After 78 overs,India 240/9 ( Ishant Sharma 0 , Jasprit Bumrah 0) Bhuvneshwar's vigil comes to an end off the second delivery of Morkel's 20th over, with the lanky pacer's round-the-wicket angle succeeding in getting the batsman caught-behind off a short delivery. Bumrah, who bats with an FSL, catching cover as well as a spread-out slip cordon in place, gets hit on the shoulder off the third delivery that he faces. Tight over for Morkel, getting a wicket-maiden.

FOUR ! Ishant makes room for himself, and smacks the ball off an overpitched Ngidi delivery through the covers! IND 244/9

After 79 overs,India 247/9 ( Ishant Sharma 7 , Jasprit Bumrah 0) Ishant decides to take charge after the dismissal of Bhuvneshwar, making room for himself and smashing the ball through the covers for a four. Gets a thick leading edge that flies over the covers, allowing Ishant to come back for a second run. Seven off the over.

After 80 overs,India 247/9 ( Ishant Sharma 7 , Jasprit Bumrah 0) Morkel from round the wicket to Ishant with a short-leg in place — all too familiar a sight in this series. Ishant smacks the ball down the ground off the penultimate delivery, but gets blocked by the mid off fielder. Back-to-back maidens for Morkel. Meanwhile, 80 overs are up, and the second new ball will be available now.

The South Africans take the second new ball straightaway after the end of the 80th over. Philander replaces Ngidi from the Golf Course End.

OUT ! The Indian innings comes to an end, with Bumrah the last man dismissed ! Tries going big on this occasion, but gets a thick edge off the toe-end that lobs the ball over to mid on, where Rabada takes a safe reverse-cup catch. End of what was a brave response by the Indian batsmen on a treacherous pitch in the second innings. IND 247 all out Bumrah c Rabada b Philander 0(7)

The highest target successfully chased by South Africa against an Asian team in the fourth innings of a Test in South Africa is 226 which they chased it against Sri Lanka at Centurion in 1998.

After 80.1 overs,India 247/10 ( Ishant Sharma 7 , ) The second new ball, which is taken right after the 80th over and is handed to Philander, is used for just one delivery as Bumrah gets a thick bottom-edge while trying to collect a six for himself, resulting in an easy catch for Rabada at mid on. India's innings comes to an end, and South Africa will be chasing a challenging 241-run target.

241 the target for South Africa... on a minefield (understatement) pitch. If I were Virat, I would hand the ball to Bhuvi from one end (of course!) and Bumrah from the other end and tell him to hit that sharp length...

There have been only two instances when teams have successfully chased down 215-plus runs against India. Australia at Perth in 1977 West Indies at Delhi in 1987

Out walk Markram and Elgar at the start of South Africa's second innings, with Bhuvneshwar set to start for India from the Corlett Drive End.

FOUR ! What a start for Makram and South Africa, as the right-handed opener clips an inswinger pitched around full length towards the leg side for a four off the very first delivery! SA 4/0

After 1 overs,South Africa 4/0 ( Aiden Markram 4 , Dean Elgar 0) Bhuvneshwar starts off for the Indians in South Africa's second innings, and is greeted with a clip toards the square leg boundary off Markram's bat off the very first delivery. Makram remains defensive off the remainder of the over.

OUT ! Shami draws first blood for the Indians! This one kicks up higher than usual for Markram, squaring the right-hander up. Markram should've left that alone, but instead, pokes at it tentatively, and edges it to the keeper. SA 5/1 Markram c Patel b Shami 4(7)

After 2 overs,South Africa 5/1 ( Dean Elgar 1 , ) Shami bowls from the other end, and starts off with a short delivery outside leg that Parthiv has to stretch his arms to. The pacer though draws first blood for the hosts off the last delivery of the over, getting the ball to kick up higher than usual and getting his outside edge. One run and a wicket off it.

Mohammed Shami in this series: Wickets in team's first innings - 3 Wickets in team's second innings - 8

After 3 overs,South Africa 6/1 ( Dean Elgar 2 , Hashim Amla 0) Hashim Amla walks out to bat, but is standing at the non-striker's end as Bhuvneshwar bowls to Elgar. The southpaw opener suffers a nasty blow on his top hand, one that looks quite painful requiring the batsman immediate attention from the team physio. Elgar sets off for a single off the penultimate delivery of the over. Just one off the over.

One down... 9 to go... And Elgar gets hit... Gavaskar has just told me that the match shouldn't be abandoned. "Indian batsmen should be commended for making 240 on this pitch", he said.

After 4 overs,South Africa 6/1 ( Dean Elgar 2 , Hashim Amla 0) Another hostile over from Shami, with Elgar on strike. Maiden for the Bengal pacer, who changes angle to over the wicket for the last ball of the over. Faint appeal for caught behind off the final delivery, though the bowler himself isn't interested, knowing there was no contact with bat. Maiden for Shami.

After 5 overs,South Africa 8/1 ( Dean Elgar 2 , Hashim Amla 2) Amla on strike in this over. Collects a couple of runs after guiding the ball towards the third man region off the second delivery. Gets hit on the glove two balls later, but recovers from the blow almost immediately. Two off the over.

After 6 overs,South Africa 9/1 ( Dean Elgar 3 , Hashim Amla 2) Shami into his third over, and gives away just one off it. Elgar, who falls to the ground after getting hit off the third delivery, guides the ball towards the leg side off the penultimate ball of the over, collecting a single.

After 7 overs,South Africa 10/1 ( Dean Elgar 4 , Hashim Amla 2) Just one run off Bhuvneshwar's fourth over. Elgar guides the ball towards fine-leg off the fourth delivery of the over to collect a single. Both batsmen taking their sweet time to get runs on the board now.

FOUR ! First boundary for the South Africans since the first delivery of the innings. Elgar rode on the bounce on this occasion, and hooked it towards the square-leg fence. SA 14/1

After 8 overs,South Africa 15/1 ( Dean Elgar 9 , Hashim Amla 2) Five runs off Shami's fourth over, with Elgar tackling a short one off the fourth delivery to hook it towards the square-leg fence for his first boundary. Takes a single off the next ball to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Time for a bowling change, and it is time for Jasprit Bumrah, the star from the first South African innings, to operate from the Golf Course End.

Elgar needs attention from the physio once again, this time after he suffers a nasty hit on his helmet grille, with the ball somehow not making its way to the batsman's face. The umpires are having a chat with the match referee now.

Well the players are starting to walk off the field now, with the umpires, having had a conference with the match referee Pycroft and Kohli, deciding that the situation is starting to get too dangerous for batsmen now. Kohli's visibly not happy with the decision, and storms off to the pavilion.

After 8.3 overs,South Africa 17/1 ( Dean Elgar 11 , Hashim Amla 2) Bumrah gets the ball in the ninth over of the innings. Elgar cops a blow on his left shoulder after the ball kicks up higher than usual, and deviates a lot more. The southpaw collects a double off the second delivery, guiding the ball towards the leg side. BAM! Elgar gets smacked on his helmet grille off a short delivery. Elgar's startled with that bounce, and needs medical attention immediately. The umpires have a chat between themselves, then with match referee Andy Pycroft, before calling the players off the field.

The last time play was called off due to an unplayable pitch in the whites was in Jamaica, 1998 during a Test between West Indies and England.

Short ball hits Elgar... Let me be very clear... that didn't explode off the pitch. It was a short ball that Elgar misjudged and got hit. While he should go off and get checked for concussion for that nasty hit... there is no way this game should be stopped because of that last ball. It was a short ball, not exploding off length. Match referee has been on ground and players have gone off. Virat and Ravi Shastri don't look happy. And they have every right not to be.

South African journalists of the opinion that it was indeed a short ball and nothing else, and Elgar didn't play it properly. Unnecessary drama this!

Meanwhile, the two captains are having a meeting with the match officials, as the game hits the pause button thanks to the dangers of the pitch.

Sunil Gavaskar on air is of the opinion that the pitch had no role to play in that particular delivery. He mentions that it was a short ball which Dean Elgar failed to play properly. Had it exploded off a length or the pitch then it should've been rightly called off.

Meanwhile, there's a drizzle at the Wanderers right now. The covers are being brought out at the moment. Don't see play happening any further on the third day.

Covers come on and because there's a light drizzle. Nothing more. Official word still awaited on state of the game. Play looks over for the day though.

STUMPS on Day 3 . The umpires decide no further play can take place. Meanwhile, the match's fate hangs in balance right now. South Africa need another 224 to win, but might not have to resume their chase at all, if the match officials decide enough is enough.

Official word from the Indian camp.... Play called off for the day. No further news on state of the match.

All concerns of the conditions of the pitch aside, the day certainly belonged to the Indians, with special focus on Ajinkya Rahane and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. As dangerous as the pitch was, the Indian batsmen defied all odds (aided with a couple of slip-ups from the South Africans) to go within touching distance of the 250-run mark. India skipper Virat Kohli too deserves praise for scoring nearly a 100 runs from the two innings on a pitch like this where some of the very best would struggle to even adjust to the testing conditions. However, the umpires decided the batsmen have had enough once Elgar cops a nasty hit on his helmet grille, after a series of blows on his body. The fate of the match hangs in balance, but that hardly take any credit away from the Indians, and they thoroughly deserve to win this game, if the powers-that-be decide to give the green signal for play to commence tomorrow.

India will feel hard done by if this match is abandoned because they braved it out there. Justice for them would be to award the match to them if play is called off. Far pressurised the curator to make a spicy pitch, but it has backfired on him

And not only with his batting @imVkohli has also won hearts by not questioning the pitch or conditions. This is brilliant from him.

Sunil Subramaniam, India team manager: The umpires are the final decision makers. Play was called off because of that delivery to Elgar. I can tell you about my team, India are willing to play.

Ajinkya Rahane: Wicket was challenging. Wicket was similar for both the teams. Vijay scored 25 runs. Our openers played well When me and Bhuvi were batting, we were not thinking about the wicket. This is the wicket they prepared. It is completely similar for both the teams. We knew we will get wickets like this. We knew we had to be prepared.

I trust that tomorrow morning the Wanderers Test resumes. If one side could bat on this pitch so can the other. The umpires must not funk it nor should the match referee.

Rahane in PC: We didn't ask them to prepare this wicket. They prepared it. We want to play on this. Rest decision is with umpires and match referee. #SAvInd #INDvSA

While what happened to Elgar was unfortunate, the track hasn't done anything different from what it did all day.

If SA save match because of pitch (which is the same in which India batted), they still lose face. Play and there's a chance to win

Pitch report: The cracks are here and they are getting wider by the day. It is going to be plenty more assistance for the pacers. We are seeing guys getting beaten, getting beaten on the outside edge on a number of occasions. Expect more of the movement and also, uneven bounce. (Points at a good length area outside off) This area is going to be crucial, the bowlers have to pitch here to be successful. I would've used a heavy roller but surprisingly India have opted for a light roller. I don't think that is a great idea, says Shaun Pollock while inspecting the pitch.

OUT ! Rahul doesn't last long on the second day, getting a thick edge to du Plessis in the slips while tentatively pushing a length delivery that moves away outside off. Philander gets the early breakthrough on the third day. IND 51/2

OUT ! Pujara ends an average tour on a disappointing note! Morkel angles a length delivery into Pujara, who edges to du Plessis in the slips! Second catch for the SA captain, as the Proteas attack get exactly the kind of start that they were looking for on Day 3. IND 57/3

BOWLED EM ! KG strikes barely a minute before lunch! Fires a yorker that Vijay fails to block — getting an inside-edge that deflects off his pad before crashing onto his stumps. And that's LUNCH on Day 3. IND 100/4

BOWLED EM ! Rabada nets the big fish, getting rid of the set Indian captain with an inswinger that jags back into the captain after pitching along good length, and clips the top of the off stump! Took a ripper to get rid of Kohli nine short of his fifty. IND 134/5

OUT ! Tame dismissal for Pandya as he pushes the ball back to Rabada to get caught-and-bowled for 4. Has been a disappointing run with the bat for Pandya since his 93 at Cape Town, and he ends the Test series on a disappointing note. Meanwhile, the umpire walks up to Rabada for a chat as the bowler threw the ball towards the striker's end after completing the catch. India 148/6

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Rahane and Bhuvneshwar off 70 deliveries — a brilliant, counter-attacking stand that has taken the momentum away from the Proteas, and has put India in a position of control now. IND 198/6

OUT ! Rahane's resistance finally comes to an end, and he falls short of a magical half-century by just two runs! He's strangled along the leg side by Morkel this time, and gets an unmistakable edge while looking for a flick. Third shout for caught-behind going down leg after tea, and finally one that's successful. IND 203/7

OUT ! Shami swings his bat yet again, but doesn't quite middle the ball on this occasion, and ends up holing out to AB de Villiers at deep square-leg! An underbowled finally ends the 35-run eighth wicket stand. IND 238/8

OUT ! Bhuvneshwar has to head back to the pavilion now, but he has done his job. Gets an outside edge while looking to fend a rising delivery from Morkel, coming in from round the wicket. Hushed celebrations among the Proteas, as India lose their ninth wicket. IND 240/9

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3 at Johannesburg, latest update: Five runs off Shami's fourth over, with Elgar tackling a short one off the fourth delivery to hook it towards the square-leg fence for his first boundary. Takes a single off the next ball to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Day 2 report: Wickets tumbled and batsmen were struck on the fingers and body as South Africa and India battled for supremacy on the second day of the third and final Test on Thursday.

Hashim Amla's 61 enabled South Africa to squeeze into a seven-run first innings lead before India nudged ahead again by reaching 49 for one at the close, an overall lead of 42 at Wanderers Stadium.

Batsmen faced extreme difficulties on a pitch criticised by two former South African and Indian captains, Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar, who are commentating on the match for TV.

Pointing to cracks and indentations on a good length, with graphics showing extravagant movement and unpredictable bounce, Pollock said: "If you've got deliveries behaving like this on day two of a Test match it can't be judged a good surface."

Gavaskar said the pitch was "totally in favour of bowlers".

India, trying to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series, could feel reasonably satisfied with their efforts towards the close of play.

Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was promoted to open the batting and the little left-hander batted brightly to score 16 off 15 balls before he was caught at gully off Vernon Philander from an inside edge which looped off his thigh pad.

Regular opener Lokesh Rahul joined Murali Vijay and saw India through to the close.

With the South African bowlers proving surprisingly erratic, both Vijay and Rahul were able to put some loose deliveries away.

Amla battled for four hours and faced 121 balls in making the highest score of the match. Bowlers Kagiso Rabada (30) and Philander (35) were the only South Africans to reach double figures in a total of 194.

Amla survived two reviews for leg before wicket, being saved by the "umpire's call" provision on both occasions, and took some painful blows, including one in the ribs and another on his hand.

India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah (five for 54) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (three for 44), never allowed the batsmen to settle, with the ball deviating disconcertingly off the pitch at times.

Amla adapted his technique, shuffling across his stumps to counter the movement the bowlers were getting on the pitch -- the conditions gave credence to Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara?s assertion on Wednesday that his side's total of 187 was a good one.

Nightwatchman Rabada batted with discipline, some luck and occasional class and shared a third wicket partnership of 64 which held up the Indian bowlers until Rabada was caught at gully off Ishant Sharma six minutes before lunch.

There were several hold-ups while batsmen were treated after being struck, mainly on the fingers. Two bowlers, Philander and Morne Morkel, both suffered blows on their right hands.

With inputs from AFP