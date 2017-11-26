Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3 at Nagpur: Visitors cornered at stumps after Kohli, Rohit show

FOUR ! Reverse-swept away by Kohli towards the vacant third man boundary off Perera! India 583/4

OUT ! Lapse of concentration by the Indian skipper brings his innings to an end, as he perishes while looking to accelerate the innings in the final session of the third day. Gets caught by Thirimanne after lobbing the ball high in the air off a bottom edge. Also brings to an end the 173-run stand for the fifth wicket. India 583/5

Kohli reverse-sweeps a full delivery along the middle-stump, guiding it towards the vacant third man region to collect his 17th boundary. He suffers a lapse of concentration later in the over, hitting off the toe-end of the bat while dancing down the track and looking for a big hit, getting caught by Thirimanne at long-on as a result. Six runs and a wicket off the over. Ashwin walks out to bat, with Rohit batting on 81 at the other end.

Bit of confusion between Ashwin and Rohit in the third delivery, after Ashwin is sent back by Rohit after guiding it straight to cover, with the new batsman being a denied a run off the overthrow as well. Four off the over, with Gamage getting struck above the dodgy right knee off a throw in the penultimate delivery.

Kohli's terrific innings comes to an end. He single handedly boosted the run rate from late afternoon yesterday and carried on the same tempo today. It mattered little that he was approaching his 100 or 200 landmark. Kohli still played the aggressive shots and ensured that the Lankan bowlers and fielders had no respite. His brilliant, rapid 213 has put India in a great position. They are close to 400 runs ahead and have two whole days to bowl out Lanka.

His timing was immaculate throughout the innings. Even the reverse sweep before his dismissal raced to the fence. But the first ball he miscues ends up in long on’s hands. Terrific knock. A couple of opposition players congratulate him as he goes back to the hut.

Four singles collected off the 172nd over, with India 10 short of the 600-run mark at the end of the over. Time for the players to have a drink now. India need another 15 to stretch their lead to 400, and judging by the amount of time that they have at their disposal, they could get a lot more than just that before stumps today.

It was probably the first ball that Virat Kohli miscued and Dilruwan Perera got a wicket. Virat Kohli missed a triple century there. India now will wait for Rohit Sharma's century and then may think of declaring to have a go at Sri Lanka in the last few moments of the day.

Dasun Shanaka returns to the attack in the 173rd over, with Sri Lanka sticking to their ploy of a spinner and a seamer in tandem.

Four runs collected off the 173rd over, including a double off the third delivery in which Rohit guides the ball towards the leg side.

BOWLED EM ! Perera collects his third wicket as Ashwin gets his off-stump rattled while looking for a cover drive. India 597/6

It's obvious that India is waiting only for Rohit Sharma to get to his hundred. The declaration will come as soon as he gets to the milestone. He needs to get to it in the next over or two so that India's bowlers have a meaningful go at the Lankan batsmen this evening.

Nope. No declaration. Let’s wait for Rohit’s ton then. Dilruwan disturbs Ashwin’s furniture. He exits. Saha walks in.

Good over for Perera, with just two runs coming off it along with the wicket of Ashwin, who misses the pitch of the delivery while attempting a drive, and gets his off-stump rattled in the process. Third wicket for Perera, which would have been impressive had it not been for the fact that he has leaked nearly 200 runs already. Wriddhiman Saha, the keeper-batsman, joins Rohit at the centre.

India cross the 600-run mark for the 30th time in Test cricket, with Rohit collecting a single off the fourth delivery of the over to bring up the milestone. Three singles collected off the over.

FOUR ! Rohit canters down the track, and lofts the ball over the umpire's head to move to 96! India 604/6

Rohit skips down the track off the third delivery of the over, hammering it down the ground. Collects a quick double and a single off the next two deliveries to move to 99, with seven runs being scored off the over.

Has been raining tons for the Indians in this innings, with Rohit being the fourth. The Mumbai Indians skipper brings up the milestone with a double in the 177th over! And skipper Kohli declares the Indian innings at 610/6, with a mammoth lead of 405!

CENTURY NO 3 FOR ROHIT SHARMA — his first in the format in four years! Gets there in 160 deliveries, hitting eight fours and a six along the way.

This is the second time that four of the top-six Indian batsmen have scored a century in same Test innings. The other instance came against Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2007.

The selectors will have a lot more headache looking at the batting combination for the South Africa tour now.

Just one delivery bowled in the 177th over, with Rohit guiding the ball towards sweeper cover to collect a double, and bring up his first Test century in four years! Skipper Virat Kohli declares the innings after Rohit's century celebrations, with India posting a mammoth 610/6 in reply to Sri Lanka's modest 205, a lead of 405.

India declare! They lead by 405 runs. Sri Lanka have to survive for a little over two days. Rohit Sharma bags a golden opportunity with both hands. Not that he was a doubt for the South African tour but this knock has just cemented his place in the squad.

This is India's fourth highest score against Sri Lanka at home in Tests. The highest is 726/9d at Mumbai in 2009.

FOUR ! Thirimanne tucks a rising delivery off his hips, guiding it towards the fine-leg fence to get the visitors off the mark in the second innings. SL 4/1

Can Sri Lanka play out nine overs without losing any wicket? Let's find out.

Samarawickrama and Karunaratne take guard at the pitch, as Ishant gears up to bowl the first over of the Sri Lankan innings. An early wicket or two could potentially seal the deal for the hosts today.

When you leave the wrong ball then that type or result you deserve at the end. Ishant Sharma draws the first blood for India in form of Sadeera Samarawickrama. India would like to take one or two more wickets before the close of play today for sure.

No they can't!!! Have you seen a more obvious set up? Think this might be the Sadeera's last Test for a while. An outswinger followed by the one which seams in as Samawickrama loses his off pole. The Indian team wont hear the end of it from Ishant Sharma. I can vouch for that.

Samarawickrama and Karunaratne walk out to bat at the start of the Sri Lankan innings, with around 30 minutes left in the day's play. Samarawickrama walks back in just the second delivery, with the right-handed opener opting to leave a sharp inswinger that clips the top of his off stump. Thirimanne walks out to bat, and ends the over with successive boundaries, including a thick outside edge that carries all the way to the third man fence.

Ravichandran Ashwin introduced from the other end, with two left-handers at the crease right now.

FOUR ! After a couple of animated appeals by Ashwin and the rest of the Indian team, Karunaratne decides to give it back with a well-timed drive through the covers off the third delivery of the second over. SL 12/1

Ashwin gets the new ball, bowling the second over of the innings. Appeals for an lbw as well as a catch at short-leg off the first two deliveries of the over, with Kohli pondering over DRS after being turned down on both occasions. Karunaratne gets off the mark with a well-timed drive through extra-cover off the third delivery of the over. Collects a single off the last delivery of the over to retain strike.

'Have they changed the pitch mid innings?' jokes a spectator. India are creating chances regularly and Sri Lanka are facing the heat. Won't be surprised if they are three down at stumps.

FOUR ! The Sri Lankans have quietly been slipping in the boundaries every now and then. Karunaratne collects his second four with an on-drive off the fourth delivery of the third over. SL 19/1

Six collected by the current pair off the third over of the innings, including a boundary off the third delivery of the over as Thirimanne clips one towards the cow-corner boundary. Ishant has leaked 14 off the two overs that he has bowled so far.

Sri Lanka have been put into bat following the declaration at a very awkward moment. The stadium stands' shadow is creeping over the pitch, the players have been kept on the field for two days and would be weary, mentally more than physically and now they have to survive jittery moments before close. Ishant accounted for opener Samarawickrama, a victim of poor judgement. Must have been mentally fatigued. Lanka under tremendous pressure to not lose another wicket

Ashwin, bowling with two slip fielders in place, bowls the first maiden of Sri Lanka's second innings, as Thirimanne chooses to stay defensive in this over.

Ishant bowls his third over of the innings, with Karunaratne glancing the ball off the third delivery to collect a single, the only run scored off the over.

Ashwin into his third over. Unleashes a ripper off the third delivery that nearly turns square. Second consecutive maiden for the off-spinner.

Karunaratne and Thirimanne have made sensible decisions. Sri Lanka looking much better now. They need continue this for another three overs though.

The odd ball is gripping and turning. That's not good for the batsmen. They won't know which to play and the ones to let alone.Lanka have lost an early wicket and are under pressure. It could be worse for them tomorrow first session

Ishant gets another crack at the cherry, with a couple of minutes to go before stumps, and collects his first maiden this innings.

Ashwin concedes just one leg-bye off his fourth over, having bowled a tight spell so far. The partnership is now worth 21.

Ravindra Jadeja handed the ball with stumps just around the corner.

Jadeja gets introduced into the attack for the ninth delivery of the innings. Superb stop by Pujara at mid-on after a drive by Karunaratne, saving a potential boundary for his side and earning plaudits from his teammates. And its stumps at the end of the over, as Sri Lanka head to the fourth day on a shaky score of 21/1.

That'll be it for today, ladies and gentlemen. Karunaratne and Thirimanne introduced some sanity after that shocker of a decision from Sadeera Samawickrama. But leave this particular phase behind and Sri Lanka would be scratching their heads. They have to bat out two frigging days against Ashwin-Jadeja and a Ishant, who seems to have discovered great rhythm not to forget Umesh Yadav, who would be itching to get among the wickets at his home ground. It's going to be a ardous task for Lanka. Let's hope they recover well and come back fully charged tomorrow.

Sri Lanka will begin Day 4 having 384 runs in deficit. Even if they manage to play out the entire day tomorrow it would be good for their morales. The team looks down and out but you do not discount teams in Test cricket. The Indian bowlers will come out fresh tomorrow to rattle the remaining batsmen. We will be bringing you all the live coverage from Day 4 and look forward for your company. Do join us at 8 am tomorrow, until then its a goodbye from here.

After taking a improbable lead of 405, Ishant Sharma accounted for Sadeera Samarawickrama off the second ball of their second innings with a terrific delivery.

Sharing the spotlight with Virat was ODI vice captain, Rohit Sharma, who returned to the Test cricket after a long time. But once he got in, he made complete use of his opportunity smashing his third Test century.

Another one-sided day of Test cricket as the home team went past 600 in their first innings. The day belonged to the Indian captain, who continued from his overnight score of 54 and dazzled his way to fifth double Test ton.

Day 2 report: Opener Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara hit sublime centuries to put India in command of the second Test against Sri Lanka, as the hosts took a 107-run lead on Saturday's day two.

The overnight batsmen put together a 209-run partnership to pulverise the opposition attack after the hosts started the day on 11-1 in response to Sri Lanka's 205.

India were 312 for two at stumps in their first innings with Pujara, on 121, and skipper Virat Kohli, on 54, batting to push the visitors out of the game.

Vijay, who made an impressive return to the team after a long injury lay-off, registered his 10th Test ton before falling to Rangana Herath in the final session of play for 128.

The right-handed opener gifted his wicket to the veteran left-arm spinner after mistiming his sweep on a full toss to short fine leg where Dilruwan Perera made no mistake.

Perera had dropped Vijay on 61 at short mid-on off paceman Lahiru Gamage and the spill proved costly for the visitors who managed only one wicket in the day.

Vijay and Pujara made sure India rammed home the advantage from day one as they recorded their fifth century-plus stand in their last seven Test innings together.

"Any day I will take this. Obviously, we are in a strong position at the end of the day and I wanted to always contribute to the team and I am happy," Vijay told reporters.

"Pujara also has a similar mindset as he likes to dig in deep and scrap it out in a situation with varied demands.

"Pujara is calm and that rubs on me as well, the tempo that he plays suits my game," he said of his marathon stand with the composed Pujara.

Vijay, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the starting lineup after the left-handed opener pulled out due to personal reasons, hit 11 fours and a six during his 221-ball knock.

Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul have been India's first-choice Test openers while Vijay was away recovering from his wrist surgery, but he insists it doesn't bother him.

"I feel as a professional you should always be ready whether you get a chance or not... it's difficult but I am used to it by now," said Vijay.

"Playing for India is difficult and whoever gets a chance, I wish them luck. I know how difficult it is to be in that space and perform."

Pujara effect

Pujara played the sheet anchor's role to perfection and took control after the fall of his overnight partner to record his 14th Test century.

Pujara, a classical batsman who passed 1,000 Test runs this year, played a sedate knock to frustrate the bowlers on a gruelling day for Sri Lanka on the field.

He also combined with Kohli for an unbeaten 96-run stand, forcing skipper Dinesh Chandimal to continue juggling his bowling options till the end of the day.

Kohli hit a 66-ball half-century and has smashed six boundaries so far.

Sri Lanka's batting coach Thilan Samaraweera praised the Indian top-order for their solid showing on a wicket that the visitors tripped on after winning the toss and batting.

"I think we are behind the game at the moment. I thought we bowled in very good areas but they batted well on a good pitch," Samaraweera said.

"Disappointing that we won the toss, classic pitch, no seam movement, no spin and we didn't bat well, to be honest with you," he added.

The top-ranked India are looking to go one-up in the three-Test series after the first match ended in a draw in Kolkata.

With inputs from AFP