- Bangladesh Tri-Nation Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- England in Australia, 5 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs ENG England beat Australia by 5 wickets
- Tri-Series in UAE, 2018 UAE Vs IRE Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 67 runs
- Pakistan in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs PAK New Zealand beat Pakistan by 183 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6320
|115
|4
|New Zealand
|6257
|114
|5
|Australia
|6012
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4747
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
New Delhi: Bengaluru could be announced as a venue for Afghanistan's first-ever Test, to be played against India.
The BCCI and Afghanistan Cricket Board are expected to make a joint announcement after a meeting on Tuesday.
File photo of the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru has emerged as the leading venue for the historic match, which could take place in June.
The BCCI had announced in December that it would host Afghanistan's first ever Test. Afghanistan earned their Test status alongside Ireland in June 2017.
Their respective boards were made full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, becoming the sport's 11th and 12h Test-playing nations.
Besides welcoming them into five-day cricket, the BCCI has extended a helping hand to Afghanistan on a number of occasions.
The team from the war-ravaged nation has hosted its home games in India, most recently the series against Ireland in Greater Noida.
Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi became the first two Afghanistan cricketers to be bought at the IPL auction last year.
Thirteen Afghan players have registered themselves for the IPL auction on 27-28 January.
Jan 15, 2018
Jan 15, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018
