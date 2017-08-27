Highlights India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI in Pallekele, cricket score: Visitors win by 6 wickets, clinch series

FOUR ! Dhoni pulls (read bludgeons) a back-of-length ball from Chameera at the start of the 35th over towards the backward square-leg fence! India 158/4

CENTURY FOR ROHIT SHARMA ! What an innings this has been from the Hitman so far! Collects a single at the end of the 35th over, getting to the milestone for the first time on Sri Lankan soil. Takes 118 deliveries to bring up the ton.

SIX ! Second big hit of the Indian innings, as Rohit pulls a back-of-length delivery from Fernando towards long-leg, clearing the fence comfortably in a flat hit! Brings up century stand with Dhoni in the process! India 166/4

Dhoni pulls the first ball of Chameera's seventh over, getting his second boundary. Gets a single in the fifth delivery to hand the strike back to Rohit, who then guides the last ball towards third man to bring up his century.

Vishwa Fernando is brought back into the attack in the 36th over.

Superb hundred from Rohit this one... 12th of his ODI career. While he broke his poor run in Sri Lanka in the last game, here he has taken onto himself to finish the job. It has been a clutch controlled innings and he has been intent on not throwing it away. Now to finish this without any hiccups.

Fernando returns to the attack in the 36th over, and concedes eight runs off it, including a six in the first ball to Rohit, bringing up the century stand for the fifth wicket. India are in pole position to clinch the series.

FOUR ! Bowl short to Dhoni, and you will only get whacked mercilessly towards the boundary rope! That's what Dhoni reminds Chameera as he pulls towards the backward square-leg boundary. India 172/4

Eight runs scored off the 37th over, including a boundary in the second ball of the over by Dhoni that races away towards the long-leg fence. Just 42 needed by the Indians now.

FOUR ! There seems to be no stopping Rohit at the moment, as he flicks the third ball of the 38th over through midwicket to collect his 15th over. India 182/4

Dananjaya returns to the attack in the 39th over, conceding a single in the third ball of the over, with Dhoni moving to 43 with that stroke.

Fernando bowls the 38th over, leaking six runs off it, including a boundary in the third ball of the over — courtesy a flick through midwicket by Rohit.

Dananjaya returns to the attack in the 39th over, with Sri Lanka's chances in the game fast shrinking away.

Siriwardana starts to bowl the over before the final powerplay and creates a chance with Rohit Sharma skying it on the 5th ball, but a circling Chamara Kapugedera bungles it. Tough chance running back but should have done better. India are coasting now. Dhoni takes the single of the final ball to retain strike. 32 runs needed off the last 10.

Rohit and Dhoni stick to collecting singles in the 41st over, three of which are scored, as Dananjaya finishes with figures of 2/38 after 10 overs. In the end, Rohit and Dhoni did tackle him successfully, even hitting him for a couple of boundaries. Good outing for the mystery bowler nevertheless.

Siriwardana bowls the 42nd over. Rohit and Dhoni collecting a single each in this over, the latter moving to 48 in the process. India now a stone's throw away from a win now.

Most 50-plus scores by Indians while chasing in ODIs:

50-up for Dhoni with a cracking cut shot.... deserved a half-century in the last game too... well better late than never. Back to back half centuries... there is no questioning his spot in the side now.

FIFTY for MS Dhoni — his 65th in ODIs — as he gets to his milestone in 74 deliveries, having hit four boundaries! Gets there with a cracking boundary towards sweeper point. India 196/4

FOUR ! Rohit sweeps the second ball of the 44th over towards the square-leg fence! India past the 200-run mark now!

Dhoni powerfully cuts the second ball of the 43rd over towards the point boundary to bring up his half-century. Guides the last ball towards deep backward point to collect a couple of runs, with Malinga saving a couple of runs for the hosts with an outstretched foot.

Most fifties by wicket-keepers against an opposition in ODIs:

SIX ! Vintage MSD written all over that shot! Comes down the track, and smashes the ball over the long-on boundary! Victory within sight for the Indians! India 209/4

Massive over for the Indians, with 12 coming off it. Rohit sweeps the second ball of the over towards the square-leg fence, while Dhoni comes down the track and smashes it down the ground, with the ball disappearing beyond the long-on fence!

Crowd trouble... water bottles as missiles coming on to the field now. Clear displeasure at this performance again... second time in three matches... Play stopped. Umpires call the fielders in.

More images of the havoc that has caused this unecessary disturbance

Plastic bottles being thrown at the the ground at Pallekele. Match stopped as India need eight runs to win match and series pic.twitter.com/SSq9APjyc2

Sad scenes continue... groundstaff have been assigned to clear the mess but crowd is not under control... they keep throwing more bottles in. Dancers and cheerleaders have been asked to move. Players are huddled up in the middle. Play is on hold. Not sure if this will get underway again.

Ok, so there are silly people everywhere. But we need to get a move on. Security just watching people throw bottles. Doing nothing.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni taking a nap in the middle of the field right now, as play continues to be held by the crowd. Can't think of too many cricketers who would do that.

Post match ceremony podium was brought on and took off park now. Crowd being cleared. Wondering if there will be a restart....Match starting again... Umpires coming on.

Well looks like play will resume after all! The stand suddenly has an empty look, with a couple of the grass bank stands being emptied at the moment. Apologies for informing you earlier about the match getting over earlier. Given how the Indians fought back in the match, they deserve the winning shot after all!

Only two Sri Lankan fielders in the deep... none in front of the bottle throwing crowd on the other side. #SLvInd

150-run stand completed between Dhoni and Rohit , with the former bringing up the milestone with a single in the first delivery after the resumption of play. India 211/4

Play eventually resumes after being held up for more than half an hour by the unruly crowd. Dhoni collects a single at the start of the over to complete the 150-run stand for the fifth wicket. Six runs runs are collected in the remainder of the over, with Dhoni keeping strike for the following over with a single off the last ball.

INDIA WIN BY SIX WICKETS! Dhoni guides a full-toss from Fernando towards deep midwicket region after a top-edge, and once again collects the winning run, as India clinch the five-match series 3-0!

India become the first visiting team to win four consecutive ODI series' in Sri Lanka.

This is India's seventh consecutive win against Sri Lanka while chasing in ODIs. The last time they lost an ODI match against Sri Lanka while chasing happened in 2013 at Kingston.

Dhoni guides a full toss from Vishwa Fernando towards the deep midwicket region, collecting the winning single as the ball lands safely beyond the fielders' reach. The resumption of play was a mere formality, with Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni having sealed the game in their favour with a mammoth unbeaten fifth-wicket stand. In the end, they needed seven more deliveries to score the remaining eight runs.

The duo of Rohit Sharma and MSD's partnership ensure India do not have any hiccup after the early bursts by the Lankan bowlers

I feel like l just fell in to a deep dark hole... so sad.. Embarrassed !! Apologies to everyone if it means anything at all !!

Shame Russel Arnold has to apologise for the fringe elements in the crowds causing disturbance

Jasprit Bumrah wins the Man of the Match award for his figures of 5/27!

Jasprit Bumrah (MoM) : It's always good when you get a break, so you can work on your strengths, spend some time with your family. Was a different wicket this time, there was seam movement. (On being the first Indian pacer with a five-wicket haul since 2014) I didn't know that.

Chamara Kapugedera (Sri Lankan captain) : Thought it was a good wicket. Like the last game it will grip a bit. Things didn't go to our plans. We have to go back to our drawing board and see what we can do. 260-275 would have been a challenging score. (On captaincy) I enjoyed it. It was pressure, it was first time.

Virat Kohli (Indian captain) : Small targets are always tricky. If it happens to you two-three times, it isn't an issue. People make issues out of it. Today it wasn't a collapse to be honest. Couple of wickets, you wouldn't get wickets on eight out of ten times. Couple of batsmen applied themselves really well, especially Rohit. Bumrah's got 11 wickets in 3 games, he's bowled really really well. He's among our top short format bowlers. (On making changes to the team in the remainder of the series) Yes definitely. We'll look to give some guys a go and see where there game stands. We can afford to make some changes now.

We'll return on Thursday for our coverage of the fourth one-dayer. For now, it is time for me, Amit, to sign off on behalf of my colleague Vaibhav, as well as our contributors Chetan Narula and Umang Pabari. Goodnight!

That's it from us in our coverage of the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka, with the visitors wriggling out of yet another tight situation, and making the 218-run chase look easy to complete a six-wicket win, and clinching the five-match series 3-0. The remaining matches have now been reduced to dead rubbers, though it allows Kohli and Shastri room to experiment with their squad.

3rd ODI preview: Having already secured a 2-0 lead, India will look to seal the series against Sri Lanka in the third of the five-match ODI series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday.

India took a 2-0 lead in the series after pulling off a three-wicket victory from the jaws of defeat in the last match.

The visitors had suffered a batting collapse, losing seven wickets in the space of 22 runs to be reduced to 131/7 at one stage thanks to excellent bowling by Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, who returned a six-wicket haul.

But former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (45 not out) and tailender Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) put together 100-run partnership to help the visitors chase down the target.

Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan had put India off to a fine start with a stand of 109 runs and the visitors will bank them and Dhoni to continue their fine form.

The Indians will also hope that batsmen KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and skipper Virat Kohli gets back to form after all three failed to reach double figures in the last match.

In the bowling department, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, alongside spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, will look to put breaks on the Sri Lankan batting which has failed to pose a threat in the previous matches.

Sri Lanka will hope batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne, who have been called up for the remaining ODIs as a replacement for Danushka Gunathilaka and captain Upul Tharanga bring some positives into the side.

Stand-in captain Chamara Kapugedera along with Niroshan Dickwella and Milinda Siriwardana will look to play a key role in the batting department.

Among the bowlers, Dananjaya will look to continue his fine form.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedera (C), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Milinda Siriwardana, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Mendis BenchThisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan.

With IANS inputs.