Chirag Gandhi next up at Rs 20 lakh. No takers. Akash Bhandari name called out then. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. UNSOLD.

19-year-old pacer Mohsin Khan at Rs 20 lakh. MI take him at base price.

Mahipal Lomror is an all-rounder. He plays for Rajasthan in domestic cricket. His career T20 batting strike rate is 122.11.

Mehdi Hasan at Rs 20 lakh next. SOLD to SRH at base price.

Kshitiz Sharma at Rs 20 lakh. CSK open the bid. Sold to them at base price.

Gulbadin Naib, the Afghan pacer next at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. UNSOLD.

Jack Wildermuth from Australia. He is an all-rounder. Base price of Rs 20 lakh. No takers. Franchises can however re-submit a handful of players unsold in this round later.

Mehdi Hasan plays for Hyderabad in domestic cricket. His career T20 economy rate is 6.71. He has played 11 T20s and taken 13 wickets.

Uncapped all-rounder Jatin Saxena comes in at Rs 20 lakh. Sold to RR at base price.

Kshitiz Sharma has only played four T20s since 2015 but still he got a bid.

Monu Singh is a right-arm medium pacers who career T20 economy rate is 6.47. He plays for Jharkhand. ​

Aryaman Vikram Birla at Rs 20 lakh. RR and KXIP battling it out. Sold to RR at Rs 30 lakh.

That concludes the second round of the accelerated process. Franchises can opt to re-submit players now. Three and four players can be re-submitted per team.

Chaitanya Bishnoi plays for Haryana in domestic cricket. He is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. His career T20 economy rate is of 7.66 from 14 matches.

Jatin Saxena is a leg-break bowler having an age of 35. He plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. He is also known as Bhaiu.

Aryaman Vikram Birla has only played one first class match for Madhya Pradesh

Baba Aparajit at Rs 20 lakh. He is called back. But no bids. UNSOLD.

Dusmantha Chameera at Rs 50 lakh is recalled. RR buy him at base price.

Pratyush Singh is not sold at Rs 20 lakh. So is Umar Nazir Mir.

Nidheesh MD Dinesan is sold to MI at base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Baba Indrajith at Rs 20 lakh. Unsold. Jack Wildermuth at Rs 20 lakh is also not sold.

Nidheesh MD Dinesan has never played a T20 match at senior level but will play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018.

Dushmantha Chameera is a tall and fast bowler from Sri Lanka. His career T20 economy rate is 7.48.

Manzoor Dar plays for Jammu and Kashmir in domestic cricket. His career T20 economy rate - 6.47 and batting strike rate - 145.66

Javon Searles has played for Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL and may be that's why Kolkata Knight Riders may be bought him.

Final round: Chris Gayle sold to KXIP for 2 crore Martin Guptill unsold Varun Aaron unsold Baba Aparajith unsold Vikas Tokas unsold Najibullah Zadran unsold Ashok Dinda unsold Dushmantha Chameera sold to RR for Rs 50 lakh Pratyush Singh unsold MD Nidheesh sold to MI for Rs 20 lakh Umar Nazir Mir unsold Baba Indrajith unsold Jack Wildermuth unsold Manzoor Dar sold to KXIP for Rs 20 lakh Javon Searles sold to KKR for Rs 30 lakh

Only 8 England players (+ Jofra Archer) picked up at IPL auction - same as last year and not what England hoped. Will take until 2020 and no schedule clashes with England games for England players to be properly embraced in IPL

If you are wondering why the teams didn't go all out for the English players.

Most teams have a decent first eleven but in the IPL, your adaptability and back-up is tested. Look at the squads from that point of view.

Most expensive buys at each IPL auction: 2008: MS Dhoni ($1.5m) 2009: Anndrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen ($1.55m) 2010: Shane Bond and Kieron Pollard ($0.75m) 2011: Gautam Gambhir ($2.4m) 2012: Ravindra Jadeja ($2m) 2013: Glenn Maxwell ($1m) 2014: Yuvraj Singh (Rs 14cr) 2015: Yuvraj Singh(Rs 16cr) 2016: Shane Watson (Rs 9.5cr) 2017: Ben Stokes (Rs 14.5cr) 2018: Ben Stokes (Rs 12.5 cr)

That concludes our live and in-depth coverage of the mega IPL 2018 auctions. Big respite for Chris Gayle as he was picked up by KXIP. Would have been such a pity if an IPL legend like him had to miss out. But there were some massive exclusions in Lasith Malinga, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Hashim Amla and Martin Guptill. Ben Stokes was the costliest player in the auctions for the second year running, while Jayadev Unadkat emerged as the highest paid Indian player in the bidding. KL Rahul and Manish Pandey also drew big bucks, while Ishant Sharma was not bought in the auctions again. Thanks for following Firstpost. Till we meet again, goodbye.

We start with the hard-hitting West Indian Evin Lewis . Mumbai open the bid at Rs 1.5 crore. SRH join in. Rs 3.4 crore the bid now... Big discussions on the SRH tables. They are on the phone. They have asked for time. Huge conference going on at the SRH table and they bid Rs 3.6 crore. Mumbai come straight back with a higher bid. SRH back out.

Moving quickly to the next set. This is for capped batsmen.

Big-hitting Eoin Morgan up next. Could have easily qualified as a marquee player. No bids still. The England T20I captain remains UNSOLD . massive, massive surprise. Probably money was a big constraint.

Preview: Debut season winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured Stokes for an eye-popping Rs 12.5 crore (almost $2 million). Stokes was the most valuable player at last year's IPL auction as well, when he was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant.

Pandey and Rahul were both sold for Rs 11 crore. Pandey was at the centre of an intense bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

He eventually went to Hyderabad at 11 times his base price as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) decided not to exercise the Right to Match (RTM) option.

Rahul started at a low base price of Rs 50 lakh. But a bitter tussle between Punjab and Hyderabad greatly inflated his price before the former took him for a whopping Rs 11 crore.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan sprung one of the big surprises at the auction by commanding a price of Rs 9 crore. Kings XI Punjab won the bidding for the 19-year-old, but Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched his services at the last moment by exercising the RTM option.

The Australian trio of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Chris Lynn were also sold for hefty prices along with young Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthick.

Surprisingly, Krunal attracted the second highest price among Indians at the auction after going to Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 8.8 crore. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the bid for Krunal before Mumbai decided to scoop him up with the RTM option.

Samson was another surprise with Rajasthan deciding to fork out Rs 8 crore for his services.

With a base price of Rs 1 crore, he was at the centre of considerable interest before the Royals beat off competition from several other teams.

Jadhav got the fourth highest price among the Indians. He was sold to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7.8 crore. He had started at a low base price, but his value quickly escalated as CSK, SRH and RR went for him.

Dinesh Karthick also got a good price. Starting at a base price of Rs 2 crore, he was snapped up by KKR at Rs 7.4 crore.

Earlier, Maxwell started at a base price of Rs 2 crore and sparked a bidding war between Hyderabad, Punjab, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the Delhi Daredevils (DD) made a late bid to snap him up for Rs 9 crore.

Starc was also at the centre of some hot competition between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. Kolkata eventually snapped up the Australian pace spearhead for a whopping Rs 9.4 crore.

Chris Lynn of Australia was sold to KKR for Rs 9.6 crore after they saw off challenges from Delhi and Bangalore.

Robin Uthappa was taken by KKR for Rs 6.4 crore with a late bid after strong competition between Mumbai and Rajasthan. Young Indian wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was bought by Mumbai for Rs 6.2 crore.

KKR took Kuldeep Yadav for Rs 5.8 crore. They sat back as RCB won the bidding battle before deciding to implement the RTM option.

Seasoned leg-spinner Karn Sharma went to CSK for Rs 5 crore.

Young Indian fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who has been one of the stars of the ongoing U-19 World Cup, will make his IPL debut for KKR after being sold for Rs 3.2 crore from a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Punjab were among the front runners at the auction, bagging several high profile players.

They had earlier taken Ashwin for Rs 7.6 crore. The star off-spinner, who had started with a base price of Rs 2 crore, was not retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction.

Punjab beat off bidding from Chennai and Rajasthan before sealing the deal.

They also took Australian opener Aaron Finch for Rs 6.2 crore after surviving strong challenges from Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata.

Punjab had also initially won the bidding war for Dwayne Bravo who had a base price of Rs 2 crore. The Mohali based franchise initially seemed to have taken the West Indies all-rounder at Rs 6.4 crore, but Chennai exercised their RTM option and snapped up the player at the same price.

The talented Karun Nair started at a low base price of Rs 50 lakh but was sold to Punjab for Rs 5.6 crore after a heated contest.

Punjab then exercised their RTM option on Australia's David Miller after Mumbai had made a bid for Rs 3 crore.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins went to Mumbai for Rs 5.4 crore after starting from a base price of Rs 2 crore. Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav was sold to RCB for Rs 4.2 crore.

Star South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was taken by Delhi via the RTM option. CSK had won the bidding tussle for the fast bowler at Rs 4.2 crore before the Daredevils whisked him away.

Delhi also bought Indian pacer Mohammed Shami for Rs 3 crore.

The Daredevils also bought veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra for Rs 4 crore.

Bangalore meanwhile, bought Kiwi veteran Brendon McCullum for Rs 3.6 crore. McCullum's compatriot Kane Williamson started at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and was bought back by Hyderabad for Rs 3 crore after a short tussle with Bangalore.

Shikhar Dhawan, Kieron Pollard, Ajinkya Rahane and Faf du Plessis were meanwhile brought back by their respective teams using the RTM option.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan went to Chennai for his base price of Rs 2 crore as there were no other takers.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan started at a base price of Rs 1 crore and went for double that amount to Hyderabad after a short tussle with Rajasthan and Kolkata.

Gautam Gambhir went to Delhi for Rs 2.8 crore. The veteran opener had represented KKR for seven years, leading them twice to the title. But the Kolkata based franchise did not use the RTM option, letting the left-hander return to his hometown.

Yuvraj Singh meanwhile, was taken by Punjab at his base price of Rs 2 crore as there were no other bidders.

Among the all-rounders, Yusuf Pathan and Colin Monroe went to Hyderabad and Delhi respectively for identical prices of Rs 1.9 crore. England's Moeen Ali went to RCB for Rs 1.7 crore.

Star Australian all-rounder Shane Watson started at a surprisingly low base prise of Rs 1 crore. He went for Rs 4 crore to Chennai who beat off competition from Rajasthan.

Veteran South Africa star Hashim Amla, the England duo of Joe Root and Johhny Bairstow, the Kiwi trio of Martin Guptill, Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenagan, Australian all-rounder James Faulkner and his compatriot, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood were the biggest names to remain unsold.

Not surprisingly, veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga also did not find any takers. The leg-spin duo of Australian Adam Zampa and Samuel Badree of West Indies also went unsold.

Among the Indians, Murali Vijay and Ishant Sharma were the biggest players to remain unsold at base prices of Rs 2 crore and Rs 75 lakh respectively. Wicket-keeper Naman Ojha was also unsold.

With inputs from IANS