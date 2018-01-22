Highlights, New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Wellington, Full cricket score: Colin Munro anchors Black Caps to 7-wicket win
New Zealand are on a high having just swept the one-day series against Pakistan and are backing themselves to continue that form as they switch to the shortest form of the game.
Jan,22 2018
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the first of three matches between the world's top two ranked Twenty20 sides in Wellington on Monday.
The hosts are on a high having just swept the one-day series against Pakistan and are backing themselves to continue that form as they switch to the shortest form of the game.
Tim Southee was to named to lead the side after Kane Williamson pulled out before the match. AFP
However, they suffered a setback hours before the match when captain Kane Williamson was withdrawn as a precautionary measure after complaining of a tight thigh.
Stand-in skipper Tim Southee said it was "not a typical" wicket at Westpac Stadium but he opted to bowl "as hopefully we will get something out of it early on."
New Zealand are resting fast bowlers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson for the match.
Pakistan will be without Shoaib Malik who is out of the series after a delayed concussion suffered during the fourth ODI.
However, Hasan Ali who missed the final ODI with a groin strain has been declared fit and named in the starting line up.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Anaru Kitchen, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance.
Pakistan: Umar Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashradf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees.
Published Date:
Jan 22, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018
