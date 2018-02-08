First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SA | 3rd ODI Feb 07, 2018
SA Vs IND
India beat South Africa by 124 runs
Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series | Match 2 Feb 07, 2018
AUS Vs ENG
Australia beat England by 5 wickets
ZIM and AFG in UAE Feb 09, 2018
AFG vs ZIM
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series Feb 10, 2018
AUS vs ENG
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC investigation finds no evidence of spot-fixing in third Ashes Test

ICC on Thursday said there was no evidence of corruption during the third Ashes Test last December, contradicting claims made by a British tabloid following a sting operation.

PTI, Feb,08 2018

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday said there was no evidence of corruption during the third Ashes Test last December, contradicting claims made by a British tabloid following a sting operation.

File image of Australia team. AP

File image of Australia team. AP

'The Sun' had reported that underground bookmakers from India had offered to sell undercover reporters from the newspaper information about spot-fixing in the Test between Australia and England, which was played in Perth from 14-18 December.

"I am satisfied that there is no evidence to suggest any match has been corrupted by the individuals in the investigation," ICC general manager, anti-corruption, Alex Marshall said in a statement after the completion of its investigation. He added, "Nor is there any indication that any international players, administrators or coaches have been in contact with the alleged fixers."

Before launching an investigation, the ICC has said it was taking the allegations "extremely seriously", though it had its doubts.

Marshall said, "We have carried out an extensive global investigation with anti-corruption colleagues from Member countries based on the allegations in The Sun and the material they shared with us."

Australia beat England by an innings and 41 runs in the third Test at the WACA ground in Perth.

Published Date: Feb 08, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 08, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6850 120
2 South Africa 6455 120
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all