Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Cuttack: Hosts win by 93 runs

OUT ! Chahal fires a quick, flatter delivery along the leg side, and Tharanga ends up getting a faint edge while looking to guide it towards long-leg! Dhoni starts celebrating straightaway — you know the batsman's out when he does that! SL 39/2

Tharanga makes room for a cut off the first ball of Chahal's first over, and misses. He does get a boundary and a six off the next two deliveries, exhibiting some glorious strokeplay in his shots. Chahal however, gets rid of the dangerman off the penultimate ball, getting him caught behind, bringing Mathews to the crease. 10 runs and the important wicket of Tharanga off the over.

Bumrah introduced into the attack for the first time, bowling the last over of powerplay.

Bumrah introduced into the attack for the final over of powerplay, and keeps the batsmen tied up with a series of slower balls that Mathews takes time to get used to. Just one run off it, and an excellent start for the pacer.

Kuldeep Yadav brought into the attack for the seventh over, bowling from the Pavilion End.

Kuldeep brought into the attack for the seventh over, starting off with a couple of dots. Nervous moment for Perera when he tries coming back for a second, with Mathews sending him back almost instantly. "Bowler, bowler" screams Dhoni, anticipating slow effort by Mathews. Good work by Rohit at short fine off the final delivery, restricting Perera's sweep to a single. Five off the over, with the Indians choking Lanka's scoring chances up at this stage.

40 for 2 off the 6 powerplay overs. India were 50 for 1 at the same stage.

OUT ! Soft dismissal for Mathews, who pats the ball back to the leggie to gift Chahal his second wicket! The visitors are in a tight situation right now. SL 46/3

The dew on the field is helping the fielders when it comes to diving but definitely it's a concern for the bowlers. It's going to be tough for India to contain the Lankans. Spinners are key for the hosts in terms of taking wickets.

Indian spinners are rushing thorough their overs and getting wickets, too. What a bowler, Chahal has turned out to be! He got Tharanga first and now he has got the big fish in-form of Mathews.

Chahal returns to the attack for the eighth over, and removes Mathews off the second ball of the over, with the centurion from Mohali patting the ball back to the leg-spinner for a simple chance. Gunaratne walks out to the centre, finding himself in a bit of a pickle. Gets off the mark off the first ball with a single. Excellent over for Chahal, with just four runs and an important wicket coming off it.

In spite of being a short game, wickets are still the key

Kuldeep hands over the towel aftrer wiping the ball to begin his second over. Gunaratne bunts the first ball to long on for a single. Yadav floats the second ball, which is taken on the full by Kusal, who sweeps hard but only for only. Perera tries the reverse sweep–misses. Kuldeep finishes with a dot. Sri Lanka really need to kick on as they cannot leave it too late.

OUT! ! Chahal's bowled a wide on this occasion, but it is Dhoni's brilliance that gets Gunaratne stumped on this occasion! The Lankans are on the downward spiral right now! SL 55/4

Chahal continues from the Mahanadi End, and collects his third wicket at the start of the over — an ugly one at any rate — as Gunaratne getsa stumped off a wide. Appeal for lbw off the penultimate delivery, with the inside-edge saving new batsman Shanaka on this occasion. Three runs and a wicket off the over. The Indians clearly are on top at the halfway mark of the innings.

Sri Lanka's innings going to pieces. Gunaratne stumped down the leg side off Chahal. The leg spinner's third wicket in his third over. Lanka at 55 for 4 at the end of the 10th over. They need 124 in 10 overs. A run rate of over 12. They started at an asking rate of 9 runs per over. They've lost wickets and fallen in run rate.

OUT ! Now Kuldeep joins the party, as Shanaka miscues one down the ground to get caught by Pandya, who runs in from long-on. Sri Lanka lose half their side with just 58 on board.

Kuldeep bowls his third over, with spinners operating in tandem at the moment. Shanaka's vigil lasts just six deliveries, as he mistimes an attempted slog to get caught by Pandya near long-on, departing for just one. The game virtually over for the Lankans, unless the two Pereras at the crease pull off a miracle.

Well, looks like the Lankans are faltering in the chase. Yuzvendra Chahal is bowling a terrific spell for his team. The Cuttack crowd look pleased with how things went for now and as a bonus, they also got to see a Dhoni stumping.

OUT ! Another one bites the dust! Thisara steps out looking for a slog, misses the googly completely and meets his end thanks to the swift hands of Dhoni. Absolutely rash by the Lankan skipper! Chahal on a roll right now! SL 62/6

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the second Indian player to take two four-wicket hauls in T20Is after Ravichandran Ashwin.

MS Dhoni becomes the second wicket-keeper to effect 200 dismissals in T20 cricket after Kamran Akmal.

The Lankan captain gets stumped — which is the second such dismissal for Chahal from his four wickets so far in this innings — as he fails to read a googly while looking for a slog, with the Lankan batting going into the tail now. Six off the over along with the wicket of the skipper. Chahal signs off with figures of 4/23 .

OUT ! Another wicket for a spinner, and this time it's the last recognised batsman Kusal Perera who has to go, as he gets a massive top-edge while shuffling down the track looking for a slog. Simplest of catches for MSD! SL 70/7

Kuldeep into his final over. Kusal could've used the losing battle as an opportunity to get himself a respectable score. Instead ends up getting a thick bottom-edge that lands safely in Dhoni's gloves, ending his innings at the 19-run mark. Test field set for Chameera off the last ball, with two slips and a leg slip in place. Just a formality for the hosts now. Kuldeep ends with figures of 2/18.

Pandya brought back into the attack from the Mahanadi End, with the two spinners exhausting their quota.

This match as a contest is over. The two wrist spinners, who should have struggled with a wet ball, have made a mickey of the Lankan batsmen. Yuzvendra Chahal has four wickets and Kuldeep Yadav two. At 71 for 7 at the end of the 13th over Lanka are all but vanquished. The margin of defeat is set to be one of the highest in T20Is.

OUT ! Fine catch by Pandya! Dananjaya smacks the ball down the ground, connecting well on the occasion, but straight into the hands of Pandya. Reflex catch for the pacer. SL 76/8

Pandya brought back into the attack for the 14th over, with Chameera getting off the mark with a double off a mistimed slog towards the leg side. Pandya fires a high bouncer off the penultimate delivery that is called a wide. Dananjaya walks back to the dugout at the end of the over, smacking the ball straight into Pandya's hands for a reflex catch. Five runs and a wicket off it.

Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack from the Pavilion End. Vishwa Fernando the new batsman at the crease. Two slips in place for the tailenders.

FOUR ! Something to cheer about for the visitors now! Patted straight down the ground by Chameera off Bumrah! SL 80/8

FOUR ! Back-to-back fours for Chameera, as he has decided to throw caution to the wind now! Slices a full toss past backward point! SL 84/8

Swing and a miss for Chameera after an ambitious pull off the second ball of the over. He does get successive boundaries off the fourth and fifth deliveries of the over, giving the gloomy-looking Lankan camp something to cheer about. Retains the strike with a single off the last ball.

OUT ! Chameera's entertaining cameo comes to an end just when the tailender was looking his fourth boundary! Flicks the full delivery towards deep square-leg, where Rahul latches on to the low chance. SL 85/9

OUT ! Pradeep chips straight to point, bringing Sri Lanka's misery to an end as they crash to a 93-run loss to concede the series lead to the hosts! SL 87 all out.

Pandya into his final over now. Appeal for lbw off the first ball, though there was an inside-edge on this occasion. Swing and a miss off the next ball. The frustration leads him to throw his wicket away, as he holes out to Rahul off the next delivery to depart for 12. Nuwan Pradeep is the last man to walk out, and he pushes the first ball through the covers for a double. His innings lasts just two balls, as he chips the next ball to Unadkat at point to depart for a run-a-ball 2, as Sri Lanka crash to a 93-run loss at Cuttack to concede the series lead!

Outstanding bowling performance by India. Apologies from yours truly for predicting this will be a run fest. I overestimated Sri Lanka's chances. But credit where it's due. Indian bowlers, especially the spinners did a brilliant job considering the conditions.

Sri Lanka captain, Thisara Perera: Yeah, in these conditions, bowling first was the right decision. Their batters did well and their spinners bowled really well in these conditions. We can chase 180 if we get a good start. Really disappointed with our batting line-up.

Rohit Sharma, India captain: I said at the toss, toss will not be important. We expected dew to be there for whole 40 overs. I didn't think it was much easier to bat later on, I thought the conditions were the same. It was a great move, KL Rahul especially to start at the top. He batted magnificently. We felt he was hitting the ball really well. Great finish by MS and Manish Pandey. Manish didn't get much game time, (but) to come out and bat like that was brilliant. No 4 really paid off (for MSD). He's someone who's played so many games for us. Making him bat at No 4 is ideal, and that allows Manish or Dinesh to finish the game off. He (MSD) came out and batted freely. We were not sure what will be the ideal score here, so I thought 180 was a great effort. (On Kuldeep and Chahal) They've always been our wicket-taking option, and they come out and deliver. No words can describe what they have been doing for us for the last few months. Jaydev bowling upfront and taking that crucial wicket. Very happy with the bowling unit. I hope they go from strength to strength.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the Man of the Match for his brilliant figures of 4/23 from four overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Man of the Match): When we started bowling, I was confused for the first few balls. I got into good rhythm with Tharanga's wicket. I was mixing googlies and leg spinners. It was slow and bouncing, so I was just varying the pace.

That's it from us in the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka, with the hosts romping to a massive 93-run win — their biggest in the shortest format of the game — to gain the 1-0 series lead. The action now moves to the cricket-crazy city of Indore, where we hope Thisara Perera's men put up a better fight. For now, it's me Amit signing off, bidding you all goodnight on behalf of my colleagues Devdutt and Anish as well as our contributors Vedam and Umang.

Preview: India will aim to continue their supremacy over Sri Lanka when they face off in the opener of the three-match T20 International series at the Barabati Stadium here on Wednesday.

Fresh from a 2-1 win in the ODI series, a new-look India will once again be led by Rohit Sharma, even as regular skipper Virat Kohli and some other regulars have been rested for the challenging South Africa tour later this month.

India enjoy a 7-4 record against the Islanders in the shortest format but do not have happy memories of the solitary T20I at the venue.

The men-in-blue had folded up for 92 in their six-wicket loss to South Africa in 2015 as crowd trouble brought infamy to the venue.

Going into Wednesday's tie, Rohit will have a new opening partner in Lokesh Rahul with Shikhar Dhawan being rested for the rubber.

Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will need to guide the inexperienced middle order comprising rookies Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Manish Pandey while Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Hardik Pandya can provide stability to the lower order.

The bowling department will be spearheaded by death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah, who will have Saurashtra left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, Hyderabad's Mohammad Siraj and two first-timers in Washington Sundar and Basil Thampi for company.

Besides the pacers, the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to deliver.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have lost five T20Is on the trot, starting from the match against Bangladesh in April.

For the visitors, Upul Tharanga was in imperious form during his 95 in the third ODI and he would be the key along with former skipper Angelo Mathews.

The islanders would also hope that stumper Niroshan Dickwella strikes form to give some stability to the middle order which comprises the likes of Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Thisara Perera.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Dusmantha Chameera.

With inputs from IANS