The bowlers have brought India back into this match and have given the more celebrated batsmen another opportunity to deliver a match-changing performance

While the lead that the South Africans got for themselves might have been a slender one, it will surely pump their bowlers up psychologically as the fearsome quarter prepare to pepper the Indian batsmen with a fresh set of thunderbolts. Vijay and Rahul have been faltering all the way in the tour so far, and they will look to make amends in this innings as India look to set a competitive target for the Proteas. Mind you, a competitive score on this track could very well be anything above 150.

34 catches have been taken by wicket-keepers in this series which is the most in a series of three or fewer Tests. The previous record was of 32 (India v Sri Lanka Test series played in India, 1985)

Interesting move. Murali Vijay has walked out with Parthiv Patel and not KL Rahul. Vernon Philander to begin for South Africa.

Indian media manager says KL Rahul is fine.... and why you need to know this? Parthiv Patel is opening the innings here. Left-right combination for India. Strategy!

Once again, the bowlers have kept India in the game. The batsmen have a final chance to redeem themselves on a really difficult wicket.

After 1 overs,India 0/0 ( Murali Vijay 0 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0) Philander starts off the proceedings from the Gold Course End, with around 45 minutes left in the day's play. And the pacer, who struck a lively 35 in the South African innings, starts off with a maiden. Meanwhile, Patel's opening alongside Vijay today. The keeper-batsman had earlier been promoted at Centurion during the second innings.

Kagiso Rabada to operate with the new ball from the other end. If the Indians pulled off a surprise by sending Patel ahead of Rahul, then the Proteas decided to pull off a trick of their own.

Parthiv Patel's batting average of 62.25 in Test cricket as an opener is the highest among all the wicket-keepers who have opened atleast five times in the whites.

FOUR ! Patel opens the account for the hosts, albeit off an ugly shot. Gets a thick edge near the handle of his bat, and this one flies over Amla's outstretched right hand. IND 4/0

After 2 overs,India 4/0 ( Murali Vijay 0 , Parthiv Patel (W) 4) Patel gets the Indians off the mark with a thick edge that comes off the top half of his bat, sending the ball over the slip cordon and away to the third man fence. Four off the over.

Virat said possibility of anything happening is very good.... so this is classified under that. Patel's flying edge over slips means India have reduced deficit to 3. Rahul padded up, sitting in dugouts.

After 3 overs,India 4/0 ( Murali Vijay 0 , Parthiv Patel (W) 4) Successive maidens for Philander at the start of India's second innings, as Vijay remains cautiously rooted at his crease while tackling the tricky deliveries. The Tamil Nadu opener is yet to get off the mark after 12 deliveries.

FOUR ! Patel guides the ball towards the fine-leg boundary at the start of the fourth over to put India in the lead! IND 8/0

After 4 overs,India 9/0 ( Murali Vijay 0 , Parthiv Patel (W) 9) Patel guides the ball towards the fine-leg fence at the start of the over to collect his second boundary, and more importantly, get the visitors in the lead. Collects a single off the fourth delivery to bring Vijay back on the strike, with his partner yet to get off the mark at the end of the over.

FOUR ! Make that three boundaries for Patel now, as he flicks the ball towards the backward square-leg fence off the penultimate delivery of the fifth over. IND 17/0

OUT ! Philander draws first blood for the Proteas, and gets rid of the dangerous-looking Patel, who gets a thick inside-edge that deflects the ball off his pad, with Markram pulling off a superb dive at gully to complete the catch! IND 17/1 Patel c Markram b Philander 16(15)

After 5 overs,India 17/1 ( Murali Vijay 1 , ) Quick single collected by Patel at the start of the fifth over, dabbing the ball towards extra cover. Vijay finally gets off the mark after guiding the ball towards the leg side for a single, taking 15 deliveries to do so. Thick edge off Patel's bat, a la his South African counterpart, and this one flies wide of gully to give the keeper-batsman a couple of runs. Patel gets his third boundary with a flick towards the backward square-leg fence off the fifth, before getting caught by Markram at gully off the last delivery to depart for a quickfire 16. Eight runs and a wicket off the over.

Parthiv is gone... inside edge on pad balloons up and caught at gully. 16 off 15 balls... Take it as a bonus. Lead by 10.

After 6 overs,India 19/1 ( Murali Vijay 2 , Lokesh Rahul 1) KL Rahul walks out to bat after Patel's dismissal, contrary to the assumption that he would be batting in the middle order. Vijay and Rahul exchange a couple of nervy singles at the start of the over, taking the same risk that resulted in a few run-outs earlier in the series. Two off the over.

After 7 overs,India 21/1 ( Murali Vijay 2 , Lokesh Rahul 3) Thick outside edge off Rahul's bat at the start of the over that runs past gully, allowing the batsman a couple of runs. Rahul opts to remain defensive off the remaining deliveries of the over, with two coming off it.

Critical 40 mins of play coming up. India can't afford to lose another. If South Africa get a couple, could be decisive.

FOUR ! Rabada fired this one full outside off, with Rahul steering this one through cover to collect his first boundary. IND 28/1

After 8 overs,India 28/1 ( Murali Vijay 5 , Lokesh Rahul 7) Leading edge off Vijay's bat at the start of the over sends the ball running away towards cover, allowing the batsman a couple of runs. Couple of sharp bouncers follow, with Vijay opting to leave them alone. Outside edge narrowly beaten off the fourth, with the ball moving away a tad outside off. Vijay drives the ball through wide of mid off, but de Villiers' agility allows all but a single to the batsman. Boundary to end the over, with Rahul steering a full delivery outside off towards cover. Seven off the over.

After 9 overs,India 29/1 ( Murali Vijay 6 , Lokesh Rahul 7) Inside-edge off Vijay's bat off the first delivery of the over, and would've been a chance had there been a short-leg positioned. Vijay sets off for a single nevertheless. Dots off the remaining deliveries of the over, with just one coming off it.

After 10 overs,India 29/1 ( Murali Vijay 6 , Lokesh Rahul 7) The ball shoots up to the shoulders of Vijay after pitching along good length off the fourth delivery of the over. The pitch seems to be becoming more treacherous with each passing session. Appeal for lbw off the last delivery of the over, though the bowler himself isn't too interested. Maiden for Rabada.

Morkel introduced into the attack from the Golf Course End in the 11th over of the innings. Replaces Philander. Du Plessis decides to bring in a short-leg.

After 11 overs,India 31/1 ( Murali Vijay 6 , Lokesh Rahul 9) Rahul flicks the ball towards the square-leg fence, where Ngidi pulls off a fine piece of fielding to save a couple of runs for the Proteas. The TV umpire has a look at it, and is happy with the fielder's effort. Two off the over.

After 12 overs,India 32/1 ( Murali Vijay 7 , Lokesh Rahul 9) Just one run collected off Rabada's sixth over, with Vijay nudging the ball towards the off-side for a single off the third delivery of the over.

FOUR ! Edged off Vijay's bat, but goes through the gap between third slip and gully! IND 36/1

Lot more patience from Vijay and Rahul here. Partnership only 19 but they are setting a base here. India need these two to close out this session.

After 13 overs,India 38/1 ( Murali Vijay 13 , Lokesh Rahul 9) Vijay gets a thick edge that runs away between third slip and gully and away to the third man fence. The Tamil Nadu opener punches the ball through extra-cover off the fourth delivery, collecting a couple of runs on the occasion. Six off the over.

Lungisani Ngidi brought into the attack in the 14th over of the Indian innings, with Rabada being taken off the attack after a six-over spell.

After 14 overs,India 39/1 ( Murali Vijay 13 , Lokesh Rahul 10) Tight over from Ngidi in his first over of the innings, giving away just one run off it — which is collected by Rahul off the fourth delivery. Appeal for lbw off the last delivery against Vijay, though the umpire isn't very interested in that one.

The highest target successfully chased at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg is 310 which Australia did against South Africa in 2011. However, here that score seems impossible for India to score. India need to get around 200-220 runs to make themselves favourites in this match.

After 15 overs,India 40/1 ( Murali Vijay 13 , Lokesh Rahul 11) Rahul guides the ball towards the leg side at the start of the over, collecting only a single on the occasion. That is the only run that is scored off the over. Meanwhile, we have the sun playing hide-and-seek at Jo'burg at the moment.

FOUR ! Elegant from Rahul! Drives a full delivery from Ngidi down the ground! IND 44/1

After 16 overs,India 45/1 ( Murali Vijay 13 , Lokesh Rahul 16) Ngidi pitches the ball up off his second delivery in his second over, which Rahul smacks down the ground off a well-timed drive. Rahul sets off for a single off the penultimate delivery of the over, with a mild collision between AB and Elgar on the opposite side of the throw from midwicket causing a momentary concern. Five off the over.

Some partnership this... finally the Indian 'openers' have come to the party... albeit they haven't opened the innings. Technicality aside, Rahul-Vijay have been very watchful. This is the kind of top-order partnerships that win you Test matches. Still... they need to close this session out.

After 17 overs,India 49/1 ( Murali Vijay 13 , Lokesh Rahul 16) Morkel bowls what turns out to be the last over of Day 2, with four runs coming off it — all of them being scored off the third delivery after the ball brushes past Rahul's leg before running away to the fine-leg fence. Ends what has been another quality day's cricket. And that's STUMPS on Day 2 .

India lead by 42 runs. Nine wickets standing. Look at it whichever way you want, they have got their noses ahead at the moment. Just ahead!

Probably one of the rare days that India have ended the day with their nose ahead and Virat Kohli must thank Bhuvneshwar Kumara and Jasprit Bumrah for that. They were stupendous in the final two sessions and skittled South Africa out for 194. The seven-run deficit was wiped off by Parthiv Patel and then the dependable duo of Murali Vijay and KL Rahul guided India to safety. All in all, the visiting camp would be pleased with the proceedings. But a lot of work still remains. The word is anything under 150 would be South Africa's territory. India would want anything over 175-185 to feel confident. A gripping day awaits us tomorrow. Do join us tomorrow for all the action. For now though, it is time to say good bye.

Report, Day 1: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara hit half-centuries for India but South Africa's fast bowlers dominated the first day of the third and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday.

India were bowled out for 187 despite contrasting innings of 54 by Kohli and 50 by Pujara.

South Africa were six for one at the close.

Kohli and Pujara put on 84 for the third wicket but there were no other major partnerships. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 30 batting at number eight, was the only other Indian to reach double figures.

South Africa picked a five-pronged pace attack and the Indian batsmen were under pressure all day on a pitch which offered pace and sideways movement.

All five bowlers took wickets. Kagiso Rabada took three for 39, while Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Andile Phehlukwayo took two apiece. Lungi Ngidi only took one wicket but it was the key one of Kohli, who was caught at third slip by AB de Villiers.

Kohli won the toss and decided to bat on a hard, well-grassed pitch in cool, overcast conditions.

As in the first two Tests, Kohli was batting early in the innings after both openers were dismissed inside the first nine overs.

While Pujara played a dogged, defensive innings, Kohli attacked when the bowlers strayed in line or length.

Pujara took 54 balls to score his first runs and battled for 261 minutes and 179 balls, hitting eight boundaries, before he was caught behind off the medium-paced Andile Phehlukwayo.

Two dropped catches and a wicket overturned because of a no-ball hampered South Africa on a day when the bowlers were able to extract considerable sideways movement off the pitch.

Kohli, who made his runs off 106 balls with nine fours, was the beneficiary of both dropped catches. He was put down when he had 11 by Philander off Rabada and on 32 by De Villiers at third slip off Morkel.

De Villiers made amends when he held a sharp chance off Lungi Ngidi to end Kohli?s innings ? but South Africa?s star batsman did not field after tea while receiving ice treatment on a bruised right middle finger suffered when he held the catch.

Philander took the first wicket when he had Lokesh Rahul caught behind and bowled a remarkable first spell of one for one in eight overs. He was later denied a second wicket when Ajinkya Rahane, on three, edged him to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, only to get a reprieve when replFast bowlers dominate first dayys showed he had over-stepped the bowling crease.

Rahane made only six more runs before he was leg before wicket to Morkel shortly before tea.

Pujara faced 31 balls without scoring a run in Philander's first spell and was beaten several times as well as surviving an unsuccessful review for a leg before wicket decision which showed the ball hitting the bails in the ?umpire?s call? zone.

South Africa suffered an early blow when Aiden Markram edged an outswinger from Kumar to wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel in the third over.

Both teams selected all-seam attacks, with no spinner in either team.

"There is good grass cover but the surface is nice and hard. If we bat first and bat well it?s an advantage," Kohli said at the toss.

"We played some really good cricket at this ground last time and we are looking to correct the mistakes we made in the first two games."

With inputs from AFP