, helping his side put on board something to fight for.

Australia U-19 defeated Afghanistan in the Super League semi-final to qualify for the final of the U-19 ICC World Cup 2018. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

Australia U-19 defeated Afghanistan in the Super League semi-final to qualify for the final of the U-19 ICC World Cup 2018. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

Australia had no trouble in knocking off the required runs with opener Jack Edwards producing a solid 72-run knock at the top.

They won with 75 balls to spare.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Zadran, picked up by IPL franchisee Kings XI Punjab for the next edition, had provided an early breakthrough by dismissing opener Max Bryant (4) but Australia had more than able line-up to handle Afghanistan challenge.

Captain Jason Sangha (26) was caught and bowled by leg- spinner Qais Ahmad after a good start and Jonathan Merlo (17) also got out cheaply after getting his eye in but by that time they needed less than 60 runs.

Ahmad denied Edwards a century by cleaning him up and it was pair of Pawan Uppal (32) and Nathan McSweeney (22) that took the side to finish line.

They added 53 runs in their unbeaten fifth wicket partnership.

Earlier, Afghanistan struggled to create steady partnerships. Ali Khil held the one end tight with his fighting 80-run knock, which came off 119 balls and eight boundaries, but did not get support from the other end.

Seven Afghani batsmen could not manage a double-digit score as pacer Merlo ran through the middle order.

After Khil, the biggest contribution came from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 20 off 37 balls.

Merlo accounted for four batsmen and conceded just 24 runs in his 10-over quota while his pace colleague Zak Evans scalped two batsmen for 26 runs.

Australia will now take on winner of Tuesday's semi-final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

Brief Scores:

Afghanistan: 181 all out in 48 overs.(IA Khil 80, R Gurbaz 29; J Merlo 4/24, Z Evans 2/26)

Australia: 182 for 4 in 37.3 overs.(J Edwards 72, P Uppal 32 not out; Q Ahmad 2/35).

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6708 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6310 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

