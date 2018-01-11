First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in NZ | 1st ODI Jan 06, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
IND in SA | 1st Test Jan 05, 2018
SA Vs IND
South Africa beat India by 72 runs
PAK in NZ Jan 13, 2018
NZ vs PAK
University Oval, Dunedin
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 13, 2018
UAE vs IRE
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC approves new Perth stadium, will host first international match later this month

International Cricket Council (ICC) approved the new Perth Stadium to host all international formats of the game, after match referee Richie Richardson inspecting the venue and submitted a positive report.

AFP, Jan,11 2018

Perth: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday approved the new Perth Stadium to host all international formats of the game, formally lowering the curtain on the city's venerable WACA Ground.

The new 60,000-capacity stadium will host a sold-out one-day international against England on 28 January in the first sporting event held at the state-of-the-art arena.

Representation image. Image courtesy: Twitter @CAComms

Representation image. Image courtesy: Twitter @CAComms

ICC match referee Richie Richardson submitted a gushing report after inspecting the venue."This is by far the most impressive and well laid-out stadium I have ever visited," he said.

"The comprehensive amenities, along with the quality and functionality of the facility, surpasses the required standard to host any international cricket match."

The West Indies great added that it was "a wonderful, refreshing, world-class stadium, and I have no hesitation in recommending that the venue is approved for staging all three formats of international cricket".

The WACA, a Test venue since 1970, was once touted as the world's fastest pitch, making it the stuff of nightmares for many visiting teams. Last month, the WACA staged its 44th and final Test when Australia beat England by an innings and 41 runs to reclaim the Ashes urn.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 6109 113
6 Pakistan 4684 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all