OUT ! Remarkable turnaround by the Indians! De Kock gets rapped on his front pad off the very first delivery that he faces, and the umpire doesn't take long in ruling that out. This has been a poor series for the South African keeper-batsman all the way, as he ends it with a golden duck ! SA 145/5 De Kock lbw Bumrah 0(1)

This game has more twists than any thriller you will see. The sun comes out, the pitch rediscovers its fangs and the wickets start to tumble

After 64 overs,South Africa 146/5 ( Dean Elgar 68 , Vernon Philander 1) Bumrah strikes off the very first ball of the over, as de Kock departs for a golden duck to finish what was a disappointing series for him. Philander walks out to bat, and gets pinged on his glove off the second delivery that he faces. Takes a single off the last delivery to get off the mark.

Inswinger and De Kock is gone... India turning this. Pitch doing a lot more definitely. Too much left to do for lower order now.

After 65 overs,South Africa 149/5 ( Dean Elgar 68 , Vernon Philander 4) Philander punches the ball through square off the second delivery of the over, and would have got a boundary for it had the outfield been a little faster, settling for a double in the end. Collects a single off the fifth ball to hand the strike back to Elgar. Three off the over.

Thriller in Jo’burg...India in the driver’s seat. Fought hard to get there. #SAvIND

After 66 overs,South Africa 151/5 ( Dean Elgar 69 , Vernon Philander 5) Philander suffers another blow, and once again on the glove, off the second delivery of the over. Vern glances the ball towards the leg side off the fourth delivery of the over to collect a single, bringing up the 150 for the South Africans. Risky single collected off the last delivery by Elgar after pushing the ball towards cover. Two off the over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought back into the attack in the 67th over, replacing Ishant from the Golf Course End.

What an immense effort this has been from Elgar. Not the prettiest innings you'll see, but so much grit and resilience. Holds the key to the result. #SAvIND

After 67 overs,South Africa 153/5 ( Dean Elgar 70 , Vernon Philander 6) The ball travels anxiously close to Elgar's outside edge off the first delivery of the over, with a fielder faintly appealing for a catch. There was some deviation on the ball, and that might be due to late movement. Elgar and Philander collect singles off the third and fourth deliveries. Kohli decides to review an unsuccessful caught-behind appeal against Elgar, even though stand-in keeper Karthik wasn't sure of it, and India end up losing a review with snicko showing nothing. Pujara goaded Kohli to go for the review on the occasion. Two off the over.

Change from both ends now. Shami bowls from the Corlett Drive End.

FOUR ! First boundary for Philander, who punches a back-of-length delivery from Shami towards the extra-cover fence! SA 157/5

BOWLED EM! Shami strikes for the second time in the innings! Philander misjudges the length of the delivery, and didn't quite get in line of the delivery to execute the pull, and ends up chopping it onto his stumps! End of Philander's cameo! SA 157/6 Philander b Shami 10(18)

So Philander decides he cannot stay at the wicket, inside edge and clatter.... Goner! India with another to step towards the finish line... Loud Saturday crowd at the Bull Ring enjoying every moment of it.

BOWLED EM ! What a spell this is turning out to be for Shami! Second wicket in four deliveries! Fires this one into the batsman at fuller length, with the ball nipping in late on the occasion, and Phehlukwayo gets an inside-edge, with the ball deflecting off his foot onto the stumps! The Indians are on fire right now! SA 157/7 Phehlukwayo b Shami 0(3)

After 68 overs,South Africa 157/7 ( Dean Elgar 70 , ) Philander collects his first boundary of the innings with a punch towards the extra-cover fence! Two balls later, he chops the ball onto his off stump while looking for a pull, failing to get in line of the delivery while misdjudging the length at the same time. Phehlukwayo walks out to bat, and lasts just three deliveries, with his dismissal being quite similar to that of Philander's as he ends up getting an inside-edge, with the ball hitting the stumps after deflecting off his foot. Four runs and two wickets off a fiery Shami over!

Phehlukwayo gone too... played on... Shami doing his magic again in the second innings... stunning reversal this!

OUT ! Collapse on! Rabada edges straight into the hands of Pujara at first slip! First wicket for Bhuvneshwar! SA 160/8 Rabada c Pujara b Bhuvneshwar 0(3)

After 69 overs,South Africa 160/8 ( Dean Elgar 73 , ) Elgar collects a double off the second delivery of the over, guiding the ball through cover-point to collect a couple of runs. Gets a single next ball to bring Rabada — who was handy with the bat in the first innings — on strike for the first time in the innings. South Africa are eight down at the end of the over, as Rabada nicks a sharp delivery outside off to Pujara in the slips, resulting in the first wicket of the innings for Bhuvneshwar! Three runs and a wicket off the over, with the Indians steamrolling their way to a memorable win now.

No idea what the Indian bowlers had at tea time. But whatever it is, could I please get some of it? I'm exhausted from just watching! #SAvIND

BOWLED EM ! Four wickets for Shami now! Castles Morkel with a yorker! Morkel departs for a golden duck. What a spell this has been for the Bengal pacer, collecting three wickets after returning to the attack in the 68th over! SA 161/9 Morkel b Shami 0(1)

After 70 overs,South Africa 161/9 ( Dean Elgar 74 , Lungi Ngidi 0) Elgar guides the ball towards fine-leg off the fourth delivery of the over, bringing Morkel on strike for the first time in this innings. And Morkel lasts just one delivery, as Shami removes him with a yorker to collect his fourth wicket. Ngidi is the last man in, and survives the last ball of the over.

Indian pacers have taken 49 wickets in this Test series which is the most that they have taken in a Test series in South Africa.

This is the first time that Indian pacers have taken 50 wickets in a series of three or fewer Tests.

After 71 overs,South Africa 162/9 ( Dean Elgar 75 , Lungi Ngidi 0) Bhuvneshwar beats Elgar's edge completely off the fourth delivery of the over. Elgar sets off for a risky single off the fifth, with Ishant nearly running him out at the non-striker's end. Ngidi survives the last ball of the over. Just one off the over.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have taken 14 wickets each in this series - the joint third most by an Indian pacer in a Test series in South Africa.

FOUR ! Ngidi smacks the ball down the ground for a four! Listen to the Wanderers crowd cheer for that shot! Something for the tailender to savour! SA 167/9

After 72 overs,South Africa 167/9 ( Dean Elgar 76 , Lungi Ngidi 4) Shami with another shot at completing a five-for. After facing four deliveries, Elgar sets off for the non-striker's end off the fifth delivery, with Ngidi nearly getting run-out at the opposite end. Pandya, running in from point, actually takes his time in aiming at the stumps, and would've got Ngidi out had he hit the stumps. Ngidi finally gets off the mark with a drive down the ground that sends the ball all the way to the straight boundary. Five off the over.

What an over that... some good bowling, some showboating from Pandya, missed run out chance (again!) and cracker shot to end it from Ngidi!!

FOUR ! Elgar opens the face of his bat, and guides the ball through the slips to collect his ninth boundary! SA 171/9

SIX ! Elgar has decided to go all out now! Slogs the ball towards the midwicket fence off the last ball of the 73rd over! SA 177/9

After 73 overs,South Africa 177/9 ( Dean Elgar 86 , Lungi Ngidi 4) Elgar decides to change tactics this over. Ditches his plan of collecting singles towards the end of the over — instead collects a four and a six off it to move towards what will be a century to remember. The last shot draws a massive roar from the crowd. It might all be over for the Proteas in this match, but Elgar doesn't want this to end before he gets to the three-figure mark.

Just starting to wonder if Elgar is making a go for it. 10 runs off that last over!

OUT ! Ngidi is the last man to be dismissed, and Shami has his five-wicket haul as INDIA WIN THE THIRD TEST BY 63 RUNS ! The Indians appeal for a caught-behind, and Kohli opts for the review straightaway. Big spike on snicko confirms the end of the match. Kohli signs off with a dab and some exaggerated emotions! SA 177 all out Ngidi c Karthik b Shami 4(6)

After 73.3 overs,South Africa 177/10 ( Dean Elgar 86 , ) Elgar's four and a six off the previous over leave Ngidi to face Shami in the latter's 13th over, with Shami completing a memorable five-wicket haul by getting the tail-ender caught behind off the third delivery of the over. Not that the umpire gives it out straightaway — with Kohli successfully overturning it by going for the review. India maintain their unbeaten run at the Wanderers by notching up their second win at the venue. Spare a thought for Elgar, who carried his bat throughout the innings to remain unbeaten on 86. Shami, on the other hand, once again shines in the second innings of a match, and is now a serious contender for the 'Man of the Match' award.

This is the first time that India have won the last Test of the series after losing the Test series away from home.

Mohammed Shami becomes the fifth Indian pacer to take a five-for in Tests in South Africa after Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, S Sreesanth and Jasprit Bumrah.

There's a strong case to be made for this being the greatest session in India's cricket history. What a comeback from 124-1. Thoroughly deserved victory. Though any celebrations should be tinged with regret over how they messed up the Centurion Test. #SAvIND

Congratulations India. This is really special .One of our finest ever overseas victory. Enjoy the moment. I am sure this will happen more often now

Shami special today. India's bowlers shone through series picking up all 60 https://t.co/ZVQriIyyRY this Test batsmen came good too which made difference

What a win for India... Shami with his best figures in Test cricket and his 3rd five wicket haul... 10 wickets going to the pacers, all 20 in fact to the four full-timers... first time an all-pace attack has done the trick for India on foreign soil. Some turnaround after losing in Cape Town and Centurion... not a dead rubber at all!

Lots to learn for India from this Test series... batsmen need to show more patience, the team selection needs to be consistent and on the money if the chopping/changing is to continue... and they need to arrive early and prepare well before an overseas series... just cannot wing it. Most importantly though, India know they have the bowling to win matches overseas. Just need the batsmen to back it up. South Africa take series 2-1, but India did play like No 1 Test team.

Virat Kohli (India captain) : Lovely. We required some character to play on a pitch that was difficult to play on. Batting first was something that didnt go down with a lot of people, but we knew the pitch would get more difficult. Hats off to everyone for showing character even after losing the series. When wickets go down in pressure situations, its very difficult to get back. Bowlers are the biggest positive to come out of this series. If the batsmen step up, we will do well away from home as well. Even the lower-order showed character. This win feels great. You need your bowlers to be confident to win Test matches. If the batsmen step up, I'm sure we'll do away from home.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the Man of the Match. He scored 63 runs and took four wickets. Bhuvneshwar: I am happy. Whenever I get a chance, I try to do well. It came off at the right moment. I enjoy batting when it comes to Tests. I tried to stay for as much as possible and runs came.

Vernon Philander (Man of the Series) : Pity we couldn't win this one, but I'm happy with my performances. Couldn't step up in this match, but a series win, we'll take it. India stepped up in this game, and they deserved to win it.

Faf du Plessis, South Africa captain: I think India outplayed us in this Test. We didn't take our chances. We were just sloppy. From bowling point of view, we weren't consistent. India were the better team. It was a surprise how the surface played this morning. Elgar and Hashim had a great partnership together. We were disappointed to lose the match. If you asked me 2-1 before the series, I would have taken it. India are a fantastic side. We are the deserved series winners and I am very proud of my team.

This is the first time that 120 wickets have been fallen in a three Test series.

Pitch report: There is a massive cloud cover and the ball will swing wildly, which adds to the complexities of the batsmen. (Points out the cracks which were troubling the batsmen yesterday) We had really really good grass covering on Day 1, and some cracks. As the Test match has progressed, the divots have gotten wider, and the grass cover has helped that happen, says Shaun Pollock.

FOUR ! Elgar stretches his arms, and gets a thick edge off the toe-end of his bat that sends the ball flying over gully! And that completes the fifty-stand between Elgar and Amla! The pair have consumed 124 deliveries so far. SA 56/1

FOUR ! What a way for Elgar to bring up the 100-partnership with Amla ! Pulls a short delivery from Pandya to bring up the milestone! The duo have consumed 240 deliveries so far to bring up the century stand. SA 106/1

FIFTY for Hashim Amla ! His second in this match, and his 38th overall in Tests! Gets to the milestone with a double in the 52nd over, taking 134 deliveries to get there. SA 123/1

OUT ! Ishant's return to the attack finally helps India break this partnership! Amla flicks one straight to Pandya at midwicket! End of a terrific innings by Amla! Standing ovation for Hash as he walks back to the pavilion — the only batsman to have scored more than 100 runs in this Test . SA 124/2

OUT ! The tide suddenly seems to be turning in India's favour! De Villiers gets a thick top edge off a back-of-length delivery that lobs the ball over to Rahane at gully! Huge wicket for the Indians with another five minutes to go for tea. SA 130/3

BOWLED EM! The wickets are starting to tumble now! Du Plessis once again gets his off-stump rattled, this time with a sharp inswinger that stays a tad low! SA 144/4

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3 at Johannesburg, latest update: Elgar's four and a six off the previous over leave Ngidi to face Shami in the latter's 13th over, with Shami completing a memorable five-wicket haul by getting the tail-ender caught behind off the third delivery of the over. Not that the umpire gives it out straightaway — with Kohli successfully overturning it by going for the review. India maintain their unbeaten run at the Wanderers by notching up their second win at the venue. Spare a thought for Elgar, who carried his bat throughout the innings to remain unbeaten on 86. Shami, on the other hand, once again shines in the second innings of a match, and is now a serious contender for the 'Man of the Match' award.

Day 3 Report: South Africa reached 17/1 after play was called off with the condition of the pitch being discussed on the third day on Friday here after India set-up a target of 241 for the hosts to win the third and final Test.

Due to the odd and uneven bounce, play was called off as both the captains, India's Virat Kohli and South Africa's Faf du Plessis discussed the issue with match referee Andy Pyrcroft with close to 30 minutes left on the day's play at the New Wanderers Stadium.

The field umpires discussed the issue more than five times during the day, even during the Indian innings of 247 all out, with cracks appearing on the surface. On a few occasions the ball apparently kept low.

The umpires, however, discussed the matter with much more seriousness when South African left-arm opening batsman Dean Elgar (11 batting) was struck on the helmet by a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. But it was a short delivery and climbed up to an usual height. But some of the back of length deliveries got odd bounce and struck on the bodies of the visiting and home batsmen.

It will be up to the match officials whether to continue playing on the pitch or call off the match terming the pitch 'dangerous'.

Hashim Amla (2 batting) and Elgar were at the pitch for the hosts, who lost the opening wicket of Aiden Markram (4) who edged a bouncer from Mohammed Shami behind.

Earlier in the day, India put up a gutsy show with the bat before being bowled out for 247. Ajinkya Rahane (48), Virat Kohli (41) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (33) were the key contributors for India, who have already lost the first two matches.

South African pacers Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets each.

Resuming the day at 49/1, India had a torrid start, losing Lokesh Rahul (16) and Cheteshwar Pujara (1) early to be reduced to 57/3.

Rahul failed to add to his overnight score as he chased an away-moving ball from paceman Vernon Philander, only managing an edge which landed in the hands of Faf du Plessis at second slip.

Pujara (1) too fell soon, edging a good length delivery from pacer Morne Morkel to du Plessis.

Kohli then joined hands with overnight batsman Murali Vijay (25) as the pair looked to weather the storm on a lively wicket.

Kohli, at the personal score of four, gave a difficult chance for the hosts to pick up the fourth wicket. He flicked Morkel straight into the hands of short leg fielder Aiden Markram, who was not quick enough to pouch it.

Later, Kohli showed his quality, playing with a straight bat and not fearing to go for the drives.

Vijay, at the other end, was resolute, backing his defensive technique to the hilt.

It seemed that the partnership between Vijay and Kohli will see off the morning session. But Vijay saw his stumps dismantled by a yorker from Kagiso Rabada as India reached 100 for four at lunch.

Rahane, who was dropped in the initial two Tests raising questions on the Indian team selection, shone bright in the second session, while Kohli perished for 41.

Rabada produced a back of length delivery which ended up hitting Kohli's off stump.

Hardik Pandya (4) had himself to blame for a poor shot selection off a length delivery which ended back into the safe arms of Rabada, as India lost their sixth wicket for 148.

Rahane then forged a crucial 55-run stand with Bhuvneshwar for the seventh wicket to take India beyond the 200-run mark.

Mumbaikar Rahane played aggressive cricket, scoring briskly to put the hosts under pressure. He hit six fours out of the 68 deliveries he faced.

Rahane, also got a lucky escape in the 60th over when a catch was put down by Andile Phehlukwayo off a delivery from Rabada.

However, the partnership was ended by Rahane' soft dismissal. The right-hander flicked Morkel, only managing an edge to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

Among the other tail-enders, Mohammed Shami scored a crucial 27 as India were bowled out for 247

With inputs from IANS