Dubai: The ICC has charged Rajan Nayer, a Zimbabwe domestic cricket official, with three counts of breaching its Anti-Corruption Code, including offering a player cash to improperly influence an international game.

He has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.

Nayer is the treasurer and marketing director of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association (HMCA), the association that runs league cricket in Harare and overseas domestic franchise the Mashonaland Eagles.

He has been charged with breaching Article 2.1.1 of the ICC's code (being party to an effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches).

Besides, the official has bee been charged with breaching Article 2.1.3 (offering a player $30,000 to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches) and Article 2.1.4 (directly solicited, induced, enticed or encouraged a player to breach Article 2.1.1).

Nayer's suspension comes after captain Graeme Cremer informed coach Heath Streak about an alleged approach by an official to influence the result of Zimbabwe-West Indies Test series last year.

The matter was later referred to the ICC.

He has 14 days, starting 16 January, to respond to the charges.