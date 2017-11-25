Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Nagpur: Pujara, Vijay tons help hosts finish on 312/2

Lanka grab the second new ball as soon as it becomes due. Hope to have a go with the new ball at Kohli when he is still new to the crease. Pujara is not the sort who will flay it. But if anyone can at this stage, he can. He is well set and right on top of the attack. May be he will after getting to his hundred. Not far now

FOUR ! Driven through cover in impeccable fashion by Kohli off Herath at the start of the 82nd over! The Indian skipper's getting settled real quick! India 244/2

After 82 overs,India 245/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 91 , Virat Kohli (C) 18) Five runs collected off the 82nd over, which witnesses Herath return to the attack in place of Perera. Four of those are scored off a drive through cover by Kohli off the first ball. Drinks are brought to the field at the end of the over. India lead by 40 with eight wickets in hand right now.

There is variable bounce in the pitch. It is the odd one that is leaping or keeping low at this stage. But as the cracks on the pitch widen it could be more pronounced every time the ball hits the cracks. India need to ensure that they do not have to bat again in case this pitch deteriorates alarmingly on day 4 and 5

Tight over from Gamage, with just a single coming off it. Gamage has been the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers so far, conceding 39 runs for the wicket of Rahul in the 19 overs that he has bowled so far.

Suranga Lakmal returns to the attack in the 84th over, with Sri Lanka deploying pace from both ends now.

Kohli has eased his way to 22. While Pujara continues to play his natural game. Sri Lanka just not able to suffocate India after Vijay’s wicket.

FOUR ! Flicked away towards the square-leg boundary by Pujara off the fourth delivery of Lakmal's 16th over. Brings up the 250 for the hosts. India 253/2

Lakmal returns to the attack, with the visitors opting for pace from both ends. Kohli guides the third delivery towards long-leg, where Gamage bruises his knee while saving a run near the boundary, allowing the captain to come back for a third. Pujara flicks the next ball towards the square-leg fence for a four. Seven off the over.

FOUR ! Kohli has decided to run all of them, thanks to overthrows. The fielder at catching point throws ambitiously, with a lapse by a teammate at the other side of the wicket letting the ball run away. India 257/2

When was the last time you saw batsmen run four? Kohli pushed Pujara after a wayward throw with no backing and Pujara obliged.

Four runs collected off the 85th over, with all of them being collected off the second delivery of the over. Except, Kohli decides to run all of them by himself, thanks to overthrows. Has been a tough day so far for the Sri Lankans on the field, and their luck hardly seems to be improving.

Lakmal continues with from the other end, with Samarawickrama returning to the field after suffering a nasty blow to his ribs earlier in the day. Pujara collects a double off the third delivery after guiding the ball to deep square-leg, followed by a single that takes him to 98. Kohli keeps strike for the following over with a quick single off the last delivery. The partnership between the two is also nearing the 50-run mark.

Century number 14 it is for Cheteshwar Pujara ! What a series he is having so far! Gets to the magical three-figure mark with a double, consuming 246 deliveries to reach there. Has been a composed innings from the Saurashtra batsman, having batted for several hours so far in the innings! He exchanges a hug with his skipper after bringing up the milestone.

That's really hard fought ton from Pujara. He batted all days of the Kolkata Test. Indications are he'll bat at least on the first 3 days of this Test! He's gone on in one solitary gear from early morning, unruffled by bowlers, breaks in session, fall of Vijay or even the 2nd new ball. What a way to get to his 14th Test century. A true Test innings, grinding it out.

Dasun Shanaka returns to the attack for the 87th over, with Gamage getting some rest for now. Kohli hands the strike back to Pujara with a single at the start of the over, with Pujara collecting a double off the next ball to bring up his 14th Test hundred. Four off the over.

50-partnership up between Pujara and Kohli for the third wicket , with the former responding to his skipper's call for a bye after getting beaten by a slower ball from Lakmal. India 266/2

PU-JAA-RAA.. PU-JA-RA.. the chants are reverberating in the stadium. All signs hint towards India batting only once and that is what makes this inning special. He is tiring the Lankan players. Has already consumed 250 balls. Just like Ranchi, he looks set for a big one, albeit against an inferior bowling attack.

Cheteshwar Pujara tells us that patience and consistency are his best friends and if you have both then you can achieve greater heights. This is his fourth century in 2017 in Tests which is the joint most by an Indian batting at No.3 in a calendar year in Tests.

Pujara sets off for a bye at the start of the 88th over, even though he misses while crouching low to defend, bringing up the 50-stand with Kohli. The Indian skipper guides the next one towards the leg side, collecting two runs in the process. Five off the over.

Runs are now flowing off the bat as both Kohli and Pujara are trying to rattle some quick runs when the second ball is hard. They've already added 53 runs in 72 balls -- the fastest phase of the innings. Lots of work still needs to be done today and tomorrow to put the match beyond Sri Lanka.

Just two singles collected off the 89th over, bowled by Shanaka. India's lead swells to 67, with another 20 minutes left in the day's play; India well on track to finish with a lead of 100 before stumps today.

Dilruwan Perera returns to the attack in the 90th over of the Indian innings.

FOUR ! Paddled away towards fine-leg by Pujara, who moves to 107, off Perera in the 90th over! India 277/2

Perera returns to the attack in the 90th over. Kohli guides the ball down the ground off the second delivery to collect a single. Pujara then gets his 12th boundary with a paddle sweep off the third delivery. Seven off the over.

FOUR ! Superb timing by Kohli on this occasion, as he places it wide of mid-on to collect his fourth boundary. India 283/2

Kohli unleashes a beautiful on-drive at the start of the over, placing it wide of mid-on to collect his fourth boundary. Nearly chops the ball onto his stumps off the third delivery, collecting a single nevertheless. Six off the over.

Brilliant use of feet there from Pujara. Got to the pitch of the ball and pierced it through the gap gorgeously. We are 10 minutes away from this scheduled end but Sri Lanka have to bowl another six overs. So play will be extended.

FOUR ! Pujara goes for an on-drive off the second delivery of the over, and finds the gap between midwicket and mid-on. India 289/2

Pujara flicks the second ball through the on-side, finding the gap between mid-on and midwicket, collecting his 13th boundary in the process. Two singles collected later in the over.

Rangana Herath brought back into the attack for the 93rd over of the innings.

Herath returns to the attack for the 93rd over. Kohli pushes off for a single at the start of the over, guiding it down the ground along the on-side. The partnership between the two is worth 76 now. Less than 10 minutes to go for stumps.

Four runs collected off the 94th over, bowled by Perera, including a double off the fourth delivery collected by Pujara.

Lahiru Gamage returns to the attack with a couple of overs to go for stumps.

Kohli the best at the moment by far, intensity & passion... game changes immediately- running a bye to keeper session 3 day 2. @imVkohli 👏🏼

Pujara guides the ball towards deep backward point off a square-drive off the third delivery, collecting only a single. Some movement in the fourth delivery, with the ball moving away from Kohli's outside edge. Two off the over.

FOUR ! Overpitched outside off, Kohli's not one to let go of such lollies. Carves it through the covers! Brings up the 300 for the hosts India 302/2

Kohli crunches an overpitched delivery from Perera through the covers at the start of the 96th over, getting his fifth boundary. Pujara gets beaten fair and square off the third delivery, a much better one from Pujara. VK collects a single off the last ball, keeping the strike and moving to 49. Seven off the over.

FIFTY for Virat Kohli — his 15th in Test cricket ! Collects a single off the second ball of the 97th over, taking 66 deliveries get to the mark! Like Pujara, he too extends his fluent run in the series! India 306/2

Kohli collects a single off the second delivery of the 97th over, bringing up a fine half-century in the process. Has been scoring at a decent pace so far (75 in the 97th over), collecting five boundaries off 66 deliveries to get to the milestone for the 15th time in his Test career (with 18 tons). India's lead is also over the 100-run mark now.

Raised his bat half heartedly, more so because he wanted to acknowledge the crowd. He is hungry for more. He wants more. Kohli’s 15th Test fifty!

Dilruwan Perera to bowl the final over of the second day.

FOUR ! Flicked away wide of short midwicket by the Indian captain, finding an easy boundary in the process! India 312/2

Pujara collects a single off the second delivery of the final over of Day 2, guiding it towards the off side. Kohli rolls his wrists off the fifth delivery, placing it wide of short midwicket to collect his sixth boundary. Blocks the last ball, as India finish the day on a score of 312/2, with a lead of 107.

India made sure that they will not bat again most probably in this Test. Sri Lankan bowlers lacked planning particularly Dilruwan Perera while Vijay made a century on his return and augmented Indian skipper's quandaries, Pujara played like Pujara and scored another ton. And Virat Kohli is also looking good for another ton here.

One has batted the whole day. The other for only 1 hour or so. But both have impacted the innings. Pujara did frustrate the Lankan bowlers but India would’ve been slightly disappointed had the lead been under 100 runs. Kohli ensured that that doesn’t happen with a brisk half century. It was a day of cricket Sri Lanka would like to forget as soon as possible. It was Indian domination throughout the 90 overs.

Have a fun Saturday night and hope to see you tomorrow for a lazy Sunday. Thank you for joining us, we will here for Day 3, tune into our coverage at 8 PM onwards. Ciao.

Day 2 completely belonged to India with the home team taking a comfortable 107-run lead with eight wickets in the bank.

If you are an Indian fan it is an extremely happy picture to see India finish 100 runs ahead with a rampaging Kohli and sedate Pujara walk off the field. But, if you are Sri Lanka fan then the horrors of the Test series in Lanka might have resurfaced.

Day 1 report: India lost opener KL Rahul to end the opening day of the second cricket Test at 11/1 after bowling out Sri Lanka for 205 in the final session at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium here on Friday.

Opener Murali Vijay (2 not out) and No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara (2 not out) were at the crease when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

For the visitors, paceman Lahiru Gamage picked up the solitary wicket of Rahul, who got an inside edge back onto his stumps after trying to flirt with a delivery outside the off-stump.

Rahul started the Indian response on a positive note, getting off the mark with a boundary through mid-off before going into a shell, which saw him consume 13 deliveries for his brief knock.

Earlier, Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc, sharing seven wickets to bowl out Sri Lanka for 205 in their first innings.

Ashwin, who went wicketless in the first two sessions, broke the backbone of the Lankan innings by removing skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who top-scored with a patient 122-ball 57 before adding three more wickets to return with figures of 4/67.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja complemented the off-spinner well, finishing with 3/56 while veteran paceman Ishant Sharma also picked up three wickets giving away 37 runs in his 14 overs.

Resuming the final session at 151/4, the tourists found the going tough and lost wickets at regular intervals with their last six wickets falling for just 54 runs.

Besides Chandimal, opener Dimukh Karunaratne (51 from 147; 6x4) and stumper Niroshan Dickwella (24 from 30; 4x4) were the only other batsmen who managed to provide some resistance to the Indian spin duo.

The series is currently squared at 0-0 after the drawn opening Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.