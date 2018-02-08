- India in South Africa, 6 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs IND India beat South Africa by 124 runs
- Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series, 2018 AUS Vs ENG Australia beat England by 5 wickets
- Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in UAE, 2 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 17 runs
- Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in UAE, 2 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|6850
|120
|2
|South Africa
|6455
|120
|3
|England
|6871
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|New Zealand
|2582
|123
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday said there was no evidence of corruption during the third Ashes Test last December, contradicting claims made by a British tabloid following a sting operation.
File image of Australia team. AP
'The Sun' had reported that underground bookmakers from India had offered to sell undercover reporters from the newspaper information about spot-fixing in the Test between Australia and England, which was played in Perth from 14-18 December.
"I am satisfied that there is no evidence to suggest any match has been corrupted by the individuals in the investigation," ICC general manager, anti-corruption, Alex Marshall said in a statement after the completion of its investigation. He added, "Nor is there any indication that any international players, administrators or coaches have been in contact with the alleged fixers."
Before launching an investigation, the ICC has said it was taking the allegations "extremely seriously", though it had its doubts.
Marshall said, "We have carried out an extensive global investigation with anti-corruption colleagues from Member countries based on the allegations in The Sun and the material they shared with us."
Australia beat England by an innings and 41 runs in the third Test at the WACA ground in Perth.
Published Date:
Feb 08, 2018
| Updated Date: Feb 08, 2018
