Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I at Indore: Hosts win by 88 runs, clinch series 2-0

Date: Saturday,23 December 2017 20:55 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Sri Lanka in India 3 T20 International Series 2017 2nd T20I Match Result India beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs

260/5
Overs
20.0
R/R
13
Fours
21
Sixes
21
Extras
9
172/9
Overs
17.2
R/R
10
Fours
11
Sixes
10
Extras
9

  • Records tumbled as Rohit Sharma splattered the Lankan bowlers right from the word go to score his 35-ball century! His opening partner KL Rahul played a sparkling knock of 89 as well with India nearly breaking the world record of most runs scored in an innings but fell just 3 runs short in the end.

    To everyone's surprise, Sri Lanka didn't throw the towel right away. They even managed to give Rohit Sharma and his men a gentle scare before conducting a self-immolation from 155-2 in 14 overs to 170-8 to the end of the 15th over, losing six wickets in the space of 11 balls

    Credit must be given to the Indian wrist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as well who shared 7 wickets between them.

    So, that brings us to the end of the coverage of second T20I with India winning the match by 88 runs at Indore with the last game to be played at Wankhede, Mumbai. Join us on Sunday for the third T20I, India's last match of 2017. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma, India captain and the Man of the Match: The stage was set. Good conditions to bat. Was trying to do what I always do. Trying to hit through the line and it came through. (On 200) That's too much to ask. I was just trying to get as many runs as possible. Any target here is not defendable, KL Rahul is in great form. There is a template to my batting, which I follow. Try to hold my shape. (On the bowlers) Had a lot of faith in the wrist spinners. They've always brought us back into the matches. These two guys (Kuldeep and Chahal) never put their head down. Rather than being too defensive, they're prepared to flight the ball to take wickets. And they got the result. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Thisara Perera, Sri Lankan captain: Tough series for us. Too much for chasing. I think Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera batted really well but the other batsman couldn't carry the momentum. Angelo Mathews is ruled out of the series, yes (big setback) he is our main batsman in the middle order.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes in a T20I match:
     
    32 - India v West Indies, Lauderhill, 2016
    31 - INDIA v SRI LANKA, Indore, 2017*
    30 - Ireland v Netherlands, Sylhet, 2014

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Largest wins for India in T20Is: (By runs) 
     
    93 v Sri Lanka, Cuttack, 2017
    90 v England, Colombo (RPS), 2012
    88 v Sri Lanka, INDORE, 2017*

    Full Scorecard

  • India win the Indore T20I by 88 runs and clinch the series 2-0! Chameera is the last man to fall. Angelo Mathews won't be able to bat and that's that. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Sri Lanka 172/8 ( Dushmantha Chameera 3 , Nuwan Pradeep 0)

    Five dots and a single in the over. Sri Lanka need 89 off 18 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    That's what you can get with leg-spinners. They gave away 104 runs between them but took seven wickets. Spin-twins! It was Kuldeep Yadav who took three wickets in the 15th over and now it's Chahal who took three wickets in the 16th over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first Indian bowler to take three four-fors in T20Is. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Sri Lanka 171/8 ( Dushmantha Chameera 2 , Nuwan Pradeep 0)

    No words can describe what has happened in the last couple of overs. This has been a spectacular collapse. They have lost seven wickets in the last 17 balls. Let. That. Sink. In. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Third in the over. Dananjaya holes out to Manish Pandey at long off. 


    Dananjaya c Manish Pandey b Chahal 5(3)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Dananjaya slaps one through cover. Shreyas attempts to stop it but eventually parries towards the ropes. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! A wicket off a wide delivery. Sri Lanka have lost five wickets in the last two overs. Samarawickrama goes for an ambitious inside-out shot and gets stumped. 

    Samarawickrama st Dhoni b Chahal 5(2) 

    Sri Lanka need 97 off 28 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    It's MS Dhoni who does the job again for India and Sri Lanka have lost the plot after a brisk stand between Perera and Tharanga. A special innings from Mathews can only save them now and in other words, it's India's game to lose now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Sri Lanka are losing their way here. Chaturanga tries to play a fancy reverse sweep and gets castled. 

    Chaturanga de Silva b Chahal 1(2)

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    Once again the wrist spinners have done the job for India. Kushal Perera after an impressive 77 in just 37 balls holed out a Kuldeep delivery. Perera had batted brilliantly. A couple of deliveries later Gunaratne was dismissed first ball. 3 wickets have fallen to Kuldeep in his 4th over

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Is this the match now for India says Manjrekar on air. It can be. Kuldeep gets two in two and on a hat-trick now. This is what you can have by playing two leg-spinners. They can give runs but take wickets, too at any stage of the game.
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Sri Lanka 162/5 ( Sadeera Samarawickrama 5 , Chaturanga de Silva 1)

    This over has completely turned the match on its head. Seven runs and three wickets off it. Two new batsmen are at the crease. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    The plan with Kuldeep Yadav was to bowl wide outside off and it worked against Perera. Hardik Pandya came from long on to take a catch and was not happy with the fielder who was fielding at long-off. It will be important for India to keep in-form Perera silent.
     

     

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    The batsmen trusting the bounce on the pitch. Sure that the wet, dew-dampened ball will not spin or break and hence they can hit through the line. I is the slower, flighted deliveries that is initiating the mishits. Another mishit, another wicket. This time to Kuldeep. Very good catch by Hardik Pandya

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Sri Lanka would've produce something extraordinary to recover from this setback. Gunaratne out for a duck. He tried to sweep one but missed it and Dhoni whipped the bails off. Replays show that Asela's backfoot was on the crease. He has to depart. Third wicket in the over for Kuldeep. 

    Gunaratne st Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 0(1)

    Sri Lanka need 100 off 31 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Some way to get off the mark, isn't it? Samarawickrama comes down the track and plays a inside-out drive over cover. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Is this the match for India? Kusal Perera tries to go over long off but finds Manish Pandey there. Kuldeep has his man. 

    Kusal Perera c Manish Pandey b Kuldeep Yadav 77(37)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! A golden duck for Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera. He tries to go over long off but miscues it. Hardik hares across and pouches a skier safely. 

    Perera c Hardik Pandya b Kuldeep Yadav 0(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Sri Lanka 155/2 ( Kusal Perera 77 , Thisara Perera (C) 0)

    Another expensive over from Chahal but Chahal has also picked up the important wicket for Upul Tharanga. Sri Lanka need 106 off 36 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Remarkable! Gets across and sends the white object over wide long on. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    Good wicket of Upal Tharanga for Chahal. Tharanga made an excellent 47 off 29 balls to give Lanka some hope.. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Karthik overruns at long off. Kusal hit one down the ground, DK gave it good chase but the ball back-spins and touches the rope. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Chahal gets rid of Tharanga. The southpaw tries to slam one over midwicket but miscues it high up in the air. Chahal gets underneath it and gulps it down easily. 

    Tharanga c and b Chahal 47(29)

    Sri Lanka need 116 off 40 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    29 sixes have been hit in this match so far - the most in a T20I played in India. The previous record was of 28 between Afghanistan and Ireland at Greater Noida in 2017.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Sri Lanka 142/1 ( Upul Tharanga 45 , Kusal Perera 67)

    Kuldeep darts one outside off, Kusal thought it would be a wide but it wasn't. The next three balls: 4,6,4. Kuldeep is going for runs! 16 off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, Journalist and commentator

    Lanka going at a run rate of  over 10 per over. Would have been impressive in certain situations. But not here where the asking rate has climbed steeply. Lanka now need 17 runs per over. Big hitting is required. Lanka have stayed competitive. The dew fall is making it tough for the bowlers. Just that they have such a huge total to defend. Thankfully

    Full Scorecard


  • FOUR! A googly gone wrong. Kusal Perera waits for the low full toss and sends it over the bowler's head.

    Full Scorecard


  • SIX! Kusal is making brilliant use of his feet. Comes down the ground and sends one over deep midwicket.

    Full Scorecard


  • FOUR! Kusal changes his stance and switch hits it over backward point.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Fastest 50s for Sri Lanka against India in T20Is: (By balls)
     
    21 - Kumar Sangakkara, 2009
    26 - KUSAL PERERA, Today*
    26 - Dilshan Munaweera, 2017
    29 - Kumar Sangakkara, 2009

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Sri Lanka 126/1 ( Upul Tharanga 44 , Kusal Perera 52)

    The wrist spinners are leaking runs. Are Sri Lanka still in the game? They need 135 off 48 runs. 14 came off this over. They have to be very consistent with their big hits. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! A fine innings from Kusal Perera. He has provided some much needed momentum to the side. Gets there with a boundary to deep cover. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Kusal Perera comes down the track and smokes it over long on.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Sri Lanka 112/1 ( Upul Tharanga 43 , Kusal Perera 39)

    It felt as if Hardik would another top over under circumstances but he concedes a six on the final ball. 10 runs off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! The last ball goes for a maximum! Hardik lets out an expletive. Kusal sends it over midwicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Sri Lanka 102/1 ( Upul Tharanga 42 , Kusal Perera 31)

    Chahal introduced. Kusal connects hin air on the first two balls. He nudges the third delivery to midwicket for a single. The last three balls go for 15 runs. Two sixes, a brace and a wide. Dhoni has a word with Chahal after the second six. 

    Full Scorecard


  • SIX! Chahal tosses it around leg, Tharanga clears his front leg and thrashes it over midwicket.

    Full Scorecard


  • SIX! Chahal drops it short, Tharanga waits for it and pulls it over midwicket

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Sri Lanka 86/1 ( Upul Tharanga 28 , Kusal Perera 30)

    Hardik to bowl his second over. First four balls go for five runs. India won't mind that at all. Umm, why has Tharanga left that alone? Hardik slips out a bouncer and the southpaw ducks to leave it alone. The sixth ball is also a short one and Tharanga miscues it to fine leg. The 50-run stand is up. 

    Full Scorecard


  • FOUR! Short from Pandya and Tharanga pulls it to the fine leg fence.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Raining sixes in Indore as Kusal Perera took the full advantage of the last over of the powerplay. Moreover, Kuldeep Yadav is bowling too slow on this surface. His and Chahal's overs will decide whether we will have an intriguing battle or not today.
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Sri Lanka 77/1 ( Upul Tharanga 23 , Kusal Perera 26)

    Kuldeep continues. Sri Lanka milk two singles. Kusal reverse sweeps to point for a single. Tharanga bunts the fourth ball to long on for another run. Third six for Kusal followed by a single. 11 off the over. Sri Lanka falling short of the required run rate, which is 15.33.

    Full Scorecard


  • SIX! Kusal waltzes down the track and wallops one over wide long on.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Sri Lanka 66/1 ( Upul Tharanga 21 , Kusal Perera 17)

    A decent start from Hardik. Three singles of the four balls and a lovely slower delivery to beat Tharanga on the outside ege. His penultimate delivery is a yorker, Tharanga jams it out to midwicket. Single taken. So far, so good for Hardik Pandya. The sixth ball is pulled through midwicket for another run. Five off the over. 

    Sri Lanka need 195 off 78 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I in Indore: No words can describe what has happened in the last couple of overs. This has been a spectacular collapse. They have lost seven wickets in the last 17 balls. Let. That. Sink. In.

Preview: Fresh from a thumping victory in the first match, India will look to continue their all-round performance to clinch the series against Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday.

After clinching the Test and One-Day International series, the Rohit Sharma-led India registered a 93-run win in the first T20I against Sri Lanka which helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera. AFP

The hosts will aim to heap dominance on the visitors through their flamboyant approach in batting with the likes of Rohit, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been rested for the series, has not been a matter of concern for the skipper with plenty of options in the squad to select from.

The bowling department will however depend on wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who caused plenty of trouble for the uninspired Sri Lankan batting in the first match.

Along side Chahal fellow wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be the key with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jaydev Unadkat providing depth to the bowling.

Skipper Sharma might also fancy playing Mohammed Siraj or Washington Sundar in the second match who were left out in the first encounter.

The Thisara Perera-led Sri Lanka will however look to re-work on the strategies to help his side salvage some pride and level the T20I series.

Experienced campaigners Upul Tharanga and Angelo Mathews will be the key in the visitors batting while the bowling will depend on Perera, Nuwan Pradeep and Akila Dananjaya.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Dusmantha Chameera.

With inputs from IANS



