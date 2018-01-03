First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 03, 2018
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
WI in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 01, 2018
NZ Vs WI
Match Abandoned
The Ashes | 04 Jan 2018
AUS vs ENG
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
IND in SA | 05 Jan 2018
SA vs IND
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Mount Maunganui: Cricket Score and updates

Catch all the live updates from the third T20I between New Zealand and West Indies.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan, 03 2018

New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs

243/5
Overs
20.0
R/R
12.15
Fours
12
Sixes
17
Extras
12
124/9
Overs
16.3
R/R
7.61
Fours
10
Sixes
7
Extras
6

Toggle between above tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

Toss report: New Zealand won the toss and made the surprising decision to bat first in the third Twenty20 international which began Wednesday under the threat of rain.

The Black Caps lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by 47 runs and after the second match was washed out at the same venue.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Windies skipper Carlos Carlos Brathwaite. Agencies

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Windies skipper Carlos Carlos Brathwaite. Agencies

It was the last chance for the Windies to win a match in New Zealand this summer after losing the two-test series 2-0 and the three-match one-day international series 3-0.

Swing bowler Trent Boult returned to the New Zealand lineup in place of Seth Rance. The West Indies made two changes, naming Jerome Taylor in place of Kesrick Williams and medium pacer Rayad Emrit to make his T20 international debut at the age of 36.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Anaru Kitchen, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Windies: Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Andre Fletcher, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor Rayad Emrit, Samuel Badree.

Umpires: Wayne Knights and Shaun Haig, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Chris Brown, New Zealand. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.

With inputs from AP

Published Date: Jan 03, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 03, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 2095 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2465 117
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all