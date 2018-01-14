After 39 overs,India 113/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 53 , Rohit Sharma 4) Maharaj continues from the other end. Kohli drives the first ball through extra-cover for a single. Rohit cuts the fifth delivery wide of Amla at backward point, playing it late and getting off the mark in the process. Five off the over.

After 40 overs,India 114/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 54 , Rohit Sharma 4) Kohli hooks a short ball from Rabada off the second delivery, with a fumble by Morkel at mid-on. Rohit remains defensive for the remainder of the over, with just one run coming off a tight Rabada over.

After 41 overs,India 115/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 55 , Rohit Sharma 4) Kohli drives the first ball of the over wide of mid-off, but gets only a single after Rohit refuses to return to the non-striker's end. Rohit remains defensive off the remaining deliveries of the over, with just one coming off it.

Rohit Sharma in South Africa... against SA (because he has played a World T20 here)... Avg. 18.50 in 16 innings across all formats. Only 2 fifties. Take out that half-century in 2007 World T20, Rohit in SA... Avg. 14.92 in 15 innings across all formats... one T20 half-century in 2010. Next highest... 25.

After 42 overs,India 118/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 56 , Rohit Sharma 4) Kohli withdraws from a single after guiding the ball towards backward point off the second delivery. The skipper ducks to a bouncer off the next. Animated appeal for lbw by Rabada off the fourth ball, with Kohli setting off for a couple of leg-byes nevertheless. Height might have been a factor, but the hosts decide against reviewing it in the end. Hawkeye shows the ball would've gone over the stumps. Three off the over.

After 43 overs,India 121/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 61 , Rohit Sharma 4) Kohli tries setting off for a quick single after dabbing the ball towards cover, but is greeted with a loud "NOOOO" from Rohit at the other end. Late cut off Kohli's bat off the next ball that allows the skipper to collect three, with Amla pulling the ball back inside at third man. Three off the over.

After 44 overs,India 124/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 64 , Rohit Sharma 4) Kohli drives the second delivery through cover, and comes back for a second, with Rohit responding slightly late to the second and nearly getting himself run-out at the non-striker's. Kohli guides the fourth delivery towards the leg side for a single. Three off the over.

FOUR ! Rohit's showing some intent here! Shuffles down the pitch, and smacks the ball over mid-on for a one-bounce four! IND 129/3

After 45 overs,India 129/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 65 , Rohit Sharma 8) The Indian skipper drives the second delivery of Maharaj's 12th over down the ground for a single. Rohit shuffles down the track, and smacks the ball down the ground off the last ball to collect his second boundary. Five off the over.

OUT ! Rabada gets the ball to angle into Rohit sharply, and raps above the knee roll on the front pad in front of the off-stump. Rohit tries reviewing it, and it goes against him as the decision is umpire's call, with India retaining their review. IND 132/3 Rohit lbw Rabada 10(27)

After 46 overs,India 132/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 66 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0) Kohli drives the second delivery on the up through cover point, and continues his chatter with Rabada once at the other side of the pitch. Rohit pulls the fourth delivery towards the leg side for a couple of runs, but is trapped leg-before off the next ball. Tries reviewing it in vain, as the ball is showing to be clipping the top of middle, resulting in umpire's call. Out walks Parthiv Patel, with the Indians once again in a precarious situation. Three runs and a wicket off the over.

After 47 overs,India 135/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 68 , Parthiv Patel (W) 1) Kohli dribbles the second delivery of the over down the ground for a single, scoring steadily even as he is not quite getting the support that he needs from the other end. Patel gets off the mark by swatting a full toss down the ground off the fourth delivery. Three collected off the over, with Kohli retaining strike for the next.

After 48 overs,India 136/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 69 , Parthiv Patel (W) 1) Kohli goes for a drive off the second ball of the over, collecting a single off it. The rest of the over is all about Patel trying to adjust to Rabada's lengths. Just one off it.

After 49 overs,India 139/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 71 , Parthiv Patel (W) 2) Kohli moves to 70 with a single off the first ball of the over, guiding it down the ground. Patel follows suit three deliveries later. Three off the over, with Maharaj having a slip, an FSL and a short mid-on in place for the keeper-batsman.

Appeal for lbw by Ngidi off the first ball of his new spell, and Faf decides to review it. Kohli the batsman in question. Turns out, Kohli got a bit of an inside-edge, and he also comes back for a third run in the process.

After 50 overs,India 146/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 75 , Parthiv Patel (W) 5) Ngidi returns to the attack, with skipper du Plessis giving him two slips to operate with. Loud appeal for lbw against Kohli off the first ball, and the South Africans review it once Kohli comes back for a third. Turns out the skipper got a bit of an inside-edge, and is saved as a result. Patel runs the third delivery towards deep square-leg for a couple of runs. The ball moves dangerously close to Kohli's outside edge off the penultimate delivery. The Indian captain keeps the strike with a single off the last ball, with seven coming off this over.

Wicket-keeper batsmen's overall batting average in South Africa in the last five years in Tests: South Africa - 56.60 Visiting teams - 22.92 Can Parthiv Patel change the pattern with an useful knock here?

After 51 overs,India 149/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 76 , Parthiv Patel (W) 7) Kohli runs the first ball of the over down the ground for a single. Couple of runs for Patel off the second ball after guiding it towards the leg side, and remains defensive for the remainder of the over, with three coming off it.

Kagiso Rabada holds the record of having best bowling match figures at Centurion in Tests. He took 13 wickets against England in 2016. He certainly looked ominous today.

If only Faf du Plessis had paid attention to what the square leg umpire was signalling, SA could have saved a review on Virat there. But Faf was convinced, and why not, for it was the prize wicket... India have made a mess of their splendid chance in this Test. They needed to overhaul this first innings' total... looks bleak at the moment.

After 52 overs,India 150/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 77 , Parthiv Patel (W) 7) Kohli collects a single at the start of the over, running the ball towards third man to bring up the 150 for the tourists. Patel tries slashing hard off the third delivery, and misses. Snorter from the debutant next ball, one that sails over Patel's head. Just one off the over.

No visiting captain has scored a century against South Africa at Centurion in Tests. The highest score by a visiting captain at Centurion in Tests is 90 made by MS Dhoni in 2010. Can Virat Kohli become the first visiting captain to do it in this Test?

FOUR ! First boundary for Patel, as he gets a thick outside-edge that carries wide of Ngidi at backward point, and runs away to the rope. IND 155/4

After 53 overs,India 159/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 78 , Parthiv Patel (W) 15) Maharaj into his 13th consecutive over after tea. Kohli nudges the ball down square-leg for a single at the start of the over. Patel collects two boundaries off the over — one off an outside-edge that carries away to third man, while coming down the track off the last ball to smack it over midwicket. Nine off the over.

That wicket was coming... what a second spell from Lungi Ngidi, following on that brilliant first spell... what a find for South Africa... their pace bowling cupboard is overflowing... his first Test wicket cheered loudly by his home crowd... India, well, in trouble... 164/5.

After 54 overs,India 165/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 79 , Hardik Pandya 1) Kohli collects a single off a 146 kmph bolt from Ngidi at the start of his over. Patel smacks the ball through the covers off the next ball. Ngidi though, makes him his maiden wicket in Tests as the keeper-batsman gets a thick edge that comfortably carries to de Kock. Six runs and a wicket off the over, as Pandya walks out to bat with the tourists in trouble right now.

After 55 overs,India 169/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 79 , Hardik Pandya 5) Pandya waits for three deliveries, before hammering the fourth ball towards the midwicket fence to collect his first boundary — attitude written all over that shot. Four off the over.

After 56 overs,India 170/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 80 , Hardik Pandya 5) Ngidi bowls with three slips and a gully in this over. Kohli guides the first ball towards the off side for a single, the only run scored off this over as Pandya opts to remain defensive for the remainder of this over. The two are crucial to India's chances of getting close to SA's score, and the last thing they need right now is another wicket before stumps.

After 57 overs,India 170/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 79 , Hardik Pandya 5) Morkel keeps it tight against Kohli in this over, keeping it consistently outside off that invites either a defensive block or a leave from the Indian captain, with Morkel collecting his third maiden.

Kohli-Pandya looking to close out the day. Seven overs remaining... whichever way you look at it, this is the partnership that will decide the fate of this Test match.

FOUR ! Fine shot by Pandya, presenting the straight face of the bat and punching it down the ground! IND 174/5

After 58 overs,India 175/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 79 , Hardik Pandya 9) Pandya smacks the penultimate ball of Ngidi's ninth over down the ground, with the ball beating Markram to the long-on boundary. Wide signalled off the last ball, with Ngidi firing this one too short and wide. Five off the over.

After 59 overs,India 176/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 80 , Hardik Pandya 9) Just one run scored off Morkel's 14th over, with Kohli moving to 80 with a single off the second delivery. Barring that majestic pull earlier, Pandya has appeared quite sedate so far in the innings.

FOUR ! Kohli edges this one wide of the lone slip fielder, with the ball running away to the vacant third man boundary. IND 182/5

After 60 overs,India 182/5 ( Virat Kohli (C) 85 , Hardik Pandya 10) Philander returns to the attack, with a slip and de Kock standing once again close to the stumps. Kohli pushes the ball towards covers off the first delivery for a single. The Indian skipper gets a thick edge off the penultimate ball that carries all the way to the third man boundary, moving him to 85. Six off this over, with one more to go after this.

After 61 overs,South Africa 193/2 ( Hashim Amla 43 , AB de Villiers 19) Morkel bowls what is the last over of the eventful second day. Just one run is scored off it, as the topsy-turvy day comes to a quiet end. India head to stumps on a score of 183/5, with Kohli and Pandya under tremendous pressure to pull the hosts out of the tight spot that they find themselves under right now.

The day was pretty even going into tea, despite Pujara's needless run out. Kohli is holding fort but three wickets in the final session put South Africa in command. Kohli-Pandya partnership holds all the cards going into day three.... what an intriguing Test this is turning out to be, despite the pitch and thanks largely to India's woeful batting.

That brings us to the end of today's coverage. The day belonged to South Africa and India are playing the catching up game way too early in the Test. The Indian fans will pin their hopes on the Kohli-Pandya stand. The Indian captain is 15 away from his ton. Pandya, with a really odd trigger movement (front and across), saw out the day with Kohli. But they will have to restart once again tomorrow. An exciting day of Test cricket awaits us. What will happen? Join us tomorrow to find out. For now though, its time to say good bye!

OUT ! Shami strikes in just his fifth delivery of the second day! Fire this one in quick outside off, with Maharaj getting a visible nick that carries safely to the keeper, ending his cameo. And that's wicket number 100 for the pacer! SA 282/7

Fifty for Faf du Plessis — his 17th in Tests! Guides the first ball of the 109th over towards backward square leg for a couple of runs to get to the milestone, taking 127 deliveries to do so!

OUT! SA are bowled out for 335 with Morkel the last man to get dismissed, getting caught by Vijay at wide long-off

OUT ! And now we have dismissals off successive deliveries, and the Indians are starting to commit hara-kiri already! Pujara goes off for a risky single, and is caught well short of his crease thanks to a sharp throw by debutant Ngidi from mid-on! IND 28/2

FOUR ! Kohli rocks back and cuts a back-of-length delivery from Maharaj through point to collect a boundary, and bring up the FIFTY-partnership with Vijay in 101 balls! India 80/2

FIFTY for Virat Kohli ! The Indian captain raises his bat, and has given himself something to cheer about after a poor start at Newlands. Gets to his 16th Test fifty with a pull towards midwicket off Morkel, coming back for a second run. IND 107/2

OUT ! Maharaj strikes, and Vijay has to depart four runs short of his half-century! Vijay was looking for a cut off a back-of-length delivery from the left-arm spinner, and ends up getting a thick edge to the keeper. Neither him nor Kohli look happy. IND 107/3

OUT ! Rabada gets the ball to angle into Rohit sharply, and raps above the knee roll on the front pad in front of the off-stump. Rohit tries reviewing it, and it goes against him as the decision is umpire's call, with India retaining their review. IND 132/3

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2 in Centurion, latest updates: Morkel bowls what is the last over of the eventful second day. Just one run is scored off it, as the topsy-turvy day comes to a quiet end. India head to stumps on a score of 183/5, with Kohli and Pandya under tremendous pressure to pull the hosts out of the tight spot that they find themselves under right now.

Day 1 report: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was delighted after his three wickets helped India reduce South Africa to 269/6 in their first innings on the first day of the second Test match on Saturday.

Aiden Markram (94) and Hashim Amla (82) threatened India with signs of a prospective big total. But India's bowling unit, spearheaded by Ashwin (3/90), took four wickets in the final session to show the team's intent of making a strong comeback after the defeat in the opening Test in Cape Town.

The Tamil Nadu tweaker accounted for openers Markram and Dean Elgar (31) and Quinton de Kock (0) to peg the hosts back. Hardik Pandya then effected two run-outs of Amla and Vernon Philander as India came back strongly into the game.

"I like to think I have kept us in the game. It could have so easily been a game where they could have run away with it after the second session. I like to believe I was just dogged enough," Ashwin said at the post-match press conference.

"Within my mind, this was probably one of the relaxed days of my cricket career. I wasn't really thinking too much and delivering the ball. My only intent was to try and keep it in a particular spot. Try and deliver from different positions in the crease, and I was really enjoying it," he added.

"Those wickets in the last session are valid incentive for us going into the Day 2. It was due to extraordinary work from Hardik. New ball is not doing a lot actually. If those two batsmen walked out tomorrow morning, it would have been tougher for us."

Ashwin revealed that the team was thinking of going with an all-seam attack having seen the wicket two days before the match started. But the curator reduced the greenish part of the wicket, giving Ashwin the chance to play the match.

"Two days from the game it looked like we are going to play an all-seam attack. And then when we walked into the ground yesterday, it was white in colour and the grass was coming off," Ashwin said.

"All of a sudden I really had to pull myself back and think I am in the game now. Today morning when we came to the ground, it looked like a wicket that was really flat and had to have a spinner in the game. I am happy with the wicket."

With inputs from IANS