Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Visitors win by 7 wickets

Not the first time Bumrah's bowled a no ball at a crucial stage. He did so against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final and they went on to win. This time his no ball reprieved Upul Tharanga.

Bumrah to Tharanga. Starts off with a wide. Follows it up with another peach of a delivery. Angling away from the batsman. That was not too far from the outside edge. Pokes at the next one. Misses again. Leaves the next ball go to the 'keeper. The fourth ball is wide. Tharanga stays fixed to the crease and cuts. NO run. Straight to backward point. Bumrah gets his radar wrong again. Finally, Tharanga edges one to the gully. Karthik accepts it gleefully. But wait, the umpires want to check for a no ball. Bumrah has a poor reputation to overstep. And as if on cue, replays show that he had indeed overstepped. This is turning out to be a chronic problem for him. Poor cricket. Tharanga stays. Free hit! An adding salt to injury, Tharanga inside edges it to the fence. Six runs from that over.

OUT! Thirimanne chops on. The umpires check for no ball again. Touch and go. Bhuvi's foot is not too far away from overstepping. Would be disaster if another wicket is cancelled due to overstepping. Adjudged out in the end. But not great discipline from the Indian pacers.

The floodlights, in the meantime, have been activated at the HPCA Stadium.

He then doesn’t join the celebrations when Thirimanne chops on to his stumps off Bhuvi’s bowling. India though, have got the kind of start that they needed to defend such a low total.

Bumrah’s tryst with no balls continues in this game, as a catch at gully gets nullified due to him overstepping. Memories come flooding as a result.

Bhuvneshwar to Thirimanne. The first ball produces a wicket as Thirimanne plays on to his stumps. He was cramped for room on that occasion. Was that another no ball. Replays inconclusive. The view was blocked. Further replays suggest that Bhuvi had some part of his foot behind the crease. Bhuvi does get his wicket. Angelo Mathews comes in. Wicket-maiden.

Bhuvi gets away with a near no ball. The third umpire could not get a clear shot of the incident and left it to the field umpire to decide. He declared the batsman out. India really have to work on their propensity to deliver no balls at crucial stages. In the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan Bumrah 'got' opener Fakhar Zaman when he was on 3. The no ball saved him. He went on to make a match-winning century.

Bumrah to Tharanga. One run off the first three balls. Mathews beaten on two consecutive deliveries. Nothing shots really, both of them. Three slips in place. The last ball is defended. Only a run from that over.

FOUR! Tharanga gets width from Bhuvi and cuts for a boundary. All had-eye coordination and no feet again.

FOUR! Tharanga chips one over mid on and the ball runs away to the boundary. Well-timed that. Runs suddenly have started to flow.

Jasprit Bumrah has delivered 15 no balls in his ODI career which is the most by any bowler since his ODI debut.

Bhuvneshwar to Tharanga. Four off the first ball. And again. The second boundary is an extraordinary shot. A little chip and the ball carries a long distance. Mathews cut in half off the last ball. Eleven runs taken off that over.

FOUR! Free hit. Another inside edge and another boundary. Desperate dive by Dhoni to no avail.

Bumrah to Tharanga. The gangling Bumrah disturbs the furniture, but not at the end he would have wanted to. Disturbs the stumps at the non-striker's end. No ball called. Free hit. Bowls an yorker and Tharanga inside edges it to the boundary. No chance for MSD. A single off the third ball. Three slips for Mathews. Mathews gets off the mark off his 11th ball, and then Mathews collects a boundary off the last ball. Fine extra-cover drive. the fieldsman gives up the chase.

FOUR! Tharanga leans into a drive. Played that good length ball from Pandya on the up and finds the gap at extra cover.

FOUR! Pandya sprays the ball on the leg side, which runs away to the fence, beating MSD's dive. Five wides. India leaking runs.

Hardik Pandya into the attack now. Three slips lie in wait. A single to third man off the third ball. Then a hat-trick of boundaries. Two sublime extra-cover drives and then a wild delivery on the legs, which beats the 'keeper to the fence. Five wides. India slowly being batted out of the game. 14 runs from that over, no less.

Bhuvneshwar to Mathews. A single to start with. Tharanga plays and misses, and Mathews plays and misses too. But what is good for the Lankans is that they are weathering the storm, and when they get chances to pick up runs, they are pouncing on them. Tharanga gets an edge off the last ball, but it's short of the slip cordon. The rub of the green is going Lanka's way too.

OUT! Tharanga edges and Dhawan juggles at first slip, but holds on.

The ball is coming on easy. Not doing as much as it was earlier when India batted. In fact the pitch has quickened to the extent that Tharanga has played a few wonderful drives on the rise, something that was impossible for all batsmen at the start of the match. India's total looks inadequate at this stage. Lanka need around 50 runs for the win

Pandya continues. Starts with a wide and then a pull to the fence from Tharanga. He is now one short of his fifty. Pandya seems to have left his bowling form at home. But Tharanga won't have the fifty this time. Edges a good length ball from Pandya to the 'keeper. Was drawn into the shot. But Dhawan almost dropped that catch at first slip. Hard hands from him. This has been an error-strewn day for India. That's not something you see too often these days. A wicket nevertheless and Niroshan Dickwella comes in. Six runs and a wicket in that over.

Hardik Pandya has the last laugh but Upul Tharanga played his part today. It will be vital for India to take at least two more wickets quickly to make a comeback in the match.

FOUR! Dickwella picks a length ball up and fetches a boundary at wide long on. SL are moving resolutely to the target.

Meanwhile, we are getting reports that Bumrah's grandfather has passed away. Sad news!

Bhuvneshwar to Dickwella. Has the batsman hopping and beats him with a ball that rises sharply and moves away. Good carry to MSD. Dickwella gets a boundary, going over the in-field towards wide long-on. Two runs off the last ball. Six runs from that over.

FOUR! Fantastic on-drive from Mathews. It is now only a matter of time before the match is wrapped up.

Pandya continues. Mathews being watchful. No runs off the first four balls. Digs the next ball which is full out to mid off. Still no run. Some runs off the last ball, though. Four off them. Played with a straight bat to the long on fence. SL batsmen looking extremely assured. Drinks taken at the end of that over.

FOUR! Short-pitched from Bumrah and Mathews rolls his hands over the pull. Boundary to square leg.

FOUR! Mathews waits on the back foot and drives with disdain. Right from the middle of the bat.

Bumrah replaces Bhuvi. Another cutter. Beats the outside edge of Dickwella's bat. Squared up on the next ball. Single. Then two fours for Mathews. The first one pulled to square leg and the next driven with authority through cover. Nine runs from that over.

FOUR! Dickwella cuts and gets an inside edge. French cut to the boundary.

Sri Lanka's experience is coming good. Like Tharanga who played and missed often, yet hit some lovely boundaries, Mathews too has come up with a mixed bag. But they are taking a toll of the bad balls and that is telling on the Indian team. Lanka are three-quarters of the way to the target and are looking in total control of this match

Pandya to Dickwella. Almost a return catch to the bowler off the first ball. Just out of reach of Pandya's outstretched hands. A spanking drive off the fourth ball, but straight to the fielder. Bit cramped for room on the next balls. Sri Lanka in cruise control. Another French cut boundary would have the Indians hopping mad. How many such streaky fours have the Lankans got in this innings? Innumerable. That was a whisker away from the off pole. But as the saying goes, the Lankans would take the runs whichever way they come.

Bumrah to Mathews. The flood lights are on now. Did you expect the match to get over before the lights came on? You must have! Meanwhile the camera captures India head coach Ravi Shastri and fielding coach R Sridhar - who has a uncanny resemblance to Dhoni - deep in conversation. How they gee up their wards after such a performance would be crucial. And almost immediately a terrible fielding effort in the deep. Lazy attempt from Bhuvi. Doesn't bend down on time. Four for Mathews. Four runs from that over.

Bhuvneshwar to Dickwella. The left-hander gets a boundary off the third ball. India really going through the motions now. Five runs from that over. 100 up for the Lankans. Only 13 to win. In how many balls? You don't ask!

FOUR! Dickwella goes over the top and gets a boundary at backward point.

FOUR! Dickwella has had enough. He wants to go home early. Goes over the top again, this time over wide long on.

Pandya to Dickwella. Four. Four. He wants this match finished in a hurry. Five to win. Pandya comes back to beat Dickwella outside off. Then bowls a wide. Indiscipline! Nine runs from that over. Sri Lanka a boundary hit away from a massive victory.

FOUR! Mathews pulls out a fantastic off-drive and that is game, set and match for Sri Lanka.

But let's agree on one thing -- Perera read the pitch well when we opted to bowl, though the initial opinion among the experts was win the toss and bat first.

The series becomes interesting now. India will have to win the next two matches to prevent a home series loss after a long, long time. But rest assured, India will came back strongly. They were on the back foot, losing the first match in their last series, against New Zealand, but then turned it around. Can't rule such a comeback out here as well.

Bhuvneshwar to Mathews. Left alone. Gives the charge. Wild swing. Misses. The third ball is wide. One run less to get. Mathews then prods forward and off-drives past the fielder. Game over. Sri Lanka decimate India by 7 wickets . Sri Lanka proving in this tour that they are no more the meek set of individuals who got hammered in their own backyard by the same opposition a few months back.

This is Sri Lanka's first ODI win after losing 12 consecutive ODIs and this is also Sri Lanka's first ODI win in India after losing last six ODIs.

It's all over for India in the first ODI. Sri Lanka made the best of the toss, bowled well to dismiss India for 112 and then batted their way to a commendable win. Dickwella and Mathews stepped on the gas at the right time to take the team past the finishing line. Disappointing start to the series by India. Their batsmen and bowlers were outsmarted. Only MS Dhoni stood out in testing conditions. Others just crumbled.

If anything, this Sri Lankan win has made the series a lot more exciting. Looking forward to India’s reply at Mohali.

It was a promising start for the Indians as they got the early wicket. But they leaked too many extras and boundaries to allow the game to slip out of their hands.

The end came quicker than expected, as Sri Lanka romp their way to a seven-wicket win and the 1-0 series lead.

Suranga Lakmal adjuged the Man of the Match for 4/13 off his 10 overs. Broke India's back really.

Rohit Sharma: We have 2 matches to go. We were not up to the mark. We didn't have enough runs on the board. Had we got 70-80 runs more we would have had a match in our hands. We as a team want to thrive on these conditions. Not everyday will we get flat pitches. It is an eye-opener for us. We want to regroup and come up with a better batting performance. Dhoni has done it for so many years. Not surprised the way he batted. There was still something in the pitch when we were bowling, but 112 was just not going to be enough. Not such a great experience (as India captaincy debut), nobody wants to be on the losing side.

Thisara Perera: 200 percent credit to bowlers. They were disciplined, bowled the right lengths and areas. They did everything (right) for the team. It was an unplayable wicket. We did not expect this. Suranga Lakmal is a good fast bowler, he is doing a god job in ODIs also. Upul (Tharanga) gave us a good start. He is one of our best openers.

Lakmal says he has worked hard for the past few years and his fitness had been quite good over the last few days.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and surprise, surprise! They have elected to bowl. Perera says it looks like a good batting track and they want to chase. Rohit says it is a good toss to lose.

Shreyas Iyer to bat at number three. But it still remains to be seen who will bat two down: Manish or Dinesh? India have also opted for two wrist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Perera to Dhoni. MSD starts with a four. Tries to go big off the next ball too, but is caught at long off. The lone ranger falls and with that India fold up for a paltry 112 , defeat staring them in the face. But one has to give credit to Dhoni. It could have been much worse for India had he not fired. Symbolic that he was the last man to fall. He was the one standing between the Lankans and India for much of the innings.

But let's agree on one thing -- Perera read the pitch well when we opted to bowl, though the initial opinion among the experts was win the toss and bat first.

The series becomes interesting now. India will have to win the next two matches to prevent a home series loss after a long, long time. But rest assured, India will came back strongly. They were on the back foot, losing the first match in their last series, against New Zealand, but then turned it around. Can't rule such a comeback out here as well.

Bhuvneshwar to Mathews. Left alone. Gives the charge. Wild swing. Misses. The third ball is wide. One run less to get. Mathews then prods forward and off-drives past the fielder. Game over. Sri Lanka decimate India by 7 wickets . Sri Lanka proving in this tour that they are no more the meek set of individuals who got hammered in their own backyard by the same opposition a few months back.

Suranga Lakmal adjuged the Man of the Match for 4/13 off his 10 overs. Broke India's back really.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Bhuvneshwar to Mathews. Left alone. Gives the charge. Wild swing. Misses. The third ball is wide. One run less to get. Mathews then prods forward and off-drives. Off-drives well, past the fielder. Game over. Sri Lanka decimate India by 7 wickets. Sri Lanka proving in this tour that they are no more the meek set of individuals who got hammered in their own backyard by the same opposition a few months back. The series becomes interesting now. India will have to win the next two matches to prevent a home series loss after a long, long time. But rest assured, India will came back strongly. They were on the back foot, losing the first match in their last series, against New Zealand, but then turned it around. Can't rule such a comeback out here as well. But let's agree on one thing -- Perera read the pitch well when we opted to bowl, though the initial opinion among the experts was win the toss and bat first.

Preview: India will aim to extend their dominance sans regular skipper Virat Kohli when they face Sri Lanka in the opener of the three-match One-day International rubber at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Kohli had asked for a break ahead of the challenging tour to South Africa later this month and, in his absence, vice-captain Rohit Sharma will take over the reins of the Men in Blue.

With predictions of widespread rain and snow threatening the opener, the toss could play a crucial role in the outcome of the tie.

Having won five straight bilateral series apart from reaching the Champions Trophy final, a 3-0 win will put India atop the ICC ODI rankings, overtaking South Africa.

The last time India faced Sri Lanka in one-dayers, it swept aside the island nation 5-0.

Going into the contest, the Sri Lankans will need to deal with a formidable batting line-up comprising Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Kedar Jadhav will, however, be missing the match due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced by Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sunder in the side.

While the opening slot seems locked with Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan at the top, Rahane is likely to get a chance at No 3 with Kohli given a much-needed rest.

However, if Dhawan, who was down with viral fever on Friday, pulls out, then Rahane could be seen opening the innings.

It will be a sweet headache for the team management to choose between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, with Jadhav missing out.

All-rounder Pandya will continue to be a vital cog in India's wheel as he completes what has been an exceptional year in international cricket for him.

The bowling department will be led by the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah while Pandya will provide the services of the third seamer. It will be interesting to see if newcomer Siddharth Kaul is included in the playing XI at the HPCA Stadium, which is expected to aid swing bowling.

With the conditions favouring the seamers, it looks very likely that India could go in with one specialist wrist spinner between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav despite having an extra finger-spin option in Axar Patel.

On the other hand, fresh from a great fightback which saw them drawing the third Test in Delhi, the Sri Lankans will expect their senior players, Angelo Mathews and Upul Tharanga to lead the way.

For the islanders, the return of Kusal Perera and Asela Gunaratne after recovering from injuries will bolster their middle order.

The tourists will also bank on young batsman Dhananjaya de Silva, who scored a fighting century in the third Test that helped his side force a draw in Delhi.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

With inputs from IANS.