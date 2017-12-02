First Cricket
Highlights, New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2 at Wellington: Black Caps lead by 313 runs at stumps

Live scores and updates of day 2 of the first Test between New Zealand and West Indies at Wellington.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 02 2017

West Indies in New Zealand 2 Test Series 2017,Live Cricket Score and Updates

134/10
Overs
45.4
R/R
2.95
Fours
19
Sixes
1
Extras
7
447/9
Overs
127.0
R/R
3.52
Fours
49
Sixes
3
Extras
19
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 26 3 80 1

Day 1 report: New Zealand found themselves in a commanding position, trailing by 49 runs at stumps on the opening day of the first Test after paceman Neil Wagner returned with a career-best haul of 7/39 to skittle out the West Indies for a paltry 134 at Basin Reserve here.

Wagner's feat was the fourth best by a Kiwi bowler even as New Zealand notched up 85 runs for the loss of two wickets at stumps on Friday.

File picture of Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel. AP

File picture of Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel. AP

Opener Jeet Raval (29 not out) and Ross Taylor (12 not out) were at the crease when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Put in to bat, the West Indians started well with a 59-run opening stand between Kraigg Brathwaite (24) and Kieran Powell (42) before losing the plot in the face of some disciplined bowling from Wagner.

Wagner ripped through the Caribbean batting as only five of their batsmen managed to reach double figures.

In response, Tom Latham (37) and Raval gave the hosts a 65-run sound opening start before West Indian skipper Jason Holder packed back Latham.

Thereafter, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson (1) departed cheaply bringing in Taylor, who steadied the ship before stumps.

With inputs from IANS

Published Date: Dec 02, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 02, 2017

