Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, T20I in Colombo: Visitors complete 9-0 annihilation of hosts

Spin for the first time in Sri Lanka's innings. The first six overs have suggested that it is no more a belter. The pitch has become two-paced. India are finding it hard to score quickly. Rahul's attempt to score a boundary was met with a remarkable Shanaka catch. The atmosphere is buzzing and Sri Lanka seem to be in control. Four off the over. Game on!

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest player to score 15,000 runs in international cricket - in just 333 innings beating Hashim Amla's record who achieved the feat in 336 innings.

A brilliant over from Sri Lanka's former captain Angelo Mathews. Just four runs off it. Pandey failed to score runs off three consecutive deliveries.

SIX! Skip down the track and a smack over the bowler's head. Kohli's way to release pressure has worked.

FOUR! Kohli opens the face of the bat and guides it past short third man for a boundary.

Kohli is assuring that the required run rate doesn't get out of India's reach. Scores a boundary off the third ball as visitors run four singles and a brace. 10 runs off the over. India will be happy.

FOUR! Now Thisara goes full but to no avail as Kohli punches it to the cover boundary.

FOUR! Thisara bowls it short and Kohli pulls it through square leg.

Short, full, doesn't matter as Kohli pulls one to square leg before following it up with another to covers. Kohli shimmies and pushes one towards mid on for a single. Pandey eases one down to long off for another single. Kohli drives the fifth ball to long off and wants two but Pandey says no. Horrible positioning in the deep Pandey pulls it towards deep midwicket and the fielder is a few paces from the fence. The result is Pandey's first boundary.

Pandey plays a risky shot but finds the boundary... he has put on 40 off 26 balls with Virat... this is the partnership India were looking for. Virat too has recovered his top gear after a sketchy start. Should not be tough for India from here.

FOUR! Wow! Just wow. Sheer power. Kohli jabs it so firmly that the positioned long on couldn't do much.

Kohli uses his feet and flicks it to long on. Thisara makes a good save and stops a boundary. Kohli pushes the second ball to cover and Pandey does the same to long on. Three more singles follow. Tidy over.

SIX! Pandey comes down the ground and clobbers it over long off.

FOUR! Poor bowling, it was short and wide and Pandey makes room and cuts it over point.

Just the over India would have wanted. It started with a glorious jab. Pandey too joined the party and smacked a six and four off consecutive balls. Sri Lanka need something special to break this stand. Can they produce it? The 100-run mark comes up for India and the 50-run stand too.

Yet another fifty for Virat Kohli in T20 cricket. Did you even notice it? Sketchy start, some great running between the wickets and a couple big shots... and boom... the score reads 50. India cruising at this stage.

FOUR! A ball after bringing up his fifty, Kohli smacks it down the ground to score his fifth boundary.

Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian captain to score a fifty in all the three formats of international cricket.

Twos are made for Kohli, isn't it? He just loves to challenge himself and his non striker. Two braces off the first two deliveries. Also brings up the fifty off the second ball. Follows it up with a boundary. And again that brace. 12 runs come off the over.

Virat Kohli goes past Martin Guptill's tally of 1806 runs to become the third highest run-getter in T20Is.

The match is slipping out of Sri Lanka's hands. India dealing in singles and doubles now. Kohli is also battling in the humidity but looks good enough to continue. 10 off the over. 43 runs needed off 36 balls.

Dananjaya is back into the attack. India quite relaxed now. Don't think they will take any risks and they don't. Happy to rotate the strike and keep it simple. Unless Sri Lanka strike twice or thrice quickly, this match is heading only one way: An Indian win.

FOUR! Almost hit the umpire. Kohli clears his front leg and smashes it down the ground. Palliyaguruge's reflexes save him. He als affords a smile after getting up.

Virat Kohli becomes the second player to score 1000-plus runs while chasing in T20Is after Brendon McCullum.

38 off 30 balls. Malinga is back. A Malinga in his prime had it in him to still turn around this match. But with pace reduced, can he produce something magical? Four runs come off the first four balls. Kohli almost cleans up the umpire on the fifth ball. Palliyaguruge will give a thought to wearing helmet in the next match. Nine runs off the over.

Kohli and Pandey have had two good partnerships in the middle in two consecutive matches. Their pairing looks good in the middle overs. Never mind experimentation, this should settle nos. 3 & 4 for the moment. But then where to fit KL Rahul?

Six singles. Not trying to do anything fancy, are India? They know they have the match in control. I am afraid that Sri Lanka's chance to win this match has effectively come to an end. 22 off 18 balls.

FOUR! What are those wrists made up of, asks my colleague. Kohli absolutely hammers that full delivery towards midwicket.

The stand between Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey is the highest for India while chasing in T20Is. The previous highest was of 107 runs came between MS Dhoni and KL Rahul against West Indies at Lauderhill in 2016.

Done and dusted. It is a matter of time now. Kohli keeps improving game by game. But it is also important to appreciate Pandey's supporting knock from the other end. 12 runs off the over.

OUT! Kohli looks to whip over midwicket. Gets the elevation, not the elevation. He is livid with himself, he wanted to finish the game. Shanaka pouches yet another catch as the Indian captain walks back for 82. What a knock it has been. Sensational! India on the brink of victory, in comes MS Dhoni.

FOUR! Short and slow, Pandey waits and slaps it towards extra cover.

Kohli is disappointed that he couldn't finish the game but he his innings has helped India get closer to the victory. Now the question remains: can Pandey get to his fifty? Nine runs off the over. 2 runs needed off the final over.

Sri Lanka have now lost their last seven T20Is while batting first and it's 9-0 for India in the tour.

India win by 7 wickets! Sri Lanka have failed to register a single victory in the series. Pandey hits the winning runs — a boundary over covers — and also completes his fifty.

The tour has come to an end, finally, with India making a complete sweep across formats. Their next opponents are Australia at home and rest assured that will be a competitive series.

And that's that... the T20 has also gone as per script. Sri Lanka made a brave start, then stuttered and finished with a par score. India chased it with consummate ease. Virat Kohli is born to play limited-overs' cricket, isn't he?

India are the only visiting team to whitewash home team in all the three formats of a single tour.

ODI's ✅ tests ✅ and now T20I, another win for #TeamIndia by 7 wickets #INDvSL Great knock by Captain @imVkohli again!

For the record, @msdhoni wasn't dismissed even once. Got many victims tho. Did you see his remarkable stumping to get rid of Mathews today?

Handshakes all around as #TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the one-off T20I #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/gAp4xODQWs

Upul Tharanga, SL captain : No, I think we were 15-20 runs short. The way Virat and Manish batted was outstanding. That is difference between the two sides. Yeah, good signs for our fielders

India captain, Virat Kohli: (On 9-0 'tourwash') Very special. It has not been done before. It is an evidence how hungry the players are. I am very happy as a captain. (Does he approach T20 differently?) Not at all, I look to back my strengths, play good cricketing shots. (Does he feel the pressure?) Well, definitely, when you are two down and need 171. That partnership was very crucial. Manish was outstanding as well today. Thank you so much, pleasure.

The series ends so does Sri Lanka's misery and India's dream run. It was a tour of contrast, as one team looked to qualify for the World Cup, the other team tried different combinations for the same tournament. But all good teams have gone through this period and there is no reason why Sri Lanka can't come out of it. It will take time, for sure, but they can. India, on the other side, have an Australian series lined up in less than 11 days. We will join you again for all the live coverage. Till then, it is good bye from us. Good night! Take care!

Update: Toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. The inspection will be held at 1900 local time.

OUT! Yikes! Dickwella wouldn't want to see the replay of his wicket. He is known for cheekiness but tried one shot too many. Shuffles across and attempts to reverse scoop Bumrah. The result: his off stump goes for a walk. Bumrah has a nice little send-off for the southpaw; looks towards him and claps. Good cricket all around. Sri Lanka two down and Angelo Mathews arrives at the crease.

OUT! MS Dhoni at his best! The slightest of chances and he will grab those. Chahal turns it away from Mathews and the formal Sri Lanka captain misses it. Dhoni collects it and whips off the bails in no time. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show that the foot is on the line. But the line belongs to the umpire and he declares Mathews out. Third wicket for India as Mathews departs for 7.

OUT! The danger man departs in a rather comical fashion. Munaweera looks to slog across and loses the grip of his bat only to get bowled. Even MS Dhoni affords a chuckle after the dismissal. Amidst the storm, it has been Kuldeep who has been calm and he has also dismissed Munaweera for 53.

OUT! Chopped on! Thisara is not happy with himself at all. He looks to cut but drags it onto his stumps.

OUT! Chahal strikes twice in one over. Absolutely plumb. Shanaka didn't read it at all and the umpire has no hesitation to raise the dreaded finger. Visitors asserting control now.

FOUR! Sloppy fielding and Kuldeep Yadav is not a happy man. Prasanna pulled it towards square leg and Chahal made a mess of it.

OUT! The same position and Kohli this time catches it. Prasanna's short stay at the crease comes to an end. Kuldeep collects his second wicket.

Preview: India would aim to cap off their super successful Sri Lanka tour with another ruthless victory in the one-off T20 International on Wednesday at Colombo.

Any other result than India's resounding win looks highly unlikely tomorrow, considering the visitors' rampaging run in the preceding Test and ODI series, where they whitewashed the hosts 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.

The game provides India an opportunity to fine-tune team combination ahead of the upcoming T20 home series against Australia and New Zealand. In total, India would play nine T20

Internationals this home season and all contests will be a three-match series.

India are on an experimentation drive ahead of the 2019 50-over World Cup and one name they could have tried here is Rishabh Pant, who was not named in the squad.

It is all the more surprising since the selectors had an opportunity to send him for this stand-alone game when Shikhar Dhawan returned home to tend to his ailing mother this past weekend, leaving Ajinkya Rahane to open the innings in the fifth ODI.

Pant has previously featured in two T20Is against England and West Indies, but was kept out of this tour on account of his poor run for India-A in South Africa, as stated by chief selector MSK Prasad after the team selection.

In the lone T20 against West Indies at Jamaica, Virat Kohli had opened the innings with Dhawan with Pant slotting in at no.3. As such, their dual absence will necessitate atleast a couple changes from the Indian skipper.

Rohit Sharma slots back in automatically, for he didn't travel to the Caribbean earlier whilst KL Rahul and Manish Pandey will be expected to bring up the middle order.

Kedar Jadhav scored a much needed half-century in the final ODI, and he could be afforded another chance to prove his credentials as India prepare for a long limited-overs' schedule at home.

Hardik Pandya was rested for that fifth match on Sunday, and he too is expected to return to the playing eleven.

Pandya hadn't featured in India's last T20I against the West Indies, with Kohli opting for five full-time bowlers back in July. His return to the playing eleven could allow for a bowling combination similar to the ODIs, with four full-time options to choose from.

Jasprit Bumrah is a shoe-in of course, whilst it remains to be seen if Shardul Thakur will get another go after proving expensive in the last match at Bhuvneshwar Kumar's expense.

Kohli does like to field leg-spinners in the shortest format, and he played both Yuzvendra Chahal and Amit Mishra against England at both Nagpur and Bengaluru. He is expected to repeat this trick with Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav this time around.

Even so, there were no sure hints coming forth as the Indian team enjoyed an additional off day ahead of the game and did not practice.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have made a few changes to their original T20 squad after suffering the 5-0 whitewash. Leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay and seam-bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka are prominent additions.

Pacer Suranga Lakmal makes a comeback after injury, as he had been ruled out ahead of the second Test in August. Mystery spinner Akila Dananjay has also been added to the squad.

Vandersay had made an impression for Sri Lanka in the World T20 last year, but suffered from injury issues since and hasn't been a regular feature of the side.

Surprisingly, left-arm leg spinner Lakshan Sandakan has been left out of the squad.

Pacers Vishwa Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera have also been left out after unimpressive showings in the recently concluded ODI series. Lasith Malinga has been picked again, however.

The Lankan team management had talked about resting Kusal Mendis as he was fatigued, and he has been duly left out.

The spotlight will be on skipper Upul Tharanga though. This will be his first T20 match in-charge after Angelo Mathews gave up captaincy post the loss to Zimbabwe prior to the Indian tour.

Tharanga was suspended during this ODI series due to poor run-rate, but refused to step down after the ODI defeat.

Instead, he has taken a six-month sabbatical from Test cricket and was omitted from Lanka's preliminary squad announced on Monday for the Pakistan series.

This is being as a sign that he wants to concentrate on the limited-overs' formats and a bid to overturn Sri Lanka's fortunes in ODIs and T20s at least.

As per the ICC rankings, the gap between the two sides is smaller (ranked no.5 and 8) for once, and the task is cut out for Tharanga to showcase what he can do in this one-off game.

With inputs from PTI