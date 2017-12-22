Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I at Indore: Hosts win by 88 runs, clinch series 2-0

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I in Indore: No words can describe what has happened in the last couple of overs. This has been a spectacular collapse. They have lost seven wickets in the last 17 balls. Let. That. Sink. In.
Preview: Fresh from a thumping victory in the first match, India will look to continue their all-round performance to clinch the series against Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday.
After clinching the Test and One-Day International series, the Rohit Sharma-led India registered a 93-run win in the first T20I against Sri Lanka which helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The hosts will aim to heap dominance on the visitors through their flamboyant approach in batting with the likes of Rohit, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya.
Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been rested for the series, has not been a matter of concern for the skipper with plenty of options in the squad to select from.
The bowling department will however depend on wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who caused plenty of trouble for the uninspired Sri Lankan batting in the first match.
Along side Chahal fellow wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be the key with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jaydev Unadkat providing depth to the bowling.
Skipper Sharma might also fancy playing Mohammed Siraj or Washington Sundar in the second match who were left out in the first encounter.
The Thisara Perera-led Sri Lanka will however look to re-work on the strategies to help his side salvage some pride and level the T20I series.
Experienced campaigners Upul Tharanga and Angelo Mathews will be the key in the visitors batting while the bowling will depend on Perera, Nuwan Pradeep and Akila Dananjaya.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat.
Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Dusmantha Chameera.
With inputs from IANS
HIGHLIGHTS
Sri Lanka need 100 off 31 balls.
OUT! Is this the match for India? Kusal Perera tries to go over long off but finds Manish Pandey there. Kuldeep has his man.
Kusal Perera c Manish Pandey b Kuldeep Yadav 77(37)
OUT! Chahal gets rid of Tharanga. The southpaw tries to slam one over midwicket but miscues it high up in the air. Chahal gets underneath it and gulps it down easily.
Tharanga c and b Chahal 47(29)
Sri Lanka need 116 off 40 balls.
OUT! Timber! Another you miss, I hit! MSD missed it as Perera knocks his off-stump out of the ground. He has batted well after being promoted at number 3.
MS Dhoni b Perera 28(21)
OUT! Perrea begins the last over with a wicket! Iyer had to go for the big shot right from the ball one, misses a straight ball, is given out by the onfield umpire, despite reviewing it, the ball-tracking upholds the onfield call.
S Iyer lbw b Perera 0(1)
OUT! The slower ball by Chameera brings an end to Ro-hit show! The skipper wanted to ramp it to third man boundary but had no pace on it, giving a simple catch to short third. End of a bludgeoning innings.
Rohit c Dananjaya b Chameera 118(43)
DROPPED! Sadeera has let off Rahul early. Sure, Rahul went for the cut and was hit with some power, but it went straight to the fielder, the ball comes in and goes out.
Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
TOSS: Sri Lanka win the toss yet again and opt to bowl first.
Records tumbled as Rohit Sharma splattered the Lankan bowlers right from the word go to score his 35-ball century! His opening partner KL Rahul played a sparkling knock of 89 as well with India nearly breaking the world record of most runs scored in an innings but fell just 3 runs short in the end.
To everyone's surprise, Sri Lanka didn't throw the towel right away. They even managed to give Rohit Sharma and his men a gentle scare before conducting a self-immolation from 155-2 in 14 overs to 170-8 to the end of the 15th over, losing six wickets in the space of 11 balls
Credit must be given to the Indian wrist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as well who shared 7 wickets between them.
So, that brings us to the end of the coverage of second T20I with India winning the match by 88 runs at Indore with the last game to be played at Wankhede, Mumbai. Join us on Sunday for the third T20I, India's last match of 2017.
Rohit Sharma, India captain and the Man of the Match: The stage was set. Good conditions to bat. Was trying to do what I always do. Trying to hit through the line and it came through. (On 200) That's too much to ask. I was just trying to get as many runs as possible. Any target here is not defendable, KL Rahul is in great form. There is a template to my batting, which I follow. Try to hold my shape. (On the bowlers) Had a lot of faith in the wrist spinners. They've always brought us back into the matches. These two guys (Kuldeep and Chahal) never put their head down. Rather than being too defensive, they're prepared to flight the ball to take wickets. And they got the result.
Thisara Perera, Sri Lankan captain: Tough series for us. Too much for chasing. I think Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera batted really well but the other batsman couldn't carry the momentum. Angelo Mathews is ruled out of the series, yes (big setback) he is our main batsman in the middle order.
India win the Indore T20I by 88 runs and clinch the series 2-0! Chameera is the last man to fall. Angelo Mathews won't be able to bat and that's that.
After 17 overs,Sri Lanka 172/8 ( Dushmantha Chameera 3 , Nuwan Pradeep 0)
Five dots and a single in the over. Sri Lanka need 89 off 18 balls.
After 16 overs,Sri Lanka 171/8 ( Dushmantha Chameera 2 , Nuwan Pradeep 0)
OUT! Third in the over. Dananjaya holes out to Manish Pandey at long off.
Dananjaya c Manish Pandey b Chahal 5(3)
FOUR! Dananjaya slaps one through cover. Shreyas attempts to stop it but eventually parries towards the ropes.
OUT! A wicket off a wide delivery. Sri Lanka have lost five wickets in the last two overs. Samarawickrama goes for an ambitious inside-out shot and gets stumped.
Samarawickrama st Dhoni b Chahal 5(2)
Sri Lanka need 97 off 28 balls.
OUT! Sri Lanka are losing their way here. Chaturanga tries to play a fancy reverse sweep and gets castled.
Chaturanga de Silva b Chahal 1(2)
Once again the wrist spinners have done the job for India. Kushal Perera after an impressive 77 in just 37 balls holed out a Kuldeep delivery. Perera had batted brilliantly. A couple of deliveries later Gunaratne was dismissed first ball. 3 wickets have fallen to Kuldeep in his 4th over
Is this the match now for India says Manjrekar on air. It can be. Kuldeep gets two in two and on a hat-trick now. This is what you can have by playing two leg-spinners. They can give runs but take wickets, too at any stage of the game.
After 15 overs,Sri Lanka 162/5 ( Sadeera Samarawickrama 5 , Chaturanga de Silva 1)
This over has completely turned the match on its head. Seven runs and three wickets off it. Two new batsmen are at the crease.
The plan with Kuldeep Yadav was to bowl wide outside off and it worked against Perera. Hardik Pandya came from long on to take a catch and was not happy with the fielder who was fielding at long-off. It will be important for India to keep in-form Perera silent.
The batsmen trusting the bounce on the pitch. Sure that the wet, dew-dampened ball will not spin or break and hence they can hit through the line. I is the slower, flighted deliveries that is initiating the mishits. Another mishit, another wicket. This time to Kuldeep. Very good catch by Hardik Pandya
Sri Lanka need 100 off 31 balls.
FOUR! Some way to get off the mark, isn't it? Samarawickrama comes down the track and plays a inside-out drive over cover.
OUT! Is this the match for India? Kusal Perera tries to go over long off but finds Manish Pandey there. Kuldeep has his man.
Kusal Perera c Manish Pandey b Kuldeep Yadav 77(37)
OUT! A golden duck for Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera. He tries to go over long off but miscues it. Hardik hares across and pouches a skier safely.
Perera c Hardik Pandya b Kuldeep Yadav 0(1)
After 14 overs,Sri Lanka 155/2 ( Kusal Perera 77 , Thisara Perera (C) 0)
Another expensive over from Chahal but Chahal has also picked up the important wicket for Upul Tharanga. Sri Lanka need 106 off 36 balls.
SIX! Remarkable! Gets across and sends the white object over wide long on.
Good wicket of Upal Tharanga for Chahal. Tharanga made an excellent 47 off 29 balls to give Lanka some hope..
FOUR! Karthik overruns at long off. Kusal hit one down the ground, DK gave it good chase but the ball back-spins and touches the rope.
OUT! Chahal gets rid of Tharanga. The southpaw tries to slam one over midwicket but miscues it high up in the air. Chahal gets underneath it and gulps it down easily.
Tharanga c and b Chahal 47(29)
Sri Lanka need 116 off 40 balls.
29 sixes have been hit in this match so far - the most in a T20I played in India. The previous record was of 28 between Afghanistan and Ireland at Greater Noida in 2017.
After 13 overs,Sri Lanka 142/1 ( Upul Tharanga 45 , Kusal Perera 67)
Kuldeep darts one outside off, Kusal thought it would be a wide but it wasn't. The next three balls: 4,6,4. Kuldeep is going for runs! 16 off the over.
Lanka going at a run rate of over 10 per over. Would have been impressive in certain situations. But not here where the asking rate has climbed steeply. Lanka now need 17 runs per over. Big hitting is required. Lanka have stayed competitive. The dew fall is making it tough for the bowlers. Just that they have such a huge total to defend. Thankfully
FOUR! A googly gone wrong. Kusal Perera waits for the low full toss and sends it over the bowler's head.
SIX! Kusal is making brilliant use of his feet. Comes down the ground and sends one over deep midwicket.
FOUR! Kusal changes his stance and switch hits it over backward point.
After 12 overs,Sri Lanka 126/1 ( Upul Tharanga 44 , Kusal Perera 52)
The wrist spinners are leaking runs. Are Sri Lanka still in the game? They need 135 off 48 runs. 14 came off this over. They have to be very consistent with their big hits.
FIFTY! A fine innings from Kusal Perera. He has provided some much needed momentum to the side. Gets there with a boundary to deep cover.
SIX! Kusal Perera comes down the track and smokes it over long on.
After 11 overs,Sri Lanka 112/1 ( Upul Tharanga 43 , Kusal Perera 39)
It felt as if Hardik would another top over under circumstances but he concedes a six on the final ball. 10 runs off the over.
SIX! The last ball goes for a maximum! Hardik lets out an expletive. Kusal sends it over midwicket.
After 10 overs,Sri Lanka 102/1 ( Upul Tharanga 42 , Kusal Perera 31)
Chahal introduced. Kusal connects hin air on the first two balls. He nudges the third delivery to midwicket for a single. The last three balls go for 15 runs. Two sixes, a brace and a wide. Dhoni has a word with Chahal after the second six.
SIX! Chahal tosses it around leg, Tharanga clears his front leg and thrashes it over midwicket.
SIX! Chahal drops it short, Tharanga waits for it and pulls it over midwicket
After 9 overs,Sri Lanka 86/1 ( Upul Tharanga 28 , Kusal Perera 30)
Hardik to bowl his second over. First four balls go for five runs. India won't mind that at all. Umm, why has Tharanga left that alone? Hardik slips out a bouncer and the southpaw ducks to leave it alone. The sixth ball is also a short one and Tharanga miscues it to fine leg. The 50-run stand is up.
FOUR! Short from Pandya and Tharanga pulls it to the fine leg fence.
Raining sixes in Indore as Kusal Perera took the full advantage of the last over of the powerplay. Moreover, Kuldeep Yadav is bowling too slow on this surface. His and Chahal's overs will decide whether we will have an intriguing battle or not today.
After 8 overs,Sri Lanka 77/1 ( Upul Tharanga 23 , Kusal Perera 26)
Kuldeep continues. Sri Lanka milk two singles. Kusal reverse sweeps to point for a single. Tharanga bunts the fourth ball to long on for another run. Third six for Kusal followed by a single. 11 off the over. Sri Lanka falling short of the required run rate, which is 15.33.
SIX! Kusal waltzes down the track and wallops one over wide long on.
After 7 overs,Sri Lanka 66/1 ( Upul Tharanga 21 , Kusal Perera 17)
A decent start from Hardik. Three singles of the four balls and a lovely slower delivery to beat Tharanga on the outside ege. His penultimate delivery is a yorker, Tharanga jams it out to midwicket. Single taken. So far, so good for Hardik Pandya. The sixth ball is pulled through midwicket for another run. Five off the over.
Sri Lanka need 195 off 78 balls.