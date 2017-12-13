Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI in Mohali: Hosts win by 141 runs, level series 1-1

OUT! Well, well... Perera stay in the middle lasts only three balls as Chahal picks up his third wicket. Its been be given. Perera goes for a wild slog, the ball bobs off the pads and then onto the glove before Dhoni jumps off his blocks, dives and tumbles to complete a smart catch.

It is all over for Sri lanka. Dhoni's stumping and later excellent catch, both to the bowling of Chahal has dashed any chance of them making a fist of the contest. Chahal's three wickets have ruined any hopes of a fightback. Lanka have lost six of their top batsmen, with only Angelo Mathews still hanging around. At 169 for 6 in the 32nd over their fight is almost finished. 393 is a distant way away

Sri Lanka lose two wickets in the over and looks like they have left it to Mathews again. Chahal has bowled really well and deserves the wickets. Lanka looking down the barrel.

Sri Lanka are into their tail now as Gunaratne and Perera depart in quick succession, leaving Mathews with the prospect of waging a lone battle out here. He will certainly hope to get a three-figure mark for himself and get his side to a respectable score, with the prospect of a win now pretty much out of their hands.

Sachith Pathirana joins senior pro Mathews. A leg bye and wide with a couple of singles help Sri Lanka tick the scoreboard. Four runs off the over.

FOUR! Chahal alters the speed of this one as he looks to fire one but Mathews manages to play the sweep to perfection to get a boundary to fine leg.

Chahal finishes his 8th over that allows Mathews to collect seven runs off the over with a boundary, a couple and a single, that helps Mathews bring 5000 runs in One day internationals.

OUT! Pathirana, makes some room and looks to hit through the line. Doesn't get all of it and he ends up with hitting it to Dhawan at mid-off.

Sri Lanka are falling apart here. Kumar gets a wicket in his first over of a new spell. The Lankans still need over 200 runs with less than 100 deliveries remaining. Will the tail hang around for Mathews to complete his century.

Washington Sundar is brought back into the attack. Sundar delivers a tidy over giving away only three. He has been brought back after Gunaratne smashed him for three boundaries. Dananjaya pummels it long on for a single to get off the mark.

FOUR! Mathews dispatches the knuckle ball bowled by Kumar over mid on for a one bounce boundary.

Kumar runs in to bowl his seventh over begins with a short ball, which surprises Mathews, who looks to duck and pull gets a glove on it but lands safely, gets off strike the next ball, which is another short delivery. Dananjaya gets to the other end courtesy an overthrow.

Sundar to continue, begins with a floater that is played to long on for a single by Dananjaya. Mathews rotates the strike with one to long off. Dananjaya uses his feet to play the inside out shot over covers for a good looking boundary. Sundar has one more over left in his quota of 10 overs.

After a couple of dots, Mathews flicks it for a couple. Finds the fielder off the next two balls before taking a single off the final ball to keep strike.

Another bowling change. Bumrah has been brought on with the intention to wipe the tail.

Bumrah begins with a short and wide delivery which Mathews times it sweetly but finds the point fielder. Doesn't get the timing right on the third ball as he looked to hit it over the cover fielder. Leans forward to take Bumrah's ball on the full to carve a single through cover point. Bumrah goes round the wicket to Dananjaya, to bowl it into his stumps. Raps him on his pads but the ball was going down with the angle.

FOUR! Hardik strays on Mathews' pads, who gets across the line quickly to play it to fine leg fence. 200 up for Sri Lanka.

No real intention of scoring some runs as Mathews was happy to play out a couple of deliveries before Hardik strays one Mathews' pads that has been worked to fine leg boundary. The only scoring shot of the over. Pandya finishes with a short ball outside of that was left alone.

The stands to the northwest, known as the student’s block, is among those that are starting to lose numbers now, with spectators losing interest in what has been a one-sided game, with the result pretty much sealed in favour of India by now.

FOUR! Back of a length by Bumrah and Dananjaya arcs back to angle it through the vacant slip region for a boundary.

OUT! India work out the short ball plan perfectly. Rohit placed himself at leg gully and the ball was angled into his ribs, which the number 9 fend it to the fielder.

After Dananjaya uses Bumrah's pace to collect a boundary off the first ball, he follows it up with two yorkers, only get him off a short ball in the follow delivery.

FOUR! Put all his energy behind that one! Mathews hammers it firmly past mid off for another boundary.

Hardik starts his final over of the innings with Mathews clobbering a boundary past him, but he had the batsman tumbling off the bouncer off the final ball to finish his 10 overs giving away 39 runs and claiming a wicket.

Lakmal gets off strike with a single off the first ball, after two dots Mathews converts a full toss to move to 87 with a single to deep cover. Sri Lanka simply delaying the inevitable, but India should be more efficient in wiping out the tail. In case anyone is interested 178 more runs to win off 42 balls .

Mathews gently pushes the first ball on the onside for a dot. Mathews slaps a short a wide delivery for a single. Lakmal is lured into the big shot with a tossed up delivery he doesn't time it right but gets enough for a single to long off. A wide down the leg side and singles off the last three balls, takes Mathews into the 90s.

Full ball, back of a length, a full toss all played out by Mathews with no intention of scoring.Finally off the fifth ball of Bumrah's over is tapped for a single. Mathews needs 9 more runs off 9 balls with two wickets in hand, can he get there, is the real question.

Looks like the only motivating factor left among the visitors is Mathews’ ton (and maybe a couple of lofty hits from Lakmal). The stands wear a desolate look now, and the ones staying back are desperate for the game to get over, with seeking respite from the chilly weather being one of the priorities for them.

SIX! Finally! There is the big hit! Some intention! Floated up by Chahal, Mathews uses his feet and tonks it down the ground over the sightscreen for a maximum

After the straight six, Chahal drifts one down the leg side, which is called a wide, but Dhoni is alert as ever, even though the batsmen have tried to put everybody to sleep. Mathews just had some part of his back leg behind the popping crease. He will get another chance to complete his century. Collects a single to long off.

Hundred! Mathews gets his ton! It hasn't been a flamboyant innings, neither it is played with any intention of making bid for a win, but when nobody from the team stood up, the senior statesmen stood tall.

Some stifled whistles and cheers for Mathews as the senior Sri Lankan all-rounder finally brings up his century in the dying overs of the Sri Lankan innings. He can afford to hit a few around the park now. Don’t think the Indians will mind them.

This is the second century of Angelo Mathews' ODI career and both have come against India.

Mathews blocks the first two delivers. Post which Kumar digs in a short ball that has been called a wide by the umpire. Mathews nudged it through mid wicket for two to bring up his century. Lakmal looked for an old fashioned hoick to smash it out of Punjab, but the ball hasn't gone far away allowing the batsmen to collect two. Mathews stays put despite hammy trouble.

Sundar is called on to bowl his final over.

SIX! Length ball by Sundar and that has been clubbed out of the ground over wide long on by Mathews.

Sundar isn't happy. He ends with the figures of 10-0-65-1 on in his debut match.

Eventful finish to Sundar's last over on debut. After two singles off the first three balls, he is smashed for six, Mathews looked to follow it up with another big hit but was dropped by Dhawan at deep mid wicket. Perhaps a lot of dew let to that slip up. The last ball was air-borne as well with the ball taking the leading edge of Lakmal's bat and evading the fielder (this time at cover) once again.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a couple yorkers that were kept out by Mathews and Lakmal, tested Mathews with the short ball as well, which he uncomfortably ducked under. Three runs off the penultimate over.

Iyer begins with a nice tossed up delivery, very close to Lakmal's pads, he gets the bat down to chop it. Lakmal hits one down to long on for a single, Mathews takes another run to bring the 250 up for the Lankans to long off. Lakmal prods in front to defend last two balls, with Iyer interested in using the DRS, but a smiling Rohit decides against wasting time.

India win by 141 runs. The series drawn 1-1 with the decider to be played in Vizag on Sunday.

That was as easy a win as it could get. Mathews stuck on till the very end, remaining unbeaten on 111. The writing however, already was on the wall once the visitors lost the wickets of Thirimanne and Dickwella. India bounce back in style after the heavy defeat at Dharamsala, and it all now boils down to the series decider at Vizag!

Thisara Perera, Sri Lanka captain : Unfortunately our bowling plans didn't click. Rohit batted really well. We will take the positives rather than the negatives. We had a Plan A,B,C and it didn't click that is why I said Rohit batted really well. It is part of the game, if you want to chase a huge total we need to start well and the middle order needs to bat as well. Angelo did brilliantly well for us but it wasn't enough.

Rohit Sharma, India captain: It was a great day. Winning the game was important for me and for the team after the loss in Dharamsala. I can keep talking about the batting with Shikhar (Dhawan) giving us a great and Shreyas Iyer; never looked like he was playing his second match. If I am not wrong, the first two hundreds were around 38 or 39 overs, so I kept telling myself that if I don't make a mistake I won't get out. My plan was to play through the line. The wicket was superb to bat on, the longer I stayed the easier it was going to get. Very difficult one to pick. 264 was very close to me. People keep asking me to pick my favourite double-century but I really cannot pick one. The Australia one was a series decider, the 264 against Sri Lanka was after a long lay-off and this we wanted to bounce back after a humiliating defeat. We wanted to come back as a batting unit and we proved ourselves. (On Washington Sundar) Not the ideal conditions for him to debut but this is how he will learn. As a team management we want to back players like him and I am sure he must have learnt a lot from this game, playing with the wet ball and I wish him all the luck.

Watch Amit Banerjee review the second ODI between Indian Cricket Team and Sri Lanka Cricket from outside the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

The toss falls in Sri Lanka's favour and Thisara Perera opts to bowl first in the second ODI.

FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan has complied his 23rd half century. Was fidgety early on but grew in confidence as the innings progressed.

OUT! A wicket falls against the run of play. Dhawan rushes down the track to whip, Pathirana sees it and bowls it quick on leg. However, Dhawan goes on with the shot and finds the short midwicket. He departs for 68. Dhawan c Thirimanne b Pathirana 68(67)

Pathirana continues. Shreyas drives the first ball to mid on and rushes across for a single. Rohit does the same to long on. Deft! Shreyas guides one past the slip fielder and Gunathilaka gives it a chase to keep it to three. One run saved. FIFTY! Rohit completes his 35th fifty; first as a captain with a single. Six off the over.

FIFTY! Maiden international 50 for Shreyas Iyer. Unlike Dharamsala, the Mumbai batsmen has been completely calm in Mohali. Completes it with a single.

Two commendable landmarks. Shreyas in only his 2nd innings has come through with a very well made aggressive 50. Rohit has played a captain's knock, slamming his 16th ODI century. India are cruising towards a massive total. Rohit has really held the innings through 2 excellent partnerships and put India on top. Superb ton. His first as captain

OUT! Misses out on a hundred but nonetheless this has been a tremendous knock from Shreyas Iyer. He holes out to the deep midwicket fielder. Shreyas Iyer c (sub)de Silva b Perera 88(70)

OUT! Well executed slower ball. Perera unleases a slower one and Dhoni misses it completely to get rapped on the pad. The finger goes up and Dhoni starts walking. Dhoni lbw b Perera 7(5)

SIX! 190. Rohit is toying with the Lankan bowlers. He stands tall and smokes it over the long off fence.

OUT! The misery ends for Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya holes out to long on. Hardik Pandya c Thirimanne b Perera 8(5)

OUT! Pandya strikes! Poor from Upul Tharanga. Looking at the short of a length delivery he was looking to cut, but misjudged the pace on it, it was slow leg cutter that he ended up hitting it to the cover fielder. Dinesh Karthik takes a simple catch as the visitors lose their experienced opener early.

OUT! Bumrah bowls it down leg, which Gunathilaka look to flick it to fine leg boundary, but gets a tickle to Dhoni. Sri Lanka in trouble.

OUT! Washington Sundar gets his first international wicket in Lahiru Thirimanne. Thirimanne premeditated it. Looked to reverse sweep a full ball that doesn't find the bat but crashes into his stumps.

OUT! Chahal outwits Gunaratne after been tonked for a boundary, pulled the ball just a touch and Gunaratne failed to play the inside out shot giving MS Dhoni a easy stumping to complete.

Preview: Still licking their wounds after the humiliation in Dharamsala, India will be aiming to roar back when they face a rejuvenated Sri Lanka in the do-or-die second One-day International (ODI) at the Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

The embarrassing seven-wicket loss in Sunday's opener of the three-match rubber was an eye-opener for the Men-in-Blue, who are expected to face similar conditions when they land in South Africa later this month.

While Mohali may not be as cold as Dharamsala, the pacers could still have a say in the second match, considering it will be another 11.30 am start.

In such a scenario, Rohit Sharma's men will need to pull up their socks and learn from the mistakes of the first match, where the top order fell like ninepins.

It was once again the old war-horse Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stood tall with a patient half century to lift the team's total to 112 after being down 29/7.

Moreover, the exclusion of the experienced Ajinkya Rahane from the playing XI without regular skipper Virat Kohli also raised questions on the team management's strategy in the opening game.

India went in with a relatively inexperienced middle order, comprising debutant Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik, who failed to cash in on the opportunity after the hosts lost the opening duo of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan cheaply.

In the bowling department, the worry for India will be the performance of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who once again leaked runs when the hosts were defending a paltry score.

Considering Sri Lanka cantered to victory in 20.4 overs, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav did not get to bowl and would be itching to get back into action after a month's gap.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have a golden opportunity to seal the series after ending a 12-match losing streak on Sunday.

The visitors will, however, need to revisit their top order batting after opener Danushka Gunathilaka and one-drop Lahiru Thirimanne failed to click in the first match.

The Sri Lankans will take a lot of heart from the performance of their experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who not only came good with the ball, picking the crucial wicket of Dhawan but also guided the visitors home with an unbeaten 25.

The tourists will also be expecting another brilliant show from their bowling unit led by pacer Suranga Lakmal, who returned figures of 4/13, along with Mathews and Nuwan Pradeep.

The spin combo of Akila Dananjaya and Sachith Pathirana, complemented the pacers beautifully despite getting little help from the pitch at Dharamsala.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

With IANS inputs.