Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 4 at Nagpur: Hosts win by an innings and 239 runs, lead series 1-0

Date: Monday,27 November 2017 15:38 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Sri Lanka in India 3 Test Series 2017 2nd Test Match Result India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs

205/10
Overs
79.1
R/R
2.59
Fours
21
Sixes
2
Extras
3
610/6
Overs
176.1
R/R
3.46
Fours
51
Sixes
4
Extras
9
166/10
Overs
49.3
R/R
3.37
Fours
19
Sixes
4
Extras
2

  • That's it from us at Firstpost in our coverage of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, with the hosts pulling off an innings and 239-run win over the hapless Sri Lankans in a remarkably one-sided match — a surprising development after the events in Kolkata. The match also witnessed Virat Kohli slamming his fifth Test double ton and Ashwin becoming the fastest to 300 Test wickets among other milestones. The scene now shifts north, as the hosts prepare to take on the visitors in the third and final Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi starting 2 December.

    For now, it's time for us to bid you all goodbye. Thank you once again for following our live coverage. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Our correspondent Devdutt Kshrisagar analysing India’s crushing victory over Sri Lanka from outside the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, Indian captain: The pitch was very good to bat on, nothing much happening in the pitch, won't take anything away from the bowlers. Some one needs to step up and score quick runs. Certainly not because of people, something I wanted to better from myself, specially with the team benefitting from the contribution. Once you cross 100 you buckle up and help the team. Its a combination of fitness and everything . Pujara we know is very consistent. Vijay missed out on Test cricket but he grabbed this opportunity, Rohit as well, making a strong case for himself going ahead. He will be in the scheme of things. I think all the guys, Bhuvi has played a lot of cricket in last 3 months. Ishant, Shami and Yadav haven't played so much but they have played a lot of domestic cricket. I think Ishant was outstanding, he was the stand out bowler obviously the spinners doing well. Yes, that is exactly why we asked for pitches with some life in it. Kolkata was good one, this one deteriorated quickly. We are looking towards the big tour that is coming up.

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli is adjudged the Man of the Match for his 213

    Full Scorecard

  • Dinesh Chandimal, Sri Lankan captain: It was a good toss to win. Unfortunately, we were outplayed from the first day. Our batting unit let us down again. If you are playing against India, you need 350-plus, else you won't last five days. I'm sure they (his team) will learn, and will come back strong. (On Mathews' failures) He's the most senior guy, we will depend more on him. I'm sure he will come back strong for the next one. We need to get positive out of this (match). Our body language was superb throughout the two days. As a bowling unit, they did a really good job, but there isn't really much you can do if there aren't many runs on the board. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    November 27,1981: Lillee became the fastest to take 300 Test wickets
     
    November 27,2017: Ashwin broke Lillee's record to become the fastest to take 300 Test wickets. 

    Full Scorecard

  • It has been quite a ride

    Full Scorecard

  • Well, that is another way at looking at it...

    Full Scorecard

  • Magnificent achievement by India's ace spinner.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most wins for India in a calendar year across formats:

    32 - 2017*
    31 - 2016
    29 - 2010
    29 - 2013
    28 - 2007 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most wins from career's first 32 Tests as a captain:

    23 - Ricky Ponting
    21 - Steve Waugh 
    20 - VIRAT KOHLI*
    19 - Michael Vaughan 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49.3 overs,Sri Lanka 166/10 ( Suranga Lakmal 31 , )

    Sri Lanka's resistance doesn't last long after lunch after all. The man of the moment Ravichandran Ashwin does end up with another milestone after all, as he manages to clip Gamage's off-stump with a carrom ball that the latter fails to read, resulting in India registering an innings-and-239-run win to go 1-0 in the series! 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    The captain hugs his strike bowler. Ravichandran Ashwin wins the race against Umesh Yadav and has his 300th dismissal. He has had two fantastic years at home along with a a couple of away series. He gets it via a carrom ball.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Largest wins for India in Tests: 

    Innings & 239 runs v Bangladesh,Dhaka,2007
    Innings & 239 runs v Sri Lanka,Nagpur,2017* 
    Innings & 219 runs v Australia,Kolkata,1998 
    Innings & 198 runs v New Zealand,Nagpur,2010

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Fastest to 300 Test wickets: (By matches) 

    54 - RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN*
    56 - Dennis Lillee 
    58 - Muttiah Muralitharan 
    61 - Richard Hadlee, Malcolm Marshall, Dale Steyn
    63 - Shane Warne, Allan Donald 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Ashwin's the fastest to 300 Test wickets now! Fires one along off, with the ball narrowly beating Gamage's bat and brushing past the off-stump, dislodging the bail. The on-field umpire has to go upstairs to confirm the dismissal, and Ashwin celebrates his new record after confirmation. The off-spinner breaks Australian pace legend Dennis Lillee's record in the process. India win by an innings and 239 runs! SL 166 all out

    Gamage b Ashwin 0(9)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,Sri Lanka 166/9 ( Suranga Lakmal 31 , Lahiru Gamage 0)

    Swing and a miss for Lakmal off the second delivery of the over. Maiden for Umesh, his second in this innings, with Lakmal failing to connect off most of the remaining deliveries of this over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,Sri Lanka 166/9 ( Suranga Lakmal 31 , Lahiru Gamage 0)

    Lakmal takes a single at the start of the over after rolling the ball down the ground. New batsman Gamage gets an inside-edge on a couple of occasions, with the ball landing in front of forward short-leg on both occasions. Just one off the over. Ashwin's search for the 300th wicket continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,Sri Lanka 165/9 ( Suranga Lakmal 30 , Lahiru Gamage 0)

    Superb over by Umesh, as he gets rid of Chandimal, the only one to cross 50 this innings. Fires a full delivery along leg, with Ashwin standing at fine-leg, and the Sri Lankan captain falls for the bait while looking for a boundary. India just one wicket away from a massive win now. Out walks Lahiru Gamage alongside Lakmal. Just one leg bye and a wicket off this over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    Umesh on 99th. Ashwin on 299th. This is going to get interesting. Chandimal flicks one to Ashwin at fine leg. India one wicket away from taking 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! And so ends Chandimal's watch, as he flicks a full delivery outside the leg stump straight into the hands of Ashwin at fine-leg! The ploy has worked for the hosts, who are now one wicket away from an innings win! SL 165/9

    Chandimal c Ashwin b Umesh 61(82)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,Sri Lanka 164/8 ( Dinesh Chandimal (C) 61 , Suranga Lakmal 30)

    Ashwin into his 16th over, searching for his 300th wicket. Fires one straight, then he and state teammate Murali Vijay at short leg  were convinced that they heard a noise for a caught behind down the legside, Kohli uses the DRS but no spike means the off-spinner will have to wait for his landmark wicket. Lakmal lines up for a big heaver of the next ball but can't get a good connection behind it. Takes the run of the penultimate ball. Chandimal hits it to mid on who fields it on the bounce.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,Sri Lanka 161/8 ( Dinesh Chandimal (C) 61 , Suranga Lakmal 27)
     

    Two runs are all that are collected off the 45th over, with Chandimal guiding the second delivery towards the midwicket region for a couple of runs. The Sri Lankan captain is batting in the 60s now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,Sri Lanka 159/8 ( Dinesh Chandimal (C) 59 , Suranga Lakmal 27)

    Seven collected off Ashwin's second over of the session, including a straight six by Lakmal! The Sri Lankans are salvaging some pride with this rearguard. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Smacked over Ashwin's head by Lakmal! Such clean hitting from the tail-ender! Also brings up the 50-stand for the ninth wicket in the process. SL 159/8

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,Sri Lanka 152/8 ( Dinesh Chandimal (C) 58 , Suranga Lakmal 21)

    Five runs collected off Umesh's sixth over, including a boundary off Chandimal's bat that brings up the 150 for the visitors. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Inside-edge off Chandimal's bat carries all the way to fine-leg! 10th boundary for the Lankan captain! SL 151/8

    Full Scorecard

  • Umesh Yadav returns to the attack, replacing Ishant Sharma

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,Sri Lanka 147/8 ( Dinesh Chandimal (C) 53 , Suranga Lakmal 21)

    Ashwin, needing another wicket to become the fastest to 300 wickets, resumes the proceedings after lunch, with Lakmal collecting a double off the fourth delivery of the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    Out walk the players for what most probably will be the last session of the match. All eyes on Ashwin and he will bowl the first over. Umesh needs two for 100. Ashwin needs 1 for 300. One of the Indian bowlers will go back without a record. Who will it be? Let’s find out.

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    As a contest this was over a long time ago. Only the final rites need to be completed. Sri Lanka have lost the will to fight. Under the circumstances Indian bowlers have not even raised a sweat. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    Sri Lanka last till lunch! It was extended only by 15 minutes. An Indian win is obvious. Can Sri Lanka make them work hard for it? It seems unlikely. But join us back after sometime to find out because there is more on offer: Ashwin has a chance to snare his 300th wicket.

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    The sorcerer might not have helped his team’s cause but it has come to his rescue. Dinesh Chandimal raises his fifty.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,Sri Lanka 145/8 ( Dinesh Chandimal (C) 53 , Suranga Lakmal 19)

    DROPPED! Lakmal pats the ball back to Ishant, who fumbles for a moment before putting down the low chance. Lakmal gets a leading edge off the next delivery that carries all the way to the sweeper point boundary. Chandimal opens the face of his bat off the penultimate delivery, guiding the ball towards the backward point fence to collect his ninth boundary and bring up his half-century


    The umpires call for lunch at the end of the over, bringing to an end the extended session that saw the Indian attack rip through the Sri Lankan batting order to stand two wickets away from a massive innings win. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! FIFTY for Dinesh Chandimal! The Sri Lankan innings has waged a lone battle today, with the rest of the batsmen falling like nine pins around him. Brings up his 15th Test fifty with a boundary off the 63rd delivery that he faces! SL 145/8

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! After getting dropped off the previous delivery, Lakmal gets a thick leading edge that carries all the way to the point boundary! SL 140/8

    Full Scorecard

  • Ishant Sharma returns to the attack in the 41st over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,Sri Lanka 136/8 ( Dinesh Chandimal (C) 49 , Suranga Lakmal 14)

    Lakmal mistimes his slog after advancing down the pitch, but the ball once again falls in no-man's land near long-on, allowing the pacer a single. Chandimal moves to 49 with a boundary off the last ball of the over, slog-sweeping it towards the midwicket boundary. Five off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Wild swing of the bat by Chandimal off a leg-spinner from Ashwin, with the ball touching the boundary rope at deep midwicket after one bounce, as the Sri Lankan skipper moves to 49. SL 136/8

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,Sri Lanka 131/8 ( Dinesh Chandimal (C) 45 , Suranga Lakmal 13)

    Chandimal collects a double off the penultimate ball of the 39th over, before smacking the ball down the ground to collect his seventh boundary, and move to 45. Meanwhile, the session has been extended, with India needing two wickets to win. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Chandimal marches towards his fifty even though all hopes have evaporated in the Sri Lankan dressing room right now. Slogs the last ball of the 39th over down the ground, with the ball landing it beyond Ishant at mid-on. SL 131/8

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,Sri Lanka 124/8 ( Dinesh Chandimal (C) 39 , Suranga Lakmal 12)

    Seven runs collected off the 38th over, bowled by Ashwin, including a triple off the fourth delivery off a cut towards sweeper cover. Lakmal tries slogging the next ball towards the leg side, but ends up mistiming it to get only a single. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,Sri Lanka 117/8 ( Dinesh Chandimal (C) 36 , Suranga Lakmal 8)

    Lakmal smacks the ball down the ground for a four off the third delivery of the Jadeja over, out of Kohli's reach at mid-off. Collects a double off the penultimate delivery after a cut through cover, before collecting a single off the last ball to retain strike for the following over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Stand and deliver by Lakmal! Smacks the quick delivery from Jadeja down the ground, with the ball being out of mid-off's radar. SL 114/8

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Spinners with 50 or more wickets in three consecutive calendar years in Tests:
     
    Shane Warne (1993,1994,1995)
    Muttiah Muralitharan (2000,2001,2002)
    Ravichandran Ashwin (2015,2016,2017)

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    Sri Lankan players need to find a place to hide. They are falling like a pack of cards. A couple of fans are joking, “We will have our lunch at home.” Meanwhile, the Indian fielders are having their own fun. Vijay and Pujara are practicing their dabs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,Sri Lanka 110/8 ( Dinesh Chandimal (C) 36 , Suranga Lakmal 1)

    Ashwin gets rid of spinners Perera and Herath, getting two wickets off the first three deliveries of the over to take his Test tally to 299, and guiding India closer to a massive innings win. Lakmal walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a single off the first ball that he faces. Three runs and two wickets off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Devdutt Kshirsagar, Firstpost Journalist in Nagpur

    The match is done and dusted. Let’s shift our attention to Ashwin, who is two wickets away from his 300th wicket. One more dismissal and the play will be extended.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian spinners with most times 50 or more wickets in a calendar year in Tests:

    3 - Anil Kumble (1999,2004,2006)
    3 - Harbhajan Singh (2001,2002,2008)
    3 - RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN (2015,2016,2017) 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Herath gloves one to Rahane at slip while lunging forward in defence! Two wickets in three balls for Ashwin, and he is now one wicket away from breaking Dennis Lillee's record for least innings to 300 Test wickets! SL 107/8

    Full Scorecard
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test , Day 4: Sri Lanka's resistance doesn't last long after lunch after all. The man of the moment Ravichandran Ashwin does end up with another milestone after all, as he manages to clip Gamage's off-stump with a carrom ball that the latter fails to read, resulting in India registering an innings-and-239-run win to go 1-0 in the series!

Day 3 report: Skipper Virat Kohli hit a blistering double century to hand India a massive first-innings lead of 405 as the hosts tightened their grip on the second Test against Sri Lanka on Day 3 on Sunday.

India declared on 610-6 after Rohit Sharma (102) had completed his hundred, as they seek to go one up in the three-match series.

The visitors were in early trouble on 21 for one at stumps in Nagpur, still trailing India by 384 runs.

Dimuth Karunaratne, on 11, and Lahiru Thirimanne, on 9, were at the crease after paceman Ishant Sharma bowled Sadeera Samarawickrama for 0 with the second ball of the innings.

The day belonged to Kohli, who hit a majestic 213 before falling to off-spinner Dilruwan Perera. He walked off to a standing ovation from a raucous crowd.

Kohli, who started the day on 54, smashed 17 fours and two sixes during his 267-ball knock.

"He is a kind of player who performs well in all formats of the game," Cheteshwar Pujara, who shared a 183-run third-wicket partnership with Kohli, said of his captain.

"I think it's his confidence. And the way he is batting in the last two-three years, it would have been difficult for any other batsman to score with such a strike rate," Pujara told reporters.

It was the star batsman's fifth 200-plus score in his 62nd Test. He has also achieved double centuries against the West Indies, New Zealand, England and Bangladesh.

After the third-wicket marathon partnership, Kohli and Rohit Sharma put on 173 for the fifth wicket to pulverise a deflated Sri Lanka attack that sent down 176.1 overs in about six sessions of play.

Kohli received able support from Sharma, who reached his 50 before tea and then stepped up a gear to amass runs all around the ground and register his third Test hundred.

Kohli's earlier marathon stand with his overnight partner Pujara, who made a composed 143, had taken the steam out of the attack.

Pujara was bowled by paceman Dasun Shanaka in the first session, but Kohli kept scoring quickly as his team chased an innings victory.

Lesson from India

"I think it was difficult to score runs as this wicket was on the slower side. It wasn't easy to get boundaries and we had to rotate the strike," said Pujara.

"But I think, going forward in this game, the ball has started turning and we are hoping Day 4, spinners will come into play. And at the same time there is variable bounce for fast bowlers, Ishant and Umesh (Yadav) will also come into play."

Kohli's score was his 10th international century (four in Tests and six in one-day internationals) of the year — the most by any captain in a calendar year.

Australia's Ricky Ponting had hit nine hundreds across two formats in 2005 and 2006, while South African Graeme Smith once had nine centuries to his credit.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was out to Perera for two, and opener Lokesh Rahul were the only two specialist batsmen to miss the Indian run fest of one double century and three centuries.

The first century had come from Murali Vijay (128), who along with Pujara had put India in the driving seat with a 209-run second-wicket partnership after Rahul's early departure on day one.

Sri Lanka's fast bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake urged his players not be discouraged by the hammering, saying they can take a leaf out of the Indian batsmen's book.

"We want to be positive. If yout take the Indian innings, they were positive and we can take that as a lesson. Trying to get the confidence back," Ratnayake said.

The rain-hit first match of the series in Kolkata ended in a draw.

With inputs from AFP



