Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I at Mumbai: Dhoni, Karthik guide hosts to tense win

OUT! Iyer gone. Run out at the non-striker's end. He was limping. Hit straight back by Pandey. Dhananjaya gets a hand to the stumps and Iyer is caught short of the crease.

FOUR! Pandey goes straight back again and the Lankans make bit of a hash of the fielding in the deep.

What a sad way for Shreyas' innings to come to an end. SL have broken through at a crunch moment. There is a buzz in the crowd as Hardik comes on strike. Shreyas played with Patience on a tricky wicket, but was unfortunate with the dismissal.

Dananjaya into the attack. A wicket off the second over. Iyer was backing up too far and is caught out of his crease as a stinging straight drive from Pandey takes a touch of the bowler's fingers and onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. The big-hitting Hardik Pandya is the new man in. Pandey drives straight off teh fifth ball. Past the bowler and a mix-up in the deep among the Lankan fielders. Four. Six runs from that over.

FOUR! Pandey comes walks the track, swivels and dispatches it to the mid-wicket boundary.

OUT! Pandya gone. Trying to run it over the 'keeper's head. Edges and is caught behind. Soft dismissal.

Shanaka into the attack. Consecutive boundaries for Pandey. He has put his feet on the gas paddle now. Pandya drives handsomely and collects two at sweeper cover. And then he gives his wicket away. Attempts the fancy ramp shot and ends up guiding it to the 'keeper's gloves. He is livid with himself.

FOUR! Pandey into the act again. Cut through cover for a boundary past the fielder at the fence who put in a despairing dive.

Looks like there is lot of dew in the outfield. The bowlers are wiping the cherry after every delivery. Might be definitely making it difficult to grip the ball.

Pradeep to Pandey. Dinesh Karthik has joined Pandey in the middle. A single off the first ball and that's the 100 for India. A two and a single off the next three balls. And then a four. Pandey again and he has taken charge. This chase should now be an easy one. 28 runs needed off 24 balls.

OUT! Pandey gone. The ball came sharply back and goes through the gate. Pandey was stuck at the crease and saw his furniture disturbed.

The dew effect is palpable as they are changing the ball.

FOUR! Dhoni gets an edge, or did he intentionally run it down past the 'keeper?

Chameera to Pandey. And a wicket. Bowled through the gate. Big wicket for Sri Lanka, but it may be a bit too late. MS Dhoni walks down the steps of the pavilion to tumultuous applause. 'Finisher par excellence'. There looks to a ball change meanwhile. Dhoni gets a four. Pat the 'keeper. Looked more intentional than an edge, that shot from Dhoni. A drive for two. The batsmen scampers through. MSD is a gazelle between the wickets still. There is a big appeal for LBW against Dhoni. Not out, says the ump. The Lankans are adamant. They review. But the ball would have comfortably gone over the stumps. Dhoni survives. SL had to take that review, but have lost it now. 20 runs needed off the last 18 balls.

15 needed Off 2 overs, it's getting a bit tensed. Pradeep will bowl the penultimate over. SL need a wicket as soon as possible.

SIX! Juicy waist-high full toss and Karthik deposits it deep into the stands at mid-wicket.

Turning out to be a close game. Runs not coming as easily as expected. There is some bounce and seam movement and that is making batting a challenge. India need at a little more than a run a ball. 15 runs from just two overs to go. Can't leave too much for the end. Need a couple of big hits now. Otherwise a run every ball to keep pressure till end on bowlers.

That six should seal it for India. Poor poor execution.

FOUR! On the legs from Thisara and Dhoni turns it away for a boundary. That's the match for India.

Good length was the way to go, Pradeep tried for a yorker ended up conceding a six and the match.

Thisara in for the last over. Two runs and the scores are level. The next ball is turned away to square leg. The fielders have given up chase. India win by five wickets and win the T20I series 3-0. Kudos to Sri Lanka for giving a good fight even with a lightweight total.

Most wins for India against an opposition in T20Is:

Crowds demanding a six from Dhoni but he finishes it off with a four. The crowd is delighted. There is a huge roar. India have walloped this series 3-0.

Wankhede erupted in joy as MS Dhoni came out to bat, MS Dhoni finished off it in style and Wankhede again erupted in joy.

And that's the game. Finishing off the game in style and ending the home season on a high! #TeamIndia wrap up the T20I series 3-0 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/AeCnKISzv6

So, its 15-1 for India against SL with 2 draws over the last 5 months. As comprehensive as it gets #INDvSL

So clean sweep for India. Sri Lanka had their moments thru the series. Didn't have enough self-belief

Thisara Perera, Sri Lankan captain : As a captain Im really proud of my bowling unit. Last few months we really improved our fielding also. I think we learned lots because we know India is big team at the moment. We learned lots of things from last 3 T20s. As bowlers, we done pretty well today also. We have to recover batting. Merry Christmas.

The Sri Lakans are getting some advice from Dhoni, and they are all ears.

Jaydev Unadkat named the Man of the Match and Man of the Series for his fantastic bowling performances. An economy rate of 4.88 in this series.

Jaydev Unadkat (Man of the Match and Series) : Things went really well for me. Had some plans for myself. Been long since that year. Has been a fruitful year. Have got opportunities whenever I have performed well. I was always eager to make my comeback. Was really eager this time, and thankful to the management and the captain. You keep on motivating yourself. To come out well (from domestic circuit) gives you a lot of confidence. Just give my best whenever I get the chance. I think that (bowling well in both limited-overs and first-class) has come to me with maturity in the domestic circuit. Been playing a lot of cricket in the IPL. Got all the confidence in the mind.

Rohit Sharma (Indian captain): We were playing with seven batters and Washington. Whatever target were set up, we backed our batsmen to get it. Very happy with the way we played in ODI and T20 series. It was a team effort. Each and every guy put in a lot of effort and had done their homework thoroughly. They were ready for the challenge. A lot of them were playing their first-second game and they showed a lot of maturity. It was our job as team management to back them. They did what was expected of them. There were a few hiccups, as in Dharamsala, but it taught us a lot.

That brings us to the end of the match and the series. What a year it has been for Indian cricket team which will soon start its overseas adventures at the turn of the new year. Firstpost will bring you detailed coverage of all developments in cricket as always, so keep following. Good night, Merry Christmas!

Big day for Washington Sundar. He will make his debut in T20Is.

"Our plan was to bat first; hopefully we can set up a good target," says Thisara. T wo changes in the Lankan squad too : Danushka Gunathilaka and Dasun Shanaka in for Chaturanga de Silva and Angelo Mathews respectively.

Toss: Rohit spins the coin. "Tails," calls Thisara Perera. Heads it is. India captain Rohit Sharma wins and elects to field. The pitch won't change a lot, he says. Two changes in the Indian side. Sundar and Mohammad Siraj in. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal rested.

Siraj given the charge of the final over. Hit for two consecutive boundaries by Dhananjaya. One a fortuitous one, the other played with authority over the bowler's head. Shanaka gives the Lankans something to cheer, with a big six. Jumped down the track a carves it deep into the crowd at wide long-on. A massive 18-run last over gives the Lankan scorecard a degree of respectability. But India are still firm favourites. This is not a total that is expected to challenge the Indian batsmen on a good batting wicket. Sri Lanka end with 135/7.

Preview: After overpowering Sri Lanka to clinch the series 2-0, India will look to continue their winning streak and clean sweep the series in the third Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

On a triumphant run, India have been flamboyant in their approach to outclass Sri Lanka by 93 and 88 runs in the first and second encounters respectively. The hosts will hope to repeat the same form and outplay the visitors in the dead rubber.

Ranked fourth in the T20I rankings, India will bank on their fearless batting led by skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Lokesh Rahul who have looked on top of their game.

Supporting them will be batsmen Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik who have the calibre to demolish the Sri Lanka which has failed to look up to the mark.

In the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah — who currently tops the T20I bowlers' list — will spearhead the unit alongside fellow new ball seamer Jaydev Unadkat.

However, wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who have caused plenty of trouble to Sri Lanka throughout the series, will once again remain the key to pick crucial wickets.

For Sri Lanka, experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews has added to the worries for the side after being ruled out of the final rubber following a hamstring injury in the previous match.

The visitors will, however, hope top order batsmen Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera to play match-winning knocks to salvage their side some pride and consolidate a victory before returning home.

The bowling, which has looked rather ineffective for Sri Lanka will need to reform strategies with the likes of skipper Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep and Akila Dananjaya to try and trouble the formidable India batting line-up.

