Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1 at Kolkata: Hosts at 17/3 at stumps

We have lost 12 minutes of play which amounts to three overs. But the good news is that the rain has stopped and the players are back on.

OUT! What a start. We deserved this after the long delay, didn't we? India have lost KL Rahul for a golden duck on a green surface. Lakmal pitches it on a length and around off, Rahul thought of defending it first but pulled out. Unfortunately the ball took the outside edge and Dickwella did the rest. Brilliant start for Sri Lanka!

Can you believe it?! Cause I can't. After all this wait, pause, stutter and frustration, Rahul lasts only a single delivery. Extra bounce did him. This green top will test the best of the players. Speaking of the best, we have Pujara on strike for the second ball.

It's nipping in. It is going away. Lakmal is making the most of the conditions. He is hitting the right spot. A great toss to win for Sri Lanka. Interestingly, he is also extracting a lot of bounce. Ball four: Pujara defends one off his back foot and almost plays on. Pujara leaves the final two balls alone. Eventful over for Sri Lanka. Don't go anywhere, the first few overs are going to be absolutely exhilarating.

Conditions are ideal for Sri Lanka's bowlers to hit back at India. The soft pitch will aid seam movement like it did in the first ball of the Test. The ball lifted off the seam and moved away. Spongy enough bounce for Rahul to be unable to take bat & glove out of the way. Terrific first ball. Caught behind. Beauty of a ball by Lakmal

Pujara, back from his short stint in English county cricket, must be wondering if he is back on English pitches — soft, aiding seam movement and spongy in bounce. The Eden Gardens pitch after all the rain seems like that. He has had plenty of practice playing in England. But every ball is a challenge at this stage.

Dhawan gets off the mark with a nudge to square leg. Gamage to Pujara. The Saurashtra batsman leaves the second ball carefully. Wrong line. Gamage goes far too wide and Pujara doesn't think twice before shouldering his arms. The fifth stump line and Pujara makes the same decision. Someone needs to have a word with Gamage. His line has to improve. There it is, the ideal line but wrong length. Pujara defends a back of a length delivery comfortably. "It is a disappointing first over," says Bhogle on air as Gamage finishes it with delivery which was on the sixth stump line. Hard to disagree with that statement.

Dhawan gets off the mark immediately once again. This time with a leg bye to backward square leg. Ball two: on a length and swinging away, Pujara stonewalls it. Sri Lanka not making the most of the conditions. They have not bowled full. Pujara plays out five balls.

FOUR! Short and outside off, Dhawan cuts it square of the wicket. First boundary for India.

Gamage goes around the wicket to Dhawan. The southpaw defends the first ball. Gamage strays one on the pads and Dhawan tucks it through square leg for a brace. Chandimal has deployed the fourth slip to square leg now. The lights have come on already. Not a good sight. Dhawan fails to connect cleanly on the fourth and fifth balls. He gets rapped on the pads on ball four while inside edges the fifth onto his pads.

Two probing overs of seam and swing bowling. Both Pujara and Dhawan have been beaten in the air and off the pitch on more than one occasion. But they have managed to stay on. Dhawan even playing a spanking punch to point boundary. Challenge is for Lanka bowlers to not get carried away and bowl the right lines.

For Sri Lanka, more than Gamage it's Lakmal who has found his rhythm.

Sudhir Kumar Gautam blows his conch and India are off with Dhawan scoring the first boundary. The quiet crowd at Eden Gardens absolutely loved that typical Dhawan cut shot.

Right then. Lakmal to bowl his third over. He hasn't conceded a run yet. And Pujara is yet to get off the mark too. This has been an interesting battle. Lakmal's perseverance versus Pujara's patience. Pujara wins another over. Successfully defends the final ball. Third maiden for Lakmal.

FOUR! Pujara opens his account on his 22nd delivery. Not the way he would've wanted though. Edges it through the slip cordon and to the third man fence.

A leg side delivery and Dhawan nudges it behind square for a single. Pujara opens his account with an edged delivery. Gamage is still struggling to find his line. When he did bowl on the stumps or around the off stump, Pujara blocked it confidently.

OUT! Played on. Dhawan didn't respect the conditions and paid the price for it. Goes for an expansive drive and drags it on. The red cherry disturbs the furniture.

India are two wickets down and as I said, it is Lakmal who is in the middle of a fine spell. What a beauty to begin with to beat none other than one of the best batsmen in the world, Virat Kohli.

Dhawan's aggression wasn't the need of the hour and he pays the price. You needed someone of Pujara's mould to grind it out. *coughs V ijay *

Lakmal's first ball: Down the leg side, Dhawan tried to tickle it but fails to. The very next delivery: Dhawan's middle stump goes for a walk. Out comes Virat Kohli. How would he fare against the moving ball? Confidently leaves three deliveries on the trot. And then blocks the final delivery off his back foot. Another maiden for Lakmal.

It's so vital to play a waiting game on such a pitch. That would make the bowlers desperate and anxious. Dhawan's loose shot — virtually throwing the bat at a moving ball, was a horrendous approach to the task. He inner-edged on to his stumps to give Lakmal his second wicket. Terrible shot, especially when Lanka have just 2 pacers in their line-up. Could have tried to see off the pacers.

FOUR! Too full and Pujara strides forward to drive it down the ground.

After the boundary, Gamage bowled two lovely deliveries. Beat Pujara's outside edge on two instances. Overall, this has been a solid response from Pujara. Four off the over.

Well, well, just when it was getting interesting the players are walking off. Bad light has stopped play. Dinesh Chandimal is having a talk with the umpire. Obviously, he wants the play to continue. But Kohli and Pujara are already on their way to the pavilion. It has started raining as well. Covers are back on.

Not a good idea for batsmen to come off now. Yes, it would break the Lankan bowlers rhythm. But Lanka have just 2 fast bowlers in their ranks and both have been going for a while now — 8.2 overs to be precise. They would have been off the firing line soon. Now they get a refresher. Light rains too now making a comeback.

Harsha Bhogle had tweeted it being pitch dark at 5:30last evening. It's not even 2:30 and umpires have stopped play. The Sri Lankan players high five each other as they have clearly dominated the 50-balls that have been bowled today. To make matters worse it has started to rain, the covers are back on and some fans reckon that there won't be more cricketing action as they begin to leave the stadium.

The biggest concern for India would be the dismissal of both openers within the first seven overs. A fresh pitch and some seam and swing movement accounted for both openers That's hardly a comforting thought ahead of the South African tour. Imagine if it had been Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn along with two fresh backup bowlers having a go at the batsmen rather than a 2-man Lanka medium pace attack! This innings is probably a taste of things to come!

It has stopped raining since the last 10 minutes but the covers are spread across the ground. Kettleborough, Llong and Chaudhary are involved in a discussion as others wait.

The two umpires walk towards the home and visiting team's dressing rooms, as ground staff remain standing on the ground. We might have an official word very soon.

Ground staff gradually peel off the covers for 27596th time in the day the centre cover stays on while there is no confirmation of when the play might restart. Genuine doubts if it will either.

The big screen here reads, "Match stopped due to rain," however there has been no rain in the last 20-25 mins. The play is certainly halted for poor light.

Personally doubt the light is going to permit any play after 4 or perhaps 4:15 so that's an hour from now.

Nobody really knows if we are going to have some cricket or not. Yes, the ground is stripped off all the covering it has had over it. The stumps are being placed, the crease is being painted but everything is taking place at snail's pace, as if asking the rain gods to finish it once for all.

Tea has been taken on Day 1 of the first Test, with the conditions at the Eden Gardens still looking very bleak at the moment. Whatever little play has taken place so far in the day has been dominated by Sri Lanka.

The digital scoreboard is up, Mathews is taking some slip catches he has been very eager to get on the field and which is a good sign for the Lankans.

Llong and Kettleborough come out stop mid way check on their light meter and hustle back now there is some urgency and yes we might have some action. Not quite sure if Virat and Pujara might be happy but the light is better than what it was 40 mins ago. Lakmal is limbering up, so is Gamage. They would want to have another crack and get at least one of the two Indian batsman's wicket. Nervy times!

Out come the batsmen, Lakmal has four balls remaining when the play was stopped. Here we go, AGAIN.

Play finally resumes at the centre, with Lakmal bowling the remainder of his fifth over out. A watchful Kohli decides to stay put at his crease in all the deliveries, as the pacer collects his fifth consecutive maiden.

Another maiden over as Gamage, going in with three slips and a gully in this over, decides to keep it outside off, with a tentative Pujara remaining defensive for the most part. No runs have been scored after the resumption of play.

Sixth maiden on the trot. Lakmal is on a roll. After dismissing Kohli, he brought one in and rapped Rahane on the pads. Sri Lanka appealed excitedly but the umpire wasn't interested. Replays show Rahane would've survived on umpire's call.

Dead silence at the Eden Gardens, save for a couple of noisy Sri Lankan fans. The Indian captain has got out for a duck! Brings two of India's premium batsmen in the middle. ​Lakmal is on fire!

This was the fifth duck for Virat Kohli in international cricket in 2017 - the most for an Indian captain in a calendar year. Kapil Dev also had five ducks as an Indian captain in international cricket in 1983.

Undoubtedly the conditions aren't favourable for batting but these two out in the middle have to be your best bets. They will relish this opportunity. These men feast on difficult times. These are the men you turn to when all is not hunky-dory and these 'Test specialists' get you out of the rut more often than not. Long time since Indians have been challenged in such a way and no one gave the visitors a chance.

Just when it seemed that Gamage was finding his rhythm, bad light has stopped play. The Sri Lankan players were trying to convince the umpires about the light, but by then Pujara and Rahane had walked off. The umpires have also asked the players to leave the field. The Sri Lankan camp is upset and understandably so.

The Sri Lankans don't want to leave the field and you cannot blame them for the kind of play that has unfolded before us. Nobody gave them a chance but here, just shy of 12 overs, they have the Indian captain and his two openers back in the hut.

The two umpires pause the game again and as soon as they deem the light is poor, off go Rahane and Pujara. Someone in the crowd shouts, 'Goodnight!' Well, he has had enough.

The light is not improving here and it is safe to assume it is not going illuminate amidst these dark, grey clouds. My guess is we are simply waiting for formalities.

Lone man Anil Chaudhary is still on the ground as we continue to lose light. The official word should be out soon.

Well, Llong and Kettleborough realise it's been a while since Chaudhary has been isolated so they come out to give him company. Finally he is offered a chair and the man gets to sit. But the fans are not sitting anymore. The sensible one make the move while others enjoy the lovely Eden Gardens and collect memories on their phones.

Since we have a break in play, Vaibhav decided to walk around the stadium and talk to a couple of fans about the frustrating day we're having.

The play has been called off. Despite the late start, the constant halts, this has been a lovely day of cricket. Almost 12 overs were bowled but all of them were fascinating. Suranga Lakmal is yet to concede a single run. Let that sink in. India end the day with 17 runs on board and three batsmen in the hut.

It's time to say good bye. Remember, all the days from tomorrow will start at 9 am, i.e half hour early. Do join us tomorrow with the hope that rain stays away.

The umpires have inspected the ground and there are some damp spots. Lunch has been taken. Next inspection at 12:10 pm.

The covers are off and the groundsmen are working hard to prepare the ground. Next inspection is at 1245.

So no Vijay. A bit hard on him considering he was out because of injury and not bad form. But Dhawan was in prime form too so the decision was always going to be difficult. India opt to play with five bowlers.

​Shanaka will hold the key for the visitors. Mathews at 4 will also instill confidence into the young side.

Preview: India would look to emulate their recent success against Sri Lanka and go into the forthcoming South Africa tour brimming with confidence when the Asian rivals meet in the first of the three-Test at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Not long ago in August, Sri Lanka were annihilated 9-0 across all formats in their own den by a ruthless India led by their aggressive captain Virat Kohli.

Since then, the men in blue have won limited overs series against Australia and New Zealand at home, while Sei Lanka — still in transition after the retirements of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara — triumphed 2-0 over Pakistan in Tests only to lose five One Day Internationals and three T20s against the same opposition.

For a start, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane will look to get back amongst runs.

While Kohli's last big score came way back in February against Bangladesh where he struck 204, Rahane has not got a hundred since his 188 against the Kiwis in Indore last year. Kohli has not got a half-century in his last five Test innings, and Rahane has been guilty of not converting his starts.

Both ace batters practised a lot of reverse and paddle sweeps at the nets in the build-up to the Test.

Kohli, who has been dismissed trying to drive on the front foot of late and playing away from his body, even got the handle of his bat trimmed during nets on Monday to rectify his drive.

Rahane, on the same day, was seen fine-tuning his reverse-sweep against chinaman Kuldeep Yadav square and fine off the wicket, a weapon the right-hander might use against veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath.

India have been aggressive against Herath, Sri Lanka's highest wicket-taker in the team, in recent past.

In the last two years, the 39-year old who has 405 scalps to his name, has averaged 53.61 against India, taking 13 wickets in four Tests and giving away 3.58 runs per over.

It goes without saying that Herath will be skipper Dinesh Chandimal's go-to man beside Angelo Mathews who is making a comeback. Out of the Pakistan series with a calf injury, the former skipper looked good for his 54 retired in the warm-up game against the Board President's XI.

Sri Lanka's bowling did not look good against a lowly Board President's side shorn of quality domestic players due to the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

They could only manage to take five wickets although Herath, who took 16 scalps in two Tests against Pakistan, was not bowled much.

In their batting, opener Dimuth Karunarate has been among runs in Pakistan (306 runs in 4 innings). Fellow opener Sadeera Samarawickrama, slated to replace Kaushal Silva who is not here, gave a good audition in the tour match with a strokeful 74 of just 77 balls.

Besides Silva, the Lankans are also without the services of promising batsman Kushal Mendis and seasoned pacer Nuwan Pradeep.

Coming back to India, with in-form all-rounder Hardik Pandya rested for this series it will be interesting to see who takes his place. Going by the nature of the pitch which is expected to be a sporting one, India could play five bowlers with three seamers in their ranks.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been in good form of late, could come into the picture alongside Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami. R Ashwin and Kuldeep are the likely two spinners, meaning Ravindra Jadeja might have to sit out.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.

With inputs from IANS