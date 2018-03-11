- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 AFG Vs NEP Afghanistan beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 ZIM Vs HK Zimbabwe beat Hong Kong by 89 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 PNG Vs NED Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 57 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 52 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7102
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6782
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|3940
|119
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Mumbai: Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar was on Saturday all praise for the progress shown by young opener and India's ICC U19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw.
"I saw Prithvi Shaw play in New Zealand (in the U19 World Cup). How he has progressed is remarkable", said Tendulkar at the opening ceremony of the inaugural T20 Mumbai League in Mumbai on Saturday.
File image of Prithvi Shaw. Twitter @CricketWorldCup
Shaw, who will play under Ajinkya Rahane for North Mumbai Panthers, was present in the audience along with members of all six teams taking part in the tournament starting on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.
Tendulkar, named the brand ambassador of the league, said the tournament will provide an ideal platform for young players and experienced ones to express themselves.
"To me this tournament is the ideal platform for cricketers to express themselves.
"All sportsmen look for recognition and appreciation and this league will provide them the opportunity. This league is really important for Mumbai cricket", said Tendulkar.
The league's Commissioner, Sunil Gavaskar, and mentor Dilip Vengsarkar, both former Mumbai and India captains, were present at the event, along with former Test players Sandeep Patil and Vinod Kambli, mentors of two of the teams.
Published Date:
March 11, 2018
| Updated Date: March 11, 2018
Also See
U-19 star Manjot Kalra names Virat Kohli as his idol, describes India captain's finishing abilities as 'amazing'
Manjot Kalra interview: Century in U-19 World Cup final my greatest knock, will remember it for life
Mumbai T20 league: Unheralded youngsters matching seniors in bidding war key takeaway from player auction