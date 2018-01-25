First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Super League QF 3 Jan 25, 2018
NZ Vs AFG
Afghanistan Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 202 runs
U-19 WC | Plate Championship SF 1 Jan 25, 2018
ZIM Vs SL
Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 5 wickets
ENG in AUS Jan 26, 2018
AUS vs ENG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 27, 2018
BAN vs SL
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Afghanistan thrash hosts New Zealand by 202 runs to advance into semis

It looked like Afghanistan's day from the time they elected to bat and their first entry into the semi-finals was ensured with a superb team effort that included four half-centuries.

PTI, Jan,25 2018

Christchurch: A 23-ball 66 from Azmatullah Omarzai was backed up by some precise bowling by spinners Mujeeb Zadran and Qais Ahmad as Afghanistan recorded a thumping 202-run victory over New Zealand to reach the semi-finals of the ICC U19 World Cup on Thursday.

Azmatullah unleashed three fours and seven sixes as the Asian champions posted a mammoth 309 for six after electing to bat first at the Hagley Oval.

New Zealand were bowled out for 107 with off-spinner Mujeeb (four for 14) and leg-spinner Qais (four for 33) mesmerising the host side's batting.

Afghanistan Under-19 side celebrate their quarter-final victory over New Zealand in the ICC U-19 World Cup. Image Courtesy: Twitter @CricketWorldCup

Afghanistan U19 side celebrate their quarter-final victory over New Zealand in the ICC U-19 World Cup. Image Courtesy: Twitter @CricketWorldCup

Azmatullah, who was one of three players rested in Afghanistan's last league match against Ireland which they lost by four runs, showed what the Afghanistan first-choice players are capable of as they get ready to take on three-time champions Australia in the first semi-final on Monday.

The result also means that three Asian sides will be in the semi-finals since Pakistan have already qualified and await the winners of the match between two other South Asian teams — India and Bangladesh — who play the last quarter-final on Friday in Queenstown.

It looked like Afghanistan's day from the time they elected to bat and their first entry into the semi-finals was ensured with a superb team effort that included four half-centuries.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (69, 67b, 7x4, 3x6) and Ibrahim Zadran (68, 98b, 5x4, 1x6) were associated in Afghanistan's maiden century-stand in the U-19 World Cup that set the platform for later batsmen to build on.

After a 117-run stand in just over 20 overs, Bahir Shah (67 not out, 72b, 4x4) played a solid innings to ensure the initiative was not lost in the middle overs.

But what converted a potentially challenging total to an intimidating one was Azmatullah's swashbuckling knock. He not only showed fine eye-hand co-ordination but also used his feet well to hammer the bowlers straight down the ground and over the leg-side boundary at will, showing equal disdain for both pace and spin.

Walking out to bat with the score at 226 for five and 35 balls remaining in the innings, Azmatullah belted four sixes off pace bowler Matthew Fisher and three off left-arm spinner Ben Lockrose as Afghanistan put on 83 runs in the last 5.5 overs to lift the side to 309 for six, which was always going to put pressure on the opposition.

New Zealand had gone into the game with three of the four top run-getters in the tournament, but none could fire as Jacob Bhula (5), Finn Allen (13) and Rachin Ravindra (0) failed to build innings when most needed.

The side slipped to 20 for four in the seventh over with defeat staring right in the eyes of the hosts, who were aiming to win their maiden title.

Afghanistan captain Naveen-ul-Haq said it was a great day for his country.

"It is a historic day for us reaching the semi-finals but the job is not done yet. We have a good bunch of spinners who can win matches for us," he said.

"Our plan in the morning (was to) win the toss, bat first, put up a good total and defend it with our spinners. We have a lot of match-winners. We will do our best to win our next match against Australia."

Azmatullah Omarzai, who was later declared player of the match, said, "This is my best knock ever. I was told by the team management to play my natural game and I just went out and did that. The situation was such that I could just go out and play the big shots.

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6646 117
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6143 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all