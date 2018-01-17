Toggle between tabs for Live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Keen to avenge their last year's loss, Sri Lanka will meet Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. The islanders had a horrible 2017 and would be eyeing a winning start to the year. The match will be particularly important to Angelo Mathews, who was recently renamed their skipper. It was the chastening loss to Graeme Cremer's men at home last year that led to Mathews' resignation.

It will also be the first match in-charge for Sri Lanka's Chandika Hathurusingha, and the players would be eager to accord a winning start to their new coach.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, had a poor start to the series, going down to Bangladesh by eight wickets on Monday, and they need a win on Wednesday to stay in contention for a berth in final.

Having played a game already and a favourable recent historyt against the Sri Lankans, Zimbabwe would start the match on firm footing.

Zimbabwe, who folded for 170 against Bangladesh, would do well not to make wholesale changes straightaway. Batsman Soloman Mire would once again fancy his chances, given that he did well against Sri Lanka when the sides met in August last year.

Brendan Taylor will be key once again along with Sikandar Raza, who tried his best against Bangladesh with both bat and ball.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis returns to the mix and is expected to return to No 3 position. The return of Dinesh Chandimal will also bolster the middle-order, but the onus will be on Upul Tharanga and Danushka Gunathilakato set the tone upfront.

They have a strong batting line-up, at lreast on paper, with the likes of Mathews, Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella and Thisara Perera capable of scoring big and briskly. Vice-captain Suranga Lakmal will lead the bowling attack and Nuwan Pradeep will assist him with the new ball. Spin duties will be shared by Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan. Wanidu Hasaranga is the other spinner in the squad.