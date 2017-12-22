Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I at Indore: Hosts win by 88 runs, clinch series 2-0

22:51 (IST)

Records tumbled as Rohit Sharma splattered the Lankan bowlers right from the word go to score his 35-ball century! His opening partner KL Rahul played a sparkling knock of 89 as well with India nearly breaking the world record of most runs scored in an innings but fell just 3 runs short in the end.

To everyone's surprise, Sri Lanka didn't throw the towel right away. They even managed to give Rohit Sharma and his men a gentle scare before conducting a self-immolation from 155-2 in 14 overs to 170-8 to the end of the 15th over, losing six wickets in the space of 11 balls

Credit must be given to the Indian wrist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as well who shared 7 wickets between them.

So, that brings us to the end of the coverage of second T20I with India winning the match by 88 runs at Indore with the last game to be played at Wankhede, Mumbai. Join us on Sunday for the third T20I, India's last match of 2017.