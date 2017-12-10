First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WCLC | Match 53 Dec 08, 2017
HK Vs PNG
Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 93 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 2nd ODI Dec 07, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 51 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 10 Dec 2017
AFG vs IRE
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
SL in IND | 13 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Hamilton: Visitors trail by 158 runs

Catch the live score and updates from Day 2 of the second Test between New Zealand and West Indies at Hamilton

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 10 2017

West Indies in New Zealand 2 Test Series 2017,Live Cricket Score and Updates

373/10
Overs
102.2
R/R
3.65
Fours
44
Sixes
9
Extras
16
215/8
Overs
64.0
R/R
3.36
Fours
31
Sixes
4
Extras
8
Bowling 0 M R W
Trent Boult 19 5 67 2

Toggle between tabs for live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Paceman Shannon Gabriel overcame a poor start to take three wickets which tipped the balance of the second Test against New Zealand in favour of the West Indies after the first day.

The initiative in the match passed from one team to the other until Gabriel made his mark with the second new ball to leave New Zealand 286-7 at stumps after it had lost the toss and been asked to bat.

For most of the day, New Zealand held the upper hand. Opener Jeet Raval made 84 in partnerships of 65 for the first wicket with Tom Latham (22) and 89 for the second wicket with Kane Williamson (43) which lifted New Zealand to 154-1 after it had been sent in on a greenish pitch at Seddon Park.

Windies' stand-in skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Agencies

Windies' stand-in skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Agencies

Gabriel took the new ball and conceded 22 runs from his first two overs which allowed New Zealand to take the initiative early on.

But the Windies turned the tide of the match when it took 4-35 on either side of tea, removing Williamson, Raval, Ross Taylor (16) and Henry Nicholls (13) to reduce the home side to 189-5.

Allrounder Colin de Grandhomme then wrested back the initiative for New Zealand with a half century from 50 balls in a 66-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mitchell Santner which lifted New Zealand to 265-5. Gabriel bowled both Santner (24) and de Grandhomme (57) with the second new ball and that again turned the tide of the match in the Windies' favour.

At stumps wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, a century-maker on debut in the first Test at Wellington, was 12 not out and Neil Wagner was 1 not out. New Zealand won the first Test by an innings and 67 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Raval's innings, which saw him fall four runs short of his highest score in tests, was crucial to New Zealand establishing itself after being sent in to bat by the Windies' stand-in captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Brathwaite took over the captaincy from Jason Holder who is suspended for one match for his team's slow over rate in the first Test at the Basin Reserve.

After Raval's strong start, Brathwaite would have regretted his decision to bowl first on a pitch which didn't provided as much assistance to the bowlers as its appearance suggested. It was only late in the day, when the pitch had been hardened by warm temperatures, that the Windies bowlers and Gabriel especially began to find some pace and movement.

Gabriel claimed Raval's wicket, again denying him his first Test century after six half centuries in his nine tests to date. By bowling both de Grandhomme, who made a maiden Test century from 71 balls in the first Test, and Santner, Gabriel allowed Brathwaite to reflect at stumps that his decision to bowl had not been misplaced.

New Zealand was happy with its position despite losing the late wickets.

"I thought it was a very strong day to be put in to put into bat after losing the toss," Raval said. "I think the game is evenly balance at the moment and if we can eke out a few more runs tomorrow morning it certainly gives us the advantage when we go in to bowl. It was a fresh wicket and the bowlers missed a couple of times and we were able to capitalise."

Raval was disappointed to have again been denied a Test century when it had seemed so close.

"I felt good out there and it was frustrating not to see out the day out the day and bat again tomorrow to put a big score on the board," he said. "But I'll take confidence from this and take it into next innings."

With agency inputs.

Published Date: Dec 10, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 10, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all