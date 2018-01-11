ICC approves new Perth stadium, will host first international match later this month
International Cricket Council (ICC) approved the new Perth Stadium to host all international formats of the game, after match referee Richie Richardson inspecting the venue and submitted a positive report.
AFP
Jan,11 2018
- Pakistan in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs PAK New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
- India in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018 SA Vs IND South Africa beat India by 72 runs
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS Vs ENG Australia beat England by an innings and 123 runs
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2017/18 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|6109
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4684
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Perth: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday approved the new Perth Stadium to host all international formats of the game, formally lowering the curtain on the city's venerable WACA Ground.
The new 60,000-capacity stadium will host a sold-out one-day international against England on 28 January in the first sporting event held at the state-of-the-art arena.
Representation image. Image courtesy: Twitter @CAComms
ICC match referee Richie Richardson submitted a gushing report after inspecting the venue."This is by far the most impressive and well laid-out stadium I have ever visited," he said.
"The comprehensive amenities, along with the quality and functionality of the facility, surpasses the required standard to host any international cricket match."
The West Indies great added that it was "a wonderful, refreshing, world-class stadium, and I have no hesitation in recommending that the venue is approved for staging all three formats of international cricket".
The WACA, a Test venue since 1970, was once touted as the world's fastest pitch, making it the stuff of nightmares for many visiting teams. Last month, the WACA staged its 44th and final Test when Australia beat England by an innings and 41 runs to reclaim the Ashes urn.
Published Date:
Jan 11, 2018
Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018
