Highlights India vs Srilanka, 2nd ODI in Pallekele, cricket score: Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar guide visitors to thrilling win

After getting 6 wickets bowled/lbw, Sri Lanka have only bowled 12 deliveries on the stumps in the last 10 overs. #SLvIND

Clearly allowing MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get comfortable in the middle. Danajaya has two more overs up his sleeves, obviously those two will decide the game.But, the other bowlers cannot make life simple for these two.

As a cricket fan I'm happy with the booster shot of tension Sri Lanka has given to this series. As an Indian fan, I've got Dhoni😉

Dhoni's running between the wickets assured as always... he has the ability to modulate his running as per his partner's running between the wickets. But more importantly, he has placed immense confidence in Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the moment who has looked solid. They have added 33 off 61. 677 needed off 90 balls. This is getting interesting Dhoni-style!

Fernando concedes a wide in the second ball of the 33rd over. Gunathilaka appears to hurt his right shoulder while trying to cut the ball off at point in the second ball of the over. Does the same thing next delivery, disallowing Dhoni from collecting runs on both occasions. Dhoni collects a single off a thick outside-edge in the fourth delivery. Bhuvneshwar cuts and misses in the fifth delivery. The tailender is lucky in the last delivery as an inside-edge misses his stumps, and runs away to fine-leg allowing him a single.

Siriwardana bowls the 34th over. Three singles collected in the over by the two batsmen, two of which are added to Bhuvneshwar's tally, as the partnership touches the 40-run mark in this over. Some hope there for the visitors.

Fernando continues from the other end, bowling his fourth over. Bhuvneshwar collects a single in the second ball of the over, cutting it towards backward point. Dhoni gets an inside edge in the third delivery that goes between his legs, and HITS THE STUMPS! But the bails don't dislodge! giving Dhoni another lease of life. Three off the over, with Bhuvneshwar retaining strike for the following over.

Siriwardana into his ninth over. Appeal for lbw against Bhuvneshwar in the second ball, with the hosts going for the review and losing it as the third umpire sticks to that of his on-field counterpart. Three singles off the over. The two Indian batsmen have added 46 off 85 for the eighth stand so far.

The opportunity to claw back is such a big part of cricket. ODIs allow it. Much as I enjoy T20 cricket,there is very little of that there.

Comeback on the cards... but the real question is who is going to make a comeback in this game, is it India after the slump or Lanka after this 7th wicket stand? WHAT A GAME!

Srilanka need save every run as possible can not afford giveaway wide like this #SLvIND #TweepsMatchOut

Fernando bowls his fifth over, and concedes a wide first ball. Bhuvneshwar hits the second ball of the over hard towards sweeper cover, though he gets only a single due to the presence of a fielder. Dhoni, who has kept calm so far, collects a single next ball. Bit of confusion towards the end, with Reiffel calling the players back after nearly signalling the end of the over after the fifth legal delivery, forgetting perhaps about the wide. Bhuvneshwar collects a single off the last ball to bring up the fifty-stand for the eighth wicket in 97 deliveries — a terrific stand judging by what they had gone through so far.

50 partnership off 97 balls.... Dhoni doing his usual thing and Kumar playing able second fiddle.. There is life in this match yet. Intriguing stuff this.

SIX ! A much-needed boundary for the Indians, coming after eons, as Bhuvneshwar gets down on one knee, and smacks the ball away towards the midwicket boundary! India 187/7

Siriwardana into his final over. Bhuvneshwar gets down on one knee, and smacks the ball beyond the midwicket boundary in a clean hit, bringing up the first boundary in nearly 15 overs. Collects a double two deliveries later after driving it towards deep extra-cover. Good over for the Indians with eight coming off it.

The ongoing stand between MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest for India for the eighth wicket against Sri Lanka in ODIs. The previous highest was of 57* runs between Virat Kohli and Axar Patel came at Ranchi in 2014.

Malinga bowls 39th over, with the momentum starting to shift in India's favour with each passing minute (one wonders why Tharanga is delaying bringing Dananjaya back into the attack). Dhoni collects a single after guiding it towards long-leg in the fifth delivery. Bhuvneshwar goes for a similar shot, going squarer this time to collect a couple of runs. Three off the over.

Dhananjaya returns to the attack in the 40th over. His figures read 6/39 in the eight overs he has bowled so far.

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Bhuvneshwar, as he slogs the next ball towards the midwicket boundary! Brings up the 200 for India!

FOUR ! Bhuvneshwar is starting to play the aggressor now! Goes for a drive in the fourth delivery of the over, and finds the extra-cover fence on this occasion! India 197/7

Six and two fours... stunning shots from Bhuvi there. Dhoni has allowed him to gain more freedom by not shielding him and he is playing a stunning hand here. Amazing comeback this by India. Can they finish this job?

Dhananjaya bowls the 40th over. Dhoni collects a risky single in the second ball of the over, reaching the non-striker's end in the nick of time. Bhuvneshwar smacks two fours off successive deliveries later in the over to put the young offie under pressure. The ploy of letting Bhuvi attack while Dhoni stays on guard is working very well for the visitors right now. Nine off the over.

Tharanga goes for a gamble, and denies Dananjaya the 10th over, bringing Chameera back into the attack instead.

Dhoni has been rock like as expected, but what a knock @BhuviOfficial is playing! Match has tilted back towards India

These two have played extremely well, B Kumar is not a bad bat but the rising to such an occasion is a revelation of sorts

Malinga continues from the other end, bowling the 41st over. A dot at the start of the over, and the two batsmen collect a single off every subsequent delivery, with five coming off the over. All thanks to the superb partnership — which I'm informed is the highest for the eighth wicket against Sri Lanka in the latter's home soil.

FOUR ! Bhuvneshwar guides a rising delivery along the leg stump towards the fine-leg fence! This is the last thing that the Sri Lankans would want at this stage. India 211/7

FOUR MORE ! Chameera, under massive pressure, concedes a full-toss down the leg side, that Bhuvneshwar glances towards the fine-leg fence! India 217/7

Chameera bowls the 42nd over of the Indian innings. Bhuvneshwar glances the second ball of the over towards fine-leg for a FOUR! Massive pressure on the bowler at the moment. Singles off the next two deliveries, with MSD allowing Bhuvneshwar to score freely at the moment. Four to end the over, with Bhuvneshwar moving to 47 after glancing a full-toss towards the fine-leg fence. 11 off the over!

Tharanga brings Fernando back into the attack in the 43rd over, with Sri Lanka allowing the game to slip out of their grasp.

Only 12 needed now... Dhoni-Kumar have paced this so beautifully. A moment of luck when bails didn't come off in the 34th over but apart from that... this has been a superbly controlled innings. India to win this from here.... Lanka struggling to finish this off.

Fernando bowls the 43rd over. Dhoni guides the first ball of the over towards the off-sode for a single. The under-pressure pacer concedes a wide next ball, making the situation worse for the hosts. Fernando changes angle for the last delivery, going round the wicket. Six off the over, with Dhoni retaining strike for the following over.

Dhananjaya brought back for his final over. Perhaps the last shred of hope for captain Tharanga.

FIFTY for Bhuvneshwar Kumar! What an innings this has been from the tailender, as he gets to his maiden half-ton in ODIs in 77 deliveries on the back of four boundaries and a six.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes the first batsman to score a fifty batting at No.9 or lower in India-Sri Lanka ODIs.

Dananjaya bowls his final over. Dhoni collects a single in the second ball of the over. Bhuvneshwar then collects a double in the third delivery, bringing up his maiden ODI fifty! Six off the over, with India on the verge of going 2-0 in the series!

That's it! India complete a nervy three-wicket win over Sri Lanka with 15 balls to spare to go 2-0 in the ODI series! And it is a wide conceded by Fernando that seals India's win! The wide also completes the century-stand between Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar — India's highest-ever eighth wicket stand.

And at the time of writing... India have won. A superlative match ending on a whimper with a wide ball...

Superlative half-century from Bhuvi... his maiden in ODI cricket. Dhoni clearly likes batting with Kumar.. remember he struck his double hundred in Test at Chennai batting with Bhuvi...

Tharanga brings Fernando back for the 45th over, though he only manages to bowl two legal deliveries, before conceding a wide that completes a memorable three wicket win for India as they go 2-0 up in the ODI series! What a match this turned out to be!

Congratulations India. A special spell from Dananjaya but great nerves from Dhoni.Bhuvi's spirit was a delight to watch. Well done ! #INDvSL

Feel for the 23-year-old spinner. Hopefully, he continues to perform this way and doesn't fall into oblivion

Even your fridge will be warm next to this man. #MSD

Akila Dananjaya is the Man of the Match for his destructive figures of 6/54, though it ultimately went in vain.

Akila Dananjaya : I used mostly my variations, and realised that the off-spin was working better. I had my wedding yesterday, and reached the hotel in Kandy only last night.

Upul Tharanga, Sri Lanka captain : "It is disappointed, that we couldn't finish well. Milinda and Kapu (Kapugedra) batted well. No, I think when they needed 100 runs (On the total being less), Dhoni and Bhuvi batted sensibly. There were lots of overs to go so we kept him (Dananjaya) for the last few overs. Yes, especially the fielding and bowling have improved, specially Milinda and Akila bowled really well."

Virat Kohli (Indian skipper) : It was. Quite an exciting game of cricket. Both fans and players were equally entertained. It was difficult to come through. Two hundred-run partnerships and a collapse in the middle in a chase of 230 was quite bizarre. When you're 110/1, you want to give other guys a go. I don't have any regrets over the chances. We got out to good deliveries. If I had got out at 3, I still would've missed that ball. What we knew about him was an off-spinner bowling a leg-break. We'll be more careful next time, and we'll be watching him more closely. Credit to him for pitching the ball in the right areas.

Phew! What a game! Thank you for tuning in, hope you as much fun as we did in bringing you the coverage. Hope to see you for the 3rd ODI on Sunday, which will be played at the same Pallekele International Stadium. We at Firstpost will be here with all the live scores and updates. Do join us, until then adios.

Enter newlywed Akila Dananjaya, who wrecked havoc, bamboozling the star studded Indian batting line up reducing them from 114-2 to 131-7 spinning a web around India's middle order. A collapse seemed on the cards, but the old warrior MS Dhoni stayed put, used his feet to negate Dananjaya's mystery and avoid Ajantha Mendis deja vu. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and MSD went on to record 100-run stand for the 8th wicket, which turned out to be a match-winning stand. India had the rub of green as well when the ball hit the stumps but the bails didn't fall and the SL's review wasn't overturned on umpire's call, but credit to Kumar and Dhoni who fought out like real fighters and come out victorious.

An entertaining day at the Cricket. A kind of a game that was missing in this tour. SL's top order started things well but couldn't really consolidate thereafter. Indian spinners stemmed the run flow and plugged away with timely breakthroughs. Milinda Siriwardana & Chamara Kapugedra forged a partnership to take Lanka over 200. Jasprit Bumrah was like always fantastic at the backend as he ended with a figures of 4/42 to keep Lanka down to 236. The Indian innings was delayed due to rain and we lost 3 overs, but once the rain stopped, Indian openers started. Rohit and Dhawan blasted their way to 100 and it seemed like a familiar story happening in this tour. Rohit fell after his half-century and Dhawan fell short by a run when Angelo Mathews dived superbly to hold onto a stunning catch. Still with barely over 120 runs required and 8 wickets in hand it was India's game

Preview: India will once again be expected to be at their ruthless best when they take on a Sri Lanka, which has hit nadir in both form and confidence, in the second one day international, here tomorrow.

After a lop-sided 3-0 Test series victory, the script did not change much in the opening ODI, where India steamrolled the opposition by nine wickets.

Such has been Sri Lanka's performance that supporters stopped the team bus demanding answers for a shoddy show. Chief coach Nic Pothas pointed out in no uncertain terms that all is not well within the team, indirectly pointing fingers at the interference from team manager Asanka Gurusinha.

Like it has happened during the past few months, Shikhar Dhawan pummelled the Lankan bowlers into submission with an unbeaten 132.

For skipper Virat Kohli, it was business as usual with an unbeaten 82.

As such, it is tough to foresee any changes to the Indian playing XI. Only one out of five games has been played yet, and even in West Indies, Kohli resisted the urge to chop and change too much.

It is a similar scenario here as well. At Dambulla, India didn't prefer to go in with either two leg-spinners or two left-arm spinners, thus forming the Chahal-Patel's orthodox leg break-left arm spin combination.

Additionally, the ODI wickets in Sri Lanka do not afford the luxury of playing three spinners. Thus, unless the Pallekele wicket is exceptionally dry, Kuldeep Yadav can expect to be left out once again, along with Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

It will be interesting if Kohli shuffles his batting order a bit to give a KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav, some batting time considering the inept Sri Lankan bowling which has failed to get the 'Men In Blue' out.

There has been questions raised about Sri Lanka's team selection policies.

Test skipper, and one of Sri Lanka's most attacking batsmen Dinesh Chandimal was left out of the playing XI as ODI captain Upul Tharanga - generally an opener - came out to bat at No 4, where Chandimal bats.

This has set tongues wagging that all is not well in the Sri Lankan dressing room and that the coach and captain are being over-ridden by others. Pothas openly questioned the decision of leaving out Chandimal in the post-match conference.

When asked about the influence of team manager Gurusinha and chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya, he came up with the classic "too many cooks" quote.

However, it doesn't take spotlight away from the simple fact that Sri Lanka once again failed to provide adequate challenge for the Indian team.

If the Test series was evidence of the gap between the Nos 1 and 7 ranked teams, then on evidence of the Dambulla game alone, the ICC ODI rankings of India and Sri Lanka - Nos 3 and 8 respectively - are justified too.

This series too has all the makings of another one-sided contest and is not making for a good spectacle for the home fans, who clearly let their displeasure known during the first One Day International.

Sri Lanka need to win two ODIs in this series to make sure that West Indies do not overhaul them in the ODI ranking and gain automatic qualification for the 2019 ODI World Cup before the September 30 deadline.

The hosts need more responsibility and stability in their batting ranks, and could look to bring back Chandimal, if only to quieten down the heated atmosphere surrounding the team's dismal performances recently.

It is tough to see who will be left out though as the top-order did well enough to put the Indian attack under pressure, until atleast the 28th over when Lanka were placed at 150/3, thanks to the exploits of Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis.

They had resisted the Indian pace attack as well as one half of their spin duo to lay the foundation of a decent- enough target, only to be let down by the lower order.

In keeping with the coach's words, some responsibility lies with the trio as well, for one of them was expected to hold one end together and go on to play a big innings.

This lack of in-game maturity, and experience as a whole, is what sets them apart from the Indian top-order at present.

While Lanka will once again be struggling with these questions of overcoming self-doubt, the Indian camp will be wondering if they will be challenged at all during this tour.

The Test series proved to be a cakewalk, and in that light, the selectors' call to rest senior bowlers and experiment with younger blood has been justified.

Whether the hosts step up or not, this is vital game time for the likes of Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, with the Men in Blue already stepping up their preparations for the next World Cup.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.

