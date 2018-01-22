First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 2 Jan 22, 2018
ZIM Vs NAM
Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Namibia Under-19 by 7 wickets
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 1 Jan 22, 2018
CAN Vs PNG
Canada Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 80 runs
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 23, 2018
UAE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 23, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Wellington, Full cricket score: Colin Munro anchors Black Caps to 7-wicket win

New Zealand are on a high having just swept the one-day series against Pakistan and are backing themselves to continue that form as they switch to the shortest form of the game.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,22 2018

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

105/10
Overs
19.4
R/R
5.41
Fours
4
Sixes
4
Extras
3
106/3
Overs
15.5
R/R
6.84
Fours
9
Sixes
3
Extras
4

Toggle between tabs for Live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the first of three matches between the world's top two ranked Twenty20 sides in Wellington on Monday.

The hosts are on a high having just swept the one-day series against Pakistan and are backing themselves to continue that form as they switch to the shortest form of the game.

AFP

Tim Southee was to named to lead the side after Kane Williamson pulled out before the match. AFP

However, they suffered a setback hours before the match when captain Kane Williamson was withdrawn as a precautionary measure after complaining of a tight thigh.

Stand-in skipper Tim Southee said it was "not a typical" wicket at Westpac Stadium but he opted to bowl "as hopefully we will get something out of it early on."

New Zealand are resting fast bowlers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson for the match.

Pakistan will be without Shoaib Malik who is out of the series after a delayed concussion suffered during the fourth ODI.

However, Hasan Ali who missed the final ODI with a groin strain has been declared fit and named in the starting line up.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Anaru Kitchen, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance.

Pakistan: Umar Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashradf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 New Zealand 6650 117
4 England 6483 116
5 Australia 6077 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all