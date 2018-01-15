First Cricket
Historic India-Afghanistan Test to take place at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, claims report

The BCCI and Afghanistan Cricket Board are expected to make a joint announcement after a meeting on Tuesday.

PTI, Jan,15 2018

New Delhi: Bengaluru could be announced as a venue for Afghanistan's first-ever Test, to be played against India.

The BCCI and Afghanistan Cricket Board are expected to make a joint announcement after a meeting on Tuesday.

Hat-trick of washouts. Day four called off in Bengaluru.

File photo of the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru has emerged as the leading venue for the historic match, which could take place in June.

The BCCI had announced in December that it would host Afghanistan's first ever Test. Afghanistan earned their Test status alongside Ireland in June 2017.

Their respective boards were made full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, becoming the sport's 11th and 12h Test-playing nations.

Besides welcoming them into five-day cricket, the BCCI has extended a helping hand to Afghanistan on a number of occasions.

The team from the war-ravaged nation has hosted its home games in India, most recently the series against Ireland in Greater Noida.

Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi became the first two Afghanistan cricketers to be bought at the IPL auction last year.

Thirteen Afghan players have registered themselves for the IPL auction on 27-28 January.

