Highlights, New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2 at Wellington: Black Caps lead by 313 runs at stumps
Live scores and updates of day 2 of the first Test between New Zealand and West Indies at Wellington.
FirstCricket Staff,
Dec, 02 2017
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG Vs SCO Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG Vs SCO Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS Vs ENG Australia beat England by 10 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India drew with Sri Lanka
- Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2017 AFG vs IRE - Dec 5th, 2017, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC World Cricket League Championship, 2015/17 HK vs PNG - Dec 6th, 2017, 11:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2017 AFG vs IRE - Dec 7th, 2017, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC World Cricket League Championship, 2015/17 HK vs PNG - Dec 8th, 2017, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 9th, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
West Indies in New Zealand 2 Test Series 2017,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Click here for live commentary, scores and updates of New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test
Day 1 report: New Zealand found themselves in a commanding position, trailing by 49 runs at stumps on the opening day of the first Test after paceman Neil Wagner returned with a career-best haul of 7/39 to skittle out the West Indies for a paltry 134 at Basin Reserve here.
Wagner's feat was the fourth best by a Kiwi bowler even as New Zealand notched up 85 runs for the loss of two wickets at stumps on Friday.
File picture of Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel. AP
Opener Jeet Raval (29 not out) and Ross Taylor (12 not out) were at the crease when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day.
Put in to bat, the West Indians started well with a 59-run opening stand between Kraigg Brathwaite (24) and Kieran Powell (42) before losing the plot in the face of some disciplined bowling from Wagner.
Wagner ripped through the Caribbean batting as only five of their batsmen managed to reach double figures.
In response, Tom Latham (37) and Raval gave the hosts a 65-run sound opening start before West Indian skipper Jason Holder packed back Latham.
Thereafter, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson (1) departed cheaply bringing in Taylor, who steadied the ship before stumps.
Click here for live commentary, scores and updates of New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test
With inputs from IANS
Published Date:
Dec 02, 2017
| Updated Date: Dec 02, 2017
Also See
New Zealand vs West Indies: Neil Wagner's 7-wicket haul helps hosts seize day one of 1st Test
New Zealand vs West Indies: Relentless Neil Wagner proves once again that he's no ordinary bowler
New Zealand vs West Indies: Matt Henry to replace Tim Southee for 1st Test, confirms captain Kane Williamson